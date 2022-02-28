Biden hosts calls with allies after Putin put nuclear deterrent on alert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host a call with allies and partners on Monday morning after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals over the war on Ukraine.

The United States said the Russian president was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric." White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin has displayed a pattern of "manufacturing threats" that don't exist in order to justify further aggression.

The call will be held at 11:15 a.m. ET (1615 GMT).

Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border to discuss a ceasefire on Monday while invading Russian forces met with determined resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on a fifth day of conflict.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also triggered a Western economic and corporate response unprecedented in its extent and coordination.

The United States on Monday blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank, dealing a crushing blow to the country's economy. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's war may herald a new energy era

    There are fresh signals that the invasion of Ukraine could seismically reshape the West’s energy relationship with Russia.Driving the news: Germany, a huge buyer of Russian gas, on Sunday announced new steps to buffer itself from Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They include building new liquefied natural gas import terminals, expanded gas storage, and perhaps, reversing plans to close nuclear plants.Also Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz

  • Maersk considers suspending all shipments to Russia

    Shipping group Maersk said on Monday it was considering suspending all container bookings in and out of Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The company said it was closely monitoring the fast-evolving sanctions and restrictions imposed against Russia, and making preparations to comply with them. "Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland," Maersk said in a statement.

  • One Putin move and behold: West's unity tightens overnight

    Within days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved what remained out of the grasp of the European Union for many decades — to jointly buy and send weapons to a war zone — and restored something that was broken for years — trans-Atlantic unity. For years, Putin could sit back and relish in unseemly scenes of Western disunity — ranging from the Britain's Brexit move out of the EU in 2016, Hungary's long-standing antipathy towards its EU headquarters and, equally, the rift created by former President Donald Trump that has far from fully healed under Joe Biden. For Putin, the timing seemed perfect for his invasion of Ukraine since it had the potential of opening the cracks of division even further, with a war on the continent forcing everyone far outside their diplomatic comfort zone.

  • Ukraine pushes for cease-fire as fighting rages and sanctions hit Russia's economy

    Russian and Ukrainian officials were set to sit down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin's economy took a hit from Western sanctions.

  • Intel's Second Gen Miner's Efficiency Second Only to That of Bitmain's S19 XP: Griid

    The new miners boast power efficiency of 26 J/TH, better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models, according to miner and client Griid Infrastructure.

  • On China's tightly controlled internet, Russia's attack stokes debate

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been greeted with a mix of support and criticism on Chinese social media, with some users framing it as a battle with the West that foreshadows what could happen if China seized Taiwan, and others calling for peace. The war is one of the top trending items on Chinese social media, drawing hundreds of millions of views and generating intense discussion in a country that has tense relations with the United States and its Western allies. While Beijing and its state media have refrained from criticising Russia, instead blaming NATO expansion for the crisis and urging talks to resolve the situation, social media users have been more expressive, keeping censors busy on China's closely monitored internet.

  • Ukraine conflict: Nigeria condemns treatment of Africans

    Nigeria condemns reports that citizens of African countries have been stopped from leaving Ukraine.

  • Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

    Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans' worries about COVID-19. As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 24% say they are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19, down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver GOP rebuttal to State of the Union. Who is she?

    Reynolds has bucked Biden's COVID protocols, is a supporter of Donald Trump and may have her eyes on a higher office.

  • Stock Market Off Lows As Nasdaq Climbs Into Positive Territory; This Stock Jumps 10%

    U.S. indexes sold off Monday morning. Still, the new losses were moderate compared with the market's volatile action of late.

  • Belarus nuclear referendum 'greatly worrying', EU's Borrell says

    The referendum vote in Belarus to ditch its non-nuclear status was a "greatly worrying" move orchestrated by the country's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. The vote to change the constitution, passed by 65% according to official data, could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

    As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • The Kremlin says Russia's 'economic reality' has 'considerably changed' in the face of 'problematic' Western sanctions

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the West's sanctions against Russia were "heavy" but his country had "response plans."

  • Ukrainian sailor reportedly tries to sink Russian oligarch’s yacht: ‘I would do it again’

    The luxury yacht, the 155-foot-long Lady Anastasia, with an estimated value of nearly $8 million, reportedly belongs to Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russian arms company Rosoboronexport.

  • Why I joined the Republican Party | Opinion

    I’ve been a Democrat for the last 52 years and I even served as executive director of the Florida Democratic Party in 1991-93. But, after recently turning 70, I changed my registration to become a Republican.

  • Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now