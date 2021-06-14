Biden holds cards close ahead of Putin meeting by declining to define 'success'

President Joe Biden repeatedly declined to answer questions Monday about how he defines a successful meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Biden is set to hold one-on-one discussions with Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday but would not discuss his strategy heading into the high-stakes sit-down or what he hopes to secure in terms of commitments.

"I'll tell you that when it's over," Biden stated. "Look, I've been doing this a long time. The last thing anyone would do is negotiate in front of the world press as to how he's going to approach a critical meeting with another adversary and/or someone who could be an adversary. It's the last thing I'm going to do."

The president did say he will "make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he chooses, and if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past, relating to cybersecurity and some other activities, then we will respond in kind."

"We should decide where it's in our mutual interest and the interest of the world to cooperate and see if we can do that," he continued. "And in the areas where we don't agree, make it clear what the red lines are. I have met with him."

Biden reminded reporters that he's previously met with Putin and called the Russian president "bright" and "tough."

"I have found that he is, as they say when I used to play ball, a worthy adversary," the president added in closing.

