Biden honors Nancy Pelosi at EMILY's List gala

STORY: Biden walked towards the stage carrying a flower bouquet for Pelosi and commended her as being "one of the most consequential speakers in the history of the United States."

The President listed some of the key legislation Pelosi managed to pass during her tenure in Congress.

Biden also thanked Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris for their work championing women's rights and access to safe abortion.

EMILYs List is an advocacy group that backs Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights.