Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead in National Poll: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden has widened his lead over Bernie Sanders to double digits heading into the next batch of Democratic nominating contests Tuesday, a CNN national poll found.

Democratic voters prefer Biden by a 16 percentage-point margin -- 52% to 36% for Sanders -- the poll of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents found.

Biden, who has re-emerged as the front-runner following a stronger-than-anticipated Super Tuesday performance, also saw a spike in his favorability rating, which rose nine points from December to 48%. Sanders, meanwhile, registered his highest unfavorability rating in CNN polling dating back to 2015: 52% hold an unfavorable view of him, up from 44% in December.

Biden registered a nearly 20-point edge among white voters and 10-point one among non-whites. But Sanders has retained strength among Latino voters, the poll found.

The poll of 540 Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents, conducted by SSRS on March 4-7, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus five percentage points.

Coming Up

Six states hold nominating contests Tuesday: primaries in Michigan, Missouri, Washington state, Mississippi and Idaho, and a caucus in North Dakota.

Democratic candidates debate again on March 15 in Phoenix.

(Disclaimer: Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, also sought the Democratic presidential nomination. He endorsed Joe Biden on March 4.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Kathleen Hunter in London at khunter9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Gordon at cgordon39@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.