Biden Honors the Victims of 9/11, Stressing the Need for ‘Democracy’

President Joe Biden delivered a speech Sunday honoring the thousands of people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, pledging to “keep the memory of all those precious lives stolen from us,” and stressing the need to “stand up for democracy.”

“To all the families and loved ones who still feel the ache of that missing piece of your soul, I’m honored to be here with you once more to share the solemn right of remembrance, and reflect on all that was lost in the fire and ash on that terrible September morning,” Biden said.

Sunday marks the 21-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. On that day, three hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, while one that was intended to hit another government building in Washington, D.C., crashed in Pennsylvania.

Biden mentioned a speech given by Queen Elizabeth II at the time of the attacks, saying that she “pointedly reminded us, quote, ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.'”

The president pointed to the importance of “democracy” in his speech — a strategy he has employed going into the midterms.

“It’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then. It’s something we have to do every single day,” Biden said. “So this is a day not only to remember, but a day of renewal and resolve for each and every American and our devotion to this country.”

Biden also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon before his speech, holding his hand over his heart after touching the wreath.

Prior to boarding the plane to Washington, D.C., Biden told reporters that he has a “plan” for the families of those who perished on 9/11.

“Yes, there is a plan for that,” Biden responded when asked if he had a plan for the families of the victims of the terror attacks who want justice.

The president expressed the need to continue to fight terrorism, mentioning that he authorized the deadly strike on al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this summer, and that the U.S. “will not rest, we’ll never forget, we will never give up.”

