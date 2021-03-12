White House to unveil new global vaccine initiative aimed at manufacturing 1 billion doses by 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The White House announced a new global vaccine initiative Friday – aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity in India for up to 1 billion new doses for developing countries by 2022.

The U.S. and Japan will help finance the increased manufacturing work at Biological E Ltd., an Indian pharmaceutical company, and work with Australia to strengthen “last-mile” vaccination, according to a White House fact sheet released Friday.

The administration touted the effort ahead of a virtual summit Friday morning between President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and Australia.

An administration official also said that Biden will host Japan's prime minister at the White House – his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader – as his administration seeks to shore up U.S. alliances in Asia and counter China's global ambitions. No date has been set yet for the meeting with Yoshihide Suga.

On Friday, Biden met virtually with Suga, as well as the prime ministers of India and Australia, to discuss China, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and other shared concerns. Biden opened the session from the White House's State Dining Room, with the other leaders – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Suga – appearing on large flat-screen televisions.

The so-called "Quad" is seen as a strategic alliance to counter Beijing's economic and military expansionism. All four countries have had tense relations with Beijing recently on a range of issues. Friday's session was closed to reporters, except for a few minutes of opening remarks.

"We've got a big agenda ahead of us ... but I'm optimistic about our prospects," Biden said according to a pool report.

In a joint statement released after Friday's meeting, the four leaders vowed to work together on the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, climate change, cybersecurity, counterterrorism and other matters. They also took a veiled swipe at Beijing as it has cracked down on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong and detained at least 1 million Uyghurs in prison and labor camps.

“We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion,” the joint statement said.

Australia&#39;s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, left, participate in the inaugural Quad leaders meeting with the President of the United States Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting in Sydney, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Morrison said his first-ever meeting with President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of India and Japan will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, left, participate in the inaugural Quad leaders meeting with the President of the United States Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting in Sydney, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Morrison said his first-ever meeting with President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of India and Japan will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The vaccine announcement comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure to dip into America's vaccine supply, with global health experts noting the U.S. has purchased far more than it needs to inoculate the U.S. population. Biden has said the U.S. will share its vaccine supply with other countries once all Americans have been vaccinated.

In the meantime, Beijing has ramped up its vaccine diplomacy, racing to provide Chinese-made vaccines to low-income countries. China has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Biden and his advisers have cast China as the biggest geopolitical threat to the United States, arguing Beijing is seeking to promote its repressive, authoritarian system on the rest of the world.

"China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system – all the values and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent speech outlining Biden's foreign policy priorities.

Next week, Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska, a high-stakes session likely to focus on Beijing's human rights abuses and other contentious issues.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to host in-person meeting with Japanese leader Yoshihide Suga

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis City Council Approves $27 Million Settlement for George Floyd’s Family

    The Minneapolis City Council approved a $27 million settlement on Friday for the family of George Floyd, an African American resident killed during his arrest by city police officers. The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said it was the largest pre-trial settlement in history for a civil rights suit. The settlement “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end,” Crump told reporters in a statement. “This agreement is a necessary step for all of us to begin to get some closure,” Floyd’s brother Rodney said. “George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that—that it makes things a little better in Minneapolis and holds up a light for communities around the country.” Floyd’s family filed the a federal civil rights suit in July against the city and four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death on May 25. The incident, during which former officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s kneck, sparked massive riots in cities across the U.S., along with protests that continued throughout the summer. “I do want to, on behalf of the entire City Council, offer my deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, his friends and all of our community who are mourning his loss,” Council president Lisa Bender said on Friday. The settlement comes in the midst of jury selection for Chauvin’s criminal trial. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill allowed prosecutors on Thursday to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.

  • Grab Your Lanyard. Trade Shows Are Plotting a Comeback.

    The $11 billion industry is slowly coming back to life after a lost year. Are potential attendees ready to crowd into expo halls and hotel bars with strangers again?

  • UN to bolster peacekeepers in CAR, maintain troops in South Sudan

    The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution allowing for almost 3,000 more peacekeepers to deploy in the Central African Republic, which is still under threat from armed groups trying to overthrow the government.

  • What Happens Next in Brazil Now that Lula Has Returned

    MARCH 10: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president, speaks during a press conference after convictions against him were annulled at the Sindicato dos Metalurgicos do ABC on March 10, 2021 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. Jair Bolsonaro is not the only larger-than-life politician in Brazil running for president anymore. In a surprise ruling this week, a Supreme Court judge overturned two corruption convictions against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, opening the door for him to contest the 2022 presidential election.

  • You Can Get That 5% Yield on Your Money. It’s Just Not Going to be Risk-Free.

    Closed-end target-term funds are a solution to the plight of income investors in an age of zero interest rates. They may resemble the old CDs and money-market funds, but they have a lot more caveats.

  • Abcarian: Our year of living pandemically: The good, the bad and the light at the end of the tunnel

    It was a time of illness and suffering, but it was also a year that brought a new commitment to racial equality and the end of a toxic presidency.

  • Quad leaders vow to up India's vaccine production

    President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad are announcing a plan Friday to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing capacity in India. (March 12)

  • Italy’s Agnelli Dynasty TV Series From Female POV Being Developed by Fremantle’s The Apartment

    The larger-than-life saga of Italy’s Agnelli family, the billionaires behind automaker Fiat, is set to be realistically reconstructed in a high-end international TV series that will recount the dynastic tale from a female point of view. The still-untitled Agnelli skein was announced Saturday by director and producer Ginevra Elkann (pictured, center) who is the granddaughter […]

  • Naomi Judd says she will remove daughter Ashley's stitches after accident

    Naomi is ready to use her medical training on her daughter.

  • Terry Rozier has a Michael Jordan-like trait that makes him invaluable to the Hornets

    Hornets Terry Rozier scored 12 points in the last 3:11 to hold off Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

  • 'Yes Day' sets aside stereotypes, shows joy in a typical —and diverse — American family

    The new movie "Yes Day," by director Miguel Arteta starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez, is a fun movie about parenting, and the Dad happens to be Latino.

  • Quad leaders’ summit: US, Japan, India and Australia to announce vaccine production deal

    India has already supplied millions of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries

  • Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is gearing up to sell electric vehicles in India, is laying the groundwork for the international expansion. What Happened: The U.S. EV giant is in exploratory talks with Tata Power regarding charging infrastructure, a CNBC-TV18 report said. Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Talks between Tesla and Tata Power are in the initial stages, and no agreement has been reached as of yet, the report said. Tesla is initially planning to open two to three sales outlets as part of its India foray, the report added. Related Link: How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower The chief minister of the Indian state of Karnataka said last month that Tesla will establish its manufacturing base in the state. In January, Tesla registered its office as Tesla Motors India & Energy Pvt Ltd, in Bangalore, the capital city of Karnataka, and also named three directors. Why It's Important: Electric vehicle adoption is heavily reliant on the availability of a nationwide network of fast-charging infrastructure. It therefore comes as a no surprise that Tesla is working on infrastructure ahead of EV sales in India. Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM), which is a sister company of Tata Power, is gearing to launch its own all-electric SUV — the Jaguar I-Pace — this month. The company has reportedly set up charging infrastructure at key locations such as restaurants, offices, malls and highways across major Indian cities. At last check, Tesla shares were down 2.76% to $680.27. Related Link: Why Tesla Will Find Indian Auto Market A Tough Nut To Crack See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst SaysTesla Supplier Panasonic To Buy US Supply Chain Software Company Blue Yonder For .5B: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • LSU upsets No. 8 Arkansas 78-71 to reach SEC tourney final

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The LSU Tigers wanted another shot at Alabama. The opportunity to take the first Southeastern Conference Tournament title home since 1980 means so much more. ''Bringing the 'ship back home man would mean a lot to all of us,'' said Javonte Smart, a junior guard and Baton Rouge native.

  • ‘The Talk’ Under Internal Review Amid Sharon Osbourne Racism Controversy

    CBS is currently reviewing “all matters” related to Sharon Osbourne’s defense of Piers Morgan on “The Talk” this week and the subsequent backlash. “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” the network said in a statement Friday. Osbourne came under fire earlier this week after her public defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan led to an on-air meltdown and an emotional conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood about race on Wednesday. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Apologizes for Defending Piers Morgan: 'I Panicked, Felt Blindsided, Got Defensive' In the run-up to the episode, Osbourne voiced support for Morgan on social media after the “Good Morning Britain” commentator was called out for his disparaging statements about Meghan Markle. Osbourne then said on-air that she felt as though she was “about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.” She further pushed back when Underwood, who is Black, attempted to explain how Morgan’s treatment of Markle could be interpreted as racist and sexist. “When you have heard him say racist things?” Osbourne exclaimed. “Educate me! Tell me!” Also Read: Piers Morgan Demands Apology From 'The Talk' for 'Disgraceful Slurs' Against Him Osbourne later apologized in a lengthy statement on Twitter, writing, “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.” “Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote. “I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.” For his part, Morgan said Osbourne was “shamed and bullied” into walking back her comments and called for an apology from the other “The Talk” co-hosts on behalf of himself, citing their “disgraceful slurs against ME.” Read original story ‘The Talk’ Under Internal Review Amid Sharon Osbourne Racism Controversy At TheWrap

  • Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in South Africa aged 72

    The king, one of South Africa's most influential traditional leaders, had ruled since 1971.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

    A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015