Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM and HOPE YEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was hosting two pivotal senators for meetings in Delaware on Sunday in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats' long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were scheduled to attend the session, the White House said.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., two of their party's most moderate members, have insisted on reducing the size of the package and have pressed for other changes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said she was waiting for the Senate to wrap up talks on the framework and was expecting a plan to be introduced as early as Monday. Top Democrats are scrambling to act on legislation by week's end so they can pass a separate, roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Oct. 31, when a series of transportation programs will lapse.

“I think we’re pretty much there,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN's “State of the Union," stressing that a few “last decisions” to be made. "It is less than what was projected to begin with, but it’s still bigger than anything we have ever done in terms of addressing the needs of America’s working families.”

Democrats initially planned that the measure would contain $3.5 trillion worth of spending and tax initiatives over 10 years. But demands by moderates led by Manchin and Sinema to contain costs mean its final price tag could well be less than $2 trillion.

Disputes remain over whether some priorities must be cut or excluded. These include plans to expand Medicare coverage, child care assistance and helping lower-income college students. Manchin, whose state has a major coal industry, has opposed proposals to penalize utilities that do not switch quickly to clean energy.

Pelosi said Democrats were still working to keep in provisions for four weeks of paid family leave but acknowledged that other proposals such as expanding Medicare to include dental coverage could prove harder to save because of cost. “Dental will take a little longer to implement,” she said.

The White House and congressional leaders have tried to push monthslong negotiations toward a conclusion by the end of October. Democrats’ aim is to produce an outline by then that would spell out the overall size of the measure and describe policy goals that leaders as well as progressives and moderates would endorse.

The wide-ranging measure carries many of Biden's top domestic priorities. Party leaders want to end internal battles, avert the risk that the effort could fail and focus voters' attention on the plan's popular programs for helping families with child care, health costs and other issues.

Democrats also want Biden to be able to cite accomplishments when he attends a global summit in Scotland on climate change in early November. They also have wanted to make progress that could help Democrat Terry McAuliffe win a neck-and-neck Nov. 2 gubernatorial election in Virginia.

The hope is that an agreement between the party's two factions would create enough trust to let Democrats finally push through the House the separate $1 trillion package of highway and broadband projects.

That bipartisan measure was approved over the summer by the Senate. But progressives have held it up in the House as leverage to prompt moderates to back the bigger, broader package of health care, education and environment initiatives.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats 'pretty much there' on social spending bill -Pelosi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a pared-down social spending bill that contains some of U.S. President Joe Biden's priorities and plan to vote on that and an infrastructure bill in the coming week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. "I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" as Biden held a breakfast meeting in Delaware with fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate who has objected to parts of the bill. A White House official said the senators were meeting at Biden's home in Delaware but did not give details.

  • Biden to meet with Schumer and Manchin in Delaware

    Democrats are working to reach consensus on a framework for Mr. Biden's domestic policy agenda.

  • [NFA] U.S. Democrats narrow differences on Biden's agenda

    Democrats are closing in on a deal on U.S. President Joe Biden’s social and climate-change agenda. Congressional Democrats and the White House hope an agreement on a framework of $2 trillion or less will enable the House to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden’s larger “Build Back Better” social package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday Democrats have agreed on more than 90% of the issues. She said decisions remained on the legislation’s healthcare provisions and which revenue provisions to include. Also voicing optimism: Vice President Kamala Harris. “I'm confident that we will reach a deal, but these details have to be worked out and, you know, I think the American people should feel some sense of relief that people who are in a position to make this deal, are paying attention to details, and are getting into the nitty gritty.”Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held up Biden's domestic agenda. Progressive House Democrats are refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change. And over in the Senate, moderate Democrat Krysten Sinema is balking at raising tax rates for the rich and corporations. In an attempt to get her support, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is floating a “billionaires income tax” proposal to help offset the cost of the Biden plan. That plan aims to clamp down on loopholes billionaires use to avoid or significantly lower their tax payments. A source said Biden is “favorably disposed” towards that tax.

  • Manchin, Schumer huddle with Biden in Delaware to discuss spending bill

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will meet with President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday morning in Delaware as Democrats look to reach an agreement on the massive spending measure.Driving the news: Democrats are still negotiating what to keep in the bill and how to pay for it, with Biden saying on Thursday that the party does not have the votes to raise the corporate tax rate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Much of the di

  • Chris Wallace Commends Jen Psaki: ‘One of the Best Press Secretaries Ever’

    Fox News’ Chris Wallace celebrated Jen Psaki as “one of the best press secretaries ever” after a tense exchange she had with his colleague Peter Doocy last week.

  • Economic aid during the pandemic got many Americans' backs off the wall for the first time in years - and they're not going back against it without a fight

    Pandemic relief money offered workers who were squeezed by low wages and poor working conditions a chance to finally catch their breath.

  • A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship

    Poosh creator Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, are officially dating. Here is everything we know about the couple's new romance.

  • Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

    Finland's leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country.

  • Uganda: Suspected bomb attack in Kampala after terror warnings

    The suspected terrorist bombing comes a week after the UK warned about a possible attack.

  • Bondholders Risk $2.6 Trillion Hit on Even a Modest Yield Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After a wild week on Wall Street that saw inflation expectations reach decade highs, portfolio managers are staring down an ever-more dangerous prospect: A modest rise in yields that inflicts trillions of dollars in losses.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Pope: Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps

    Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence." Francis also waded into a highly contentious political debate in Europe, calling on the international community to find concrete ways to manage the “migratory flows” in the Mediterranean.

  • U.S. airstrike in Syria kills al Qaeda senior leader, Pentagon says

    U.S. Central Command said that early indications did not reveal any civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

  • What the US can learn from Africa about slavery reparations

    Activists mark National Reparations Day in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2019. Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe House Judiciary Committee voted on April 14, 2021, to recommend the creation of a commission to study the possibility of paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people in the United States. The measure, H.R. 40, would establish a 15-person commission to offer a “national apology” for slavery, study its long-term effects and submit recommendations to Congress on how to compensate Afri

  • Editorial: Rachael Rollins is a model U.S. attorney appointment. That's why the GOP wants to stop her

    California and indeed the entire nation would benefit if the Senate confirms President Biden's nomination of prosecutor Rachael Rollins as U.S. attorney in Massachusetts over partisan GOP opposition.

  • U.S. takes step toward oil and gas auction off Alaska coast next year

    The move is the latest effort by the U.S. Department of Interior to comply with a court order to resume oil and gas lease sales that President Joe Biden paused shortly after taking office in January. The Department of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it would kick off a 45-day public comment period for the proposed sale's draft environmental analysis. Biden paused drilling auctions in January pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers.

  • How to watch Breeders’ Cup 2021: Live stream online, TV channel, start time, full schedule

    Del Mar brings the horse racing world back to California for the 38th Breeders' Cup World Championships.

  • EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

    South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. At first glance, the first item of business for the Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee on Thursday appears routine: “Department of Labor and Regulation to discuss the Appraiser Certification Program.” Peters received her certification four months later.

  • Major Harris' father says he will bury his son in Madison

    Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms boy's body transported to Madison funeral home.

  • Friends of Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer killed on movie set of 'Rust,' react to her death

    Halyna Hutchins was living out her personal dream, working as a budding cinematographer in Hollywood, a rare title for women in the film industry. But Hutchins, a 42-year-old wife and mother, had her life cut short on Thursday after producer and actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the movie “Rust” during filming. Contacted by Yahoo News, some of the people who knew Hutchins offered their thoughts about her death.

  • Crime-hit Chicago grapples with police vaccine revolt

    Vaccination rates have lagged among US police, even as Covid becomes their leading cause of death.