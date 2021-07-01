Biden to host naturalization event, push path to citizenship

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to board Marine One on their way for a brief stop to switch on Air Force One at nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md., that will take them to Florida. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens as the administration pushes for more pathways to citizenship.

An administration official said Biden would use the moment to call for the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, for foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries and for farm workers. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming ceremony and insisted on anonymity.

Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were cut or suspended during the Trump administration.

In February, Biden and congressional Democrats proposed a major immigration overhaul that included an eight-year pathway to citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the United States illegally. Republican lawmakers blocked the effort and have criticized the administration for the rise in people attempting to cross the southern border without visas.

The immigration debate involves fundamental issues of national security and economic growth. Republican lawmakers seeking to limit immigration say it will help keep the U.S. safe and protect jobs for native-born citizens. But economists — many associated with Democrats — say increased immigration would boost economic growth that is currently weighed down by falling fertility rates.

On Friday, the president will also recognize Sandra Lindsay as an “Outstanding American by Choice,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized. Lindsay is believed to be the first American to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. She works as director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson County man who filmed women in Nordstrom dressing room pleads guilty to felony

    He pleaded guilty to a single count of breach of privacy with a term of probation for 18 months.

  • Kentucky man who was convicted in homicide but pardoned must stay in jail, judge rules

    A prosecutor had argued it would be dangerous to release Patrick Baker.

  • NFL-Washington Football Team fined $10 million after misconduct inquiry

    The National Football League (NFL) has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million after a review of allegations of a hostile culture, it said on Thursday, but did not suspend team owner Dan Snyder. Independent counsel Beth Wilkinson conducted the review beginning July 2020, interviewing more than 150 people including Snyder, and found the workplace demonstrated "a general lack of respect" toward women. "Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment," the NFL said in a statement.

  • Missed Prime Day? 4 ways to save on TV, gaming purchases this summer

    Black Friday, the Super Bowl and Amazon Prime Day aren't the only times to pick up a TV on the cheap. Here's how to score a deal this summer.

  • NC Rep. Ross and bipartisan colleagues propose bill to protect ‘documented Dreamers’

    When dependents of non-immigrant visa holders turn 21 years old or marry, they lose the temporary protection that allows them to stay in the United States.

  • Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $3,440.16, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session.

  • Can President Biden negotiate in backrooms like a senator?

    The infrastructure talks roiling Washington may test a core conceit of President Joe Biden’s bid for the White House: His 36 years in the Senate uniquely prepared him to govern by cutting legislative deals across partisan lines.

  • Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

    Prosecutors may file aiding and abetting third-degree murder charges against three former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. The appeals court sent the case back to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.

  • 5 Soaring Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Instead of Bitcoin in 2H21

    Here we pick five technology stocks - Transcat (TRNS), 3D Systems (DDD), NVIDIA (NVDA), Perion Network (PERI), and Generac (GNRC) - which are solid investments amid the ongoing bitcoin crash.

  • Trump seeks spotlight at U.S.-Mexico border with attacks on Biden policies

    WESLACO, Texas (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump, in his latest effort to regain the national spotlight, traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to accuse President Joe Biden of neglecting national security by dismantling border controls. Speaking in front of an unfinished section of border wall, Trump said his Democratic successor's decision to undo his hard-line policies had led to increased illegal immigration and drug smuggling. "Biden is destroying our country," Trump said.

  • In Florida, Biden woos Trump ally DeSantis in unity pitch

    Sitting next to one of his fiercest critics on Thursday, President Joe Biden managed to find a silver lining in the grave tragedy that brought them together. "You know what's good about this?" Biden asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, not waiting for an answer. DeSantis, a Republican rising star closely tied to former President Donald Trump, is at the forefront of partisan fights across the country over anti-coronavirus lockdowns, racial justice protests and efforts to restrict voter access.

  • 20 Best Countries to Invest in Real Estate in 2021

    In this article we will take a look at the 20 best countries to invest in real estate in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the real estate industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to 5 Best Countries to Invest in Real Estate in 2021. Real estate business happens to be one […]

  • Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

    President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.

  • Trump Organization tax-crime charges: what it all means

    The charges against the company and Allen Weisselberg seem small in scope – but experts say this could be just the beginning Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. It is a common tactic among prosecutors to start small and work up to bigger fish. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters After three years of investigations by New York’s top prosecutors against Donald Trump, many people in his circle and the sprawling Trump Organization business empire, it is perhaps no surpri

  • President Biden had some surprise news for Miami-Dade’s mayor on the Surfside collapse

    President Joe Biden seemed to surprise Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Thursday when he said the federal government could handle the first 30 days of county and state’s costs in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.