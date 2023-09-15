Biden to host Zelensky at White House next week

President Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House next week as the administration pushes Congress for additional funding to support his nation in its fight against invading Russian forces.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Zelensky will visit the White House on Thursday, immediately on the heels of the United Nations General Assembly, where Biden and other world leaders will gather in New York City.

The White House meeting “comes at a critical time as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

The U.S. has provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian support for Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022.

The Biden administration last month sent a supplemental funding request to Congress that included $24 billion in additional military, humanitarian and financial aid for Ukraine.

A handful of Republicans, however, have been outspoken in their opposition to continued U.S. support for Ukraine, including former President Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

DEVELOPING…

