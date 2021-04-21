Biden holding out for bipartisan support for immigration measures, White House says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The White House suggested Wednesday it isn’t ready to use special budget rules to push immigration measures through Congress.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration remains focused on finding a bipartisan path forward on immigration instead of using a special budget procedure called reconciliation. The budget rule would allow Democrats to pass legislation with a simple majority vote in the Senate and without any Republican support.

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats used reconciliation to approve a $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package in March without any Republican votes. Latino lawmakers are urging Biden to use the budget rules to push immigration legislation through the Senate if he is unable to win any GOP support for the proposals.

But Psaki indicated the White House isn’t ready to go that route yet.

“The conversation should not be about a reconciliation process,” she said. “It should be about moving forward in a bipartisan manner.”

Border crisis?White House backpedals after Biden refers to a 'crisis' at the border

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Psaki’s comments came amid reports that Biden told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus during a White House meeting on Tuesday that he would support moving immigration measures through the Senate with reconciliation.

The Democratic-led House voted last month to approve a bill that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, with bipartisan support. The same day, lawmakers passed another bill to eventually grant legal status to nearly a million immigrant farmworkers and their families.

Both pieces of legislation have stalled in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed for most legislation to get around a Republican filibuster.

Biden also is pushing a comprehensive immigration bill – the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 – that would create an eight-year pathway to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, with a shorter pathway available for farmworkers and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). DACA is a program that allows people brought to the country illegally as children to stay.

The comprehensive bill has yet to be put to a vote in the House.

'A no brainer': Supreme Court to debate immigration case as Biden wrestles with crisis at southern border

Latinos and progressive groups want Biden to include the “Dreamers” bill and the farmworkers legislation in a future reconciliation package, which would allow them to avert a filibuster and pass the proposals without any GOP support.

Pointing to past support among some Republicans for helping “Dreamers,” Psaki said Biden believes that modernizing the immigration system should warrant bipartisan backing.

“Of course, (Congress) members are going to propose a range of mechanics for moving things forward,” she said. “But his view is that the conversation right now should not be focused on reconciliation. It should be focused on finding a bipartisan path forward.”

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

Public outcry: Biden to lift Trump-era refugee cap in May amid pushback from Democrats, advocates

Becoming American: This unaccompanied minor nearly drowned coming to the US. Now he has a new life in Florida

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden not ready to use budget reconciliation to pass immigration bills

Recommended Stories

  • White House: Police reform measures 'long overdue'

    President Joe Biden is "eager" to get a police reform bill on his desk, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said what legislation is passed and when is the responsibility of Congress. (April 21)

  • Biden Open to Pushing Immigration Reform Through Without GOP Support, Lawmakers Say

    President Biden indicated that he would be open to passing immigration reform legislation in the Senate via budget reconciliation rules, allowing Democrats to move forward without Republican support. Biden said he generally “supports passing certain immigration reforms by reconciliation if we can’t get the 10 Republican votes,” Representative Darren Soto (D., Fla.). Hispanic Caucus Chair Raul Ruiz (D, Calif.) said Biden communicated a “strong sentiment” that he wished to get immigration reform “done once and for all,” in comments to Politico. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Budget reconciliation rules allow the Senate to pass certain bills with a simple majority vote in place of the filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold, although it is unclear if immigration legislation would qualify for passage under the rules. Both the Hispanic and progressive caucuses have pushed to pass immigration legislation via budget reconciliation, potentially including a pathway to citizenship for some illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D., Texas) and Senators Alex Padilla (D, Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) have introduced legislation that builds a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants in essential jobs. Members of the Hispanic Caucus asked for Biden’s “unequivocal support for immigration reforms to be included in the reconciliation package,” Soto said. “He said he was committed to making those statements publicly.” It is unclear if Democrats will succeed in passing potential reforms. The party is currently attempting to pass the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan via budget reconciliation. Biden promised immigration reform while on the campaign trail, and sent a bill to Congress in January that provides a pathway to citizenship that gives undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship.

  • Latino lawmakers urge Biden to push through immigration bills

    During a meeting Tuesday, Latino lawmakers and President Biden discussed the possibility of using the budget reconciliation process to legalize some undocumented immigrants.

  • Man Who Harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai Arrested After Assaulting Elderly Couple in OC Park

    A man who was filmed harassing Olympic athlete Sakura Kokumai weeks ago in Orange County has been arrested after also allegedly attacking an elderly Korean American couple in the same location. Michael Vivona, 25, was apprehended by Orange police for punching a 79-year-old man and 80-year-old woman in their faces at Grijalva Park on Sunday evening, LA Times reported. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • How the Queen Is Handling a 'Somber' Birthday After Prince Philip's Death

    Royal expert Katie Nicholls tells ET that Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday was a private, ‘somber’ affair. Following the death of husband Prince Philip, it was the first time in 73 years that the Queen didn’t have the Duke of Edinburgh by her side. In addition, Buckingham Palace opted not to release their traditional portrait of the Queen on her birthday. While Prince Harry returned to the U.S. on Tuesday, Nicholls believes he most likely made an effort to speak with his grandmother before leaving.

  • From American bald eagles to sustainable palm oil, progress takes flight

    This week, environmental progress includes palm oil companies reducing their impact, and anti-food-waste efforts in Italy helping to feed the hungry.

  • Facebook says Palestinian spies behind hacking campaign

    Facebook says it has disrupted a long-running cyberespionage campaign run by Palestinian intelligence which features spies posing as journalists and the deployment of a booby-trapped app for submitting human rights stories. In a report published Wednesday, Facebook accused what it said was the cyber wing of the Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PSS), which is loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas, of running rudimentary hacking operations that targeted Palestinian reporters, activists, and dissidents, as well as other groups in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East. He said the service has good relationships with journalists and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

  • Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Reaches Verdict Over George Floyd Death

    Chauvin's trial has become the latest bellwether on efforts to address police brutality and systemic racism in America.

  • Simon & Schuster President Commits to Publishing Mike Pence Books Despite Staffers’ Demands

    Simon & Schuster’s president and CEO said Tuesday the publisher will be moving forward with its two-book deal with former Vice President Mike Pence despite a petition circulated by staff demanding that the deal be canceled. “As a publisher in this polarized era, we have experienced outrage from both sides of the political divide and from different constituencies and groups. But we come to work each day to publish, not cancel, which is the most extreme decision a publisher can make, and one that runs counter to the very core of our mission to publish a diversity of voices and perspectives,” Simon & Schuster president and CEO Jonathan Karp wrote in a message to staff. “We will, therefore, proceed in our publishing agreement with Vice President Mike Pence.” Earlier this month, Simon & Schuster announced Pence had signed a two-book deal with the publisher, with the first book tentatively scheduled to publish in 2023. The deal is worth $3 million to $4 million, according to CNN. Also Read: Mike Pence Signs 2-Book Deal With Hunter Biden's Publisher Simon & Schuster But this past week, a group of Simon & Schuster employees released an open letter and petition calling on Simon & Schuster to cancel its book deal with Pence and end its distribution deal with Post Hill Press, the publishing house that is set to release a book with Jonathan Mattingly, a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing. (Last week, Simon & Schuster said it would not distribute Mattingly’s book.) In his message to staff, Karp said the decision to not distribute Mattingly’s book was “immediate, unprecedented, and responsive to the concerns we heard from you and our authors” but that Simon & Schuster has “contractual obligations and must continue to respect the terms of our agreements with our client publishers.” “The judgment each of us renders about particular books is inherently subjective,” Karp wrote. “Discussing how we perceive various works is one of the joys of our business. When we share an enthusiastic consensus about a title, we are a positive and powerful force in the culture. When we allow our judgment to dwell on the books we dislike, we distract ourselves from our primary purpose as a publisher – to champion the books we believe in and love.” Also Read: Simon & Schuster Won't Distribute Book by Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor's Killing But in the letter and petition from staff, described as a “statement from the workforce of S&S,” the employees said Simon & Schuster has “chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy” by publishing Pence’s books and distributing works from Post Hill Press, which is also the publisher behind Matt Gaetz’s “Firebrand.” “By choosing to publish Mike Pence, Simon & Schuster is generating wealth for a central figure of a presidency that unequivocally advocated for racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Blackness, xenophobia, misogyny, ableism, islamophobia, antisemitism, and violence,” the letter said. “This is not a difference of opinions; this is legitimizing bigotry.” The Simon & Schuster employees also said that by continuing its distribution deal with Post Hill Press — which specializes in publishing “conservative political books” — Simon & Schuster “openly supports and normalizes violence against minors, Black women, and all Black people by individuals and the state.” The letter also demanded that Simon & Schuster “commit to ongoing reevaluations of all clients, authors, distribution deals, and all other financial commitments that promote white supremacist content and/or harm the aforementioned marginalized communities.” Also Read: Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir “We impart to you the sad and unfortunate truth that we are actively making history right now: people will look back on this one day, and see that through our complicity, we chose to be on what is clearly the wrong side of justice,” the employees said. Read the full message from Jonathan Karp below. Dear Colleagues, I am writing to you in response to a petition, circulated by some of our employees, that calls into question recent acquisition decisions and ongoing business relationships at Simon & Schuster. The question of which books we should publish is addressed by our editors and publishers on a daily basis. Our role is to find those authors and works that can shed light on our world — from first-time novelists to journalists, thought leaders, scientists, memoirists, personalities, and, yes, those who walk the halls of power. Regardless of where those authors sit on the ideological spectrum, or if they hold views that run counter to the belief systems held by some of us, we apply a rigorous standard to assure that in acquiring books, we will be bringing into the world works that provide new information or perspectives on events to which we otherwise might not have access. As a publisher in this polarized era, we have experienced outrage from both sides of the political divide and from different constituencies and groups. But we come to work each day to publish, not cancel, which is the most extreme decision a publisher can make, and one that runs counter to the very core of our mission to publish a diversity of voices and perspectives. We will, therefore, proceed in our publishing agreement with Vice President Mike Pence. On Friday I wrote to you with background on our decision to not distribute a planned book from Post Hill Press by Jonathan Mattingly. That decision was immediate, unprecedented, and responsive to the concerns we heard from you and our authors. At the same time, we have contractual obligations and must continue to respect the terms of our agreements with our client publishers. The judgment each of us renders about particular books is inherently subjective. Discussing how we perceive various works is one of the joys of our business. When we share an enthusiastic consensus about a title, we are a positive and powerful force in the culture. When we allow our judgment to dwell on the books we dislike, we distract ourselves from our primary purpose as a publisher – to champion the books we believe in and love. A few years ago, when we were considering a book project by an esteemed political leader, she described the story of America as, “Two steps forward, one step back.” For those who think some of our titles are a step backward, let’s appreciate the many Simon & Schuster books that are taking us two steps forward. Let’s also acknowledge that we don’t agree on which titles are taking us forward and backward! That tension – that push and pull – is a healthy part of the dialectic provided by classically liberal publishing companies. Over the last year we have done much work to make Simon & Schuster a more open and inclusive workplace. We remain focused on how we can change our culture for the better and improve our publishing programs. The conversations we’ve been having will help us evolve as a company. The pace of change may not be as fast as some of you would like, but we remain committed to progress. Thank you for sharing your concerns with me and your managers. Sincerely, Jonathan And read the full letter from the Simon & Schuster employees below. A statement from the workforce of S&S: The events of the past week have affirmed that Simon & Schuster has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence and continuing to distribute books for Post Hill Press, including predator Matt Gaetz’s FIREBRAND. By choosing to publish Mike Pence, Simon & Schuster is generating wealth for a central figure of a presidency that unequivocally advocated for racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Blackness, xenophobia, misogyny, ableism, islamophobia, antisemitism, and violence. This is not a difference of opinions; this is legitimizing bigotry. Long before his Vice Presidency, Mike Pence made a career out of discriminating against marginalized groups and denying resources to BIPOC and LGBTQA+ communities. From advocating for legalized discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, to eroding the teaching of science in favor of Christian theology in public-funded schools, to ending energy efficiency programs, to pushing for guns to be in schools and cars, to taking away funding for and shutting down clinics treating HIV patients, to promoting conversion therapy, to denying bodily autonomy to pregnant people, to abandoning a nation in crisis as the coronavirus ran rampant and killed more than half a million Americans. Mike Pence has literal and figurative blood on his hands. We demand you cancel Mike Pence’s book deal. Even though S&S cancelled its distribution of the book by white supremacist and murderer Jonathan Mattingly, by choosing to continue to distribute Post Hill Press, whose titles include Matt Gaetz’s racist manifesto, the company openly supports and normalizes violence against minors, Black women, and all Black people by individuals and the state. This is unacceptable in light of the recent murders of Daunte Wright, Peyton Ham, Adam Toledo, and countless others, over the centuries of harm caused by people in positions of power. We demand you drop all distribution ties with Post Hill Press. Rehabilitating fascists is antithetical to the statements released by Simon & Schuster in support of AAPI/Black lives. It puts all of our BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+, disabled, neurodivergent, immigrant, working class employees, and the greater bookseller/reviewer/reading community in immediate and long term danger and dismisses the generations of violence that have contributed to our direct oppression. Your attempts to silence us by refusing to answer questions at the town hall or even dedicate a full hour to this matter, will not work. As the employees who are the reason that Simon & Schuster exists, we demand the following: 1. Cancel the two-book deal with Mike Pence and do not sign any more book deals with former members of the Trump administration. 2. End Simon & Schuster’s distribution deal with Post Hill Press. 3. Commit to ongoing reevaluations of all clients, authors, distribution deals, and all other financial commitments that promote white supremacist content and/or harm the aforementioned marginalized communities. We impart to you the sad and unfortunate truth that we are actively making history right now: people will look back on this one day, and see that through our complicity, we chose to be on what is clearly the wrong side of justice. Read original story Simon & Schuster President Commits to Publishing Mike Pence Books Despite Staffers’ Demands At TheWrap

  • Queen Elizabeth II Releases First Emotional Statement Since Prince Philip’s Funeral

    “As a family, we are in a period of great sadness.”

  • SC teachers, state employees get raises under Senate spending plan. Will it stick?

    South Carolina lawmakers say they’re trying to make up for last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans to give particularly teachers a pay bump.

  • Richard Dawkins stripped of ‘humanist of the year’ title over trans comments

    American Humanist Association withdraws honour it gave the evolutionary biologist and writer in 1996

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The Pakistani Taliban says it is behind the blast in Quetta, which killed five people and wounded 12.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India is shattering global infection records

    The world's fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. India is massive — it's the world's second-most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people — and its size presents extraordinary challenges to fighting COVID-19. Overall, India has confirmed 15.9 million cases of infection, the second highest after the United States, and 184,657 deaths.

  • I'm fully vaccinated against COVID-19. How long will the protection last?

    With so many Americans becoming immunized, it's natural to look ahead and wonder how long this protection will last. The answer: No one knows.

  • Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life for justice'

    After the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was announced, the House speaker expressed her gratitude for "justice" — by thanking Floyd for “sacrificing” his life.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.