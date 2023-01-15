Biden honors MLK Jr. as first sitting president to give Sunday sermon at Ebenezer Baptist

The Daily Beast

CNNRep. James Comer (R-KY) seemed unaware Sunday of the differences between the investigations into former President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, repeatedly using a TV appearance to cite information that even had the anchor seemingly confused.The newly minted chair of the House Oversight Committee appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, telling host Jake Tapper that he wanted more information on who had access to documents found at Biden’s home