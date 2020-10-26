Biden holds overall lead in Wisconsin, with big edge among early voters, in new UW poll

MILWAUKEE – Joe Biden has run up a big lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin among those who have already voted for president, according to a poll released Monday by the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

And while Trump leads among those who have yet to vote, it’s not enough to erase Biden’s overall advantage, according to the poll.

Biden leads Trump 53% to 44% in the survey of 647 likely voters in Wisconsin conducted Oct. 13 to 21 — a bigger lead than Biden had in September when he led 50% to 46%.

The poll also found Biden extending his lead in Pennsylvania from 4 to 8 points and in Michigan from 6 to 10 points. These three Great Lakes battlegrounds, carried narrowly by Trump four years ago, are at the epicenter of the 2020 race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, campaigns in Manitowoc on Sept. 21, and President Donald Trump campaigns at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Sept. 17.

The poll is a panel survey, meaning it has interviewed many of the same voters several times over the course of the election year to gauge how opinions have shifted.

It has found that virtually all voters who supported either Trump or Biden this summer continue to support the same candidate.

“The difference in the final days is that a larger share of undecided and potential minor party voters has come to support Biden,” the poll reported.

More than 1.3 million Wisconsinites have already voted, most by mail, some casting their ballots early and in-person. Polls have shown for some time that Democrats are more likely to vote by mail in the pandemic that Republicans are.

The poll found Biden far ahead among those who have already voted (73% to 26%) and Trump ahead among the larger group of people who have yet to vote (57% to 39%).

Trump’s job rating in Wisconsin in the online survey, conducted by YouGov, is 44% approve and 54% disapprove.

Among those surveyed, 46% said the Senate should confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and 39% opposed her confirmation. The polls found no increase in the importance to voters of Supreme Court appointments since Barrett's nomination. It was selected as the top concern facing the country by 7% of Trump voters and 3% of Biden voters.

The coronavirus outbreak was the top concern of 51% of Biden voters. The economy was the top concern of 45% of Trump voters.

