Biden to host South Korean president for state visit in April

President Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol next month for an official state visit in a more formal show of support for a key U.S. ally in Asia as the White House seeks to counter China and deal with North Korea’s missile tests.

The president and first lady will host Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, on April 26. The visit will include a state dinner, which is typically attended by White House officials, lawmakers, donors and other high-profile guests.

“The upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two will discuss the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, and “our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties,” Jean-Pierre said.

North Korea and China are likely to be two major topics of discussion during the visit next month.

The U.S. has warned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia for its war effort in Ukraine, and tensions between Washington and Beijing were heightened after a Chinese spy balloon was detected over the U.S. last month. There is also the looming concern about Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.

More broadly, Biden has spoken often about the need to have competition with China without it escalating to confrontation.

North Korea has also tested long-range missiles on multiple occasions in recent months. The U.S. has tried for years to work with South Korea and Japan to help reduce tensions with North Korea and guard against Pyongyang’s missile tests.

April’s state visit will be the second Biden has hosted since taking office more than two years ago. The president and first lady hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House in December.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.