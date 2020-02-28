Biden hopes South Carolina win could help on Super Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden is confident that he is poised for victory in Saturday's first-in-the-South primary, just weeks after his third presidential campaign left New Hampshire badly wounded and close to broke.

The question is whether Biden is correct that a win in South Carolina would propel him toward a strong showing in the Super Tuesday slate of 14 states days later. Biden's top rivals, Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg, have dwarfed him in organization and spending, and early voting had begun in many states, including delegate-rich California and Texas, before Biden’s campaign could reestablish its footing.

In Biden’s ideal, a South Carolina rebound would blunt the momentum of Sanders, the progressive favorite and national delegate leader who led voting in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, while gutting the case for Bloomberg, a billionaire whose late entry to the race last fall was almost entirely pegged on the idea that Biden would collapse after losing Iowa and New Hampshire.

“If you send me out of South Carolina with a victory, there will be no stopping us,” Biden declared earlier this week, after getting the coveted endorsement of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American on Capitol Hill and the most influential Democrat in South Carolina.

“We will win the nomination,” Biden continued. “We will win the presidency. And most importantly, we will end the fear that so many people in this country have of a second term for Donald Trump.”

If he’s right, it would validate the argument Biden laid out from the start: that he, a 77-year-old former vice president with deep ties across the party, was the only candidate positioned to build a coalition across a racially, ethnically and ideologically diverse party — and that such a path didn’t require winning in overwhelmingly white Iowa or Nevada.

Just what that would look like over the next few weeks, of course, is much more complicated, and Biden aides and supporters know he’d be heavily dependent on favorable media reaction to South Carolina to amplify his message, given his financial constraints. In a sign of his bullishness, Biden is already scheduled to appear on multiple morning shows the day after the South Carolina primary.

“It’s such a tight turnaround to Super Tuesday,” said Steve Schale, who is running a super PAC supporting Biden.

By the end of Super Tuesday, about 40% of Democrats' convention delegates will have been awarded. More than 600 of the 1,991 required for nomination are up in California and Texas alone.

Both the Biden campaign and the super PAC, Unite the County, have lagged their counterparts in fundraising and spending, even with Biden boasting that he managed his single-day best $1.2 million haul this week after a solid debate performance Tuesday.

Biden’s campaign announced this week an advertising buy of “six figures” across eight of the 14 Super Tuesday states – a paltry sum when considering the amount of money it takes to reach millions of voters on the airwaves and online. Unite the Country has digital advertising in Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina.

As a comparison, a PAC aligned with Elizabeth Warren has said it will spend $9 million on Super Tuesday advertising, even as the senator faces an uphill battle to win any statewide races other than her home state of Massachusetts. Bloomberg, meanwhile, has spent hundreds of millions on television advertising and paid organizers. Sanders has spent tens of millions on advertising and organizing. Biden has paid staff across the Super Tuesday map, but after Iowa and New Hampshire, the campaign notably moved dozens of organizers to beef up Nevada and South Carolina, recognizing that they were make or break for Biden.

Biden’s advertising footprint overlaps considerably with his travel plans for the compressed Super Tuesday blitz. From Saturday through Tuesday, Biden is scheduled for stops in Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas and California.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said Bloomberg’s presence in the state is ubiquitous. “I’ve never seen anything like it in Democratic presidential politics here,” he said. Of Sanders, who lost Texas to Clinton four year ago, Hinojosa said he “has a following in Texas.”