Russian forces in Ukraine sparked worldwide alarm on Friday as they seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant and Moscow blocked Facebook and some foreign media websites as it passed a "fake" news law amid mounting censure from global companies. The biggest attack on a European state since World War Two has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions, an exodus of firms from Russia and fears of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades. Fighting was raging in Ukraine as Russian troops besieged and bombarded cities in the second week of an invasion that has isolated Moscow, which says its attack is a "special operation" to capture individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists.