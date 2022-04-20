Biden hosts military chiefs as Ukraine crisis intensifies

U.S. President Joe Biden visits New Hampshire
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Mark Milley
    Mark Milley
    Senior United States Army officer
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will convene top U.S. military leaders on Wednesday in an annual White House gathering that takes on special significance as the war in Ukraine enters a risky new phase and the United States plans more military aid.

A "variety of topics" will be discussed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and senior military leaders, a National Security Council spokesperson said. The event includes a formal West Wing meeting as well as a dinner in the president's residence with leaders' spouses afterward.

While the annual military policy meeting rarely makes news, weighty issues are on the agenda this year, topped by a conflict in Ukraine that officials fear could imperil European security for years to come.

Russia has said it has entered a new stage of its operation and is methodically seeking to "liberate" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Western allies anticipate Russia's campaign could last many months, grind to a stalemate and test the battlefield capabilities of Ukrainian fighters.

The United States is expected to announce another military aid package for Ukraine in coming days that could match the $800 million pledged last week.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

U.S. forces are not fighting in Ukraine but are indirectly engaged, arming, training and financing Kyiv's forces.

A lengthy clash could also test U.S. public support for Washington's backing of Ukraine. Last month, Biden asked Congress for record peacetime spending on the military for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting comes amid questions about the future of NATO forces in Europe, including whether to install a permanent presence on the defense alliance's eastern border with Russia.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain to send Stormer anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine

    Britain is reportedly preparing to send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale offensive to take control of the country's east.

  • Ukraine launches counterattacks to cut off Russian supply lines in the east

    Ukrainian soldiers have “liberated” at least three towns in a counter-offensive aimed at stifling an anticipated Russian attack on the east of the country.

  • Finance bulletin: Oil rises, gold falls, pound nears new low, bitcoin up

    Here's how markets across the board are holding up amid geopolitical tensions, coronavirus pandemic and surging inflation.

  • Ukraine Navy chief promoted by Zelenskyy after sinking of Russian warship: 'Brilliant'

    The head of Ukraine’s Navy has received a promotion following the sinking of Russia's Moskva warship last week in what officials are hailing as a “brilliant operation.”

  • Bitcoin Prices Jump as Cryptocurrencies Rebound From Selloff

    The digital asset space continues to face macro pressures from high inflation and rising bond yields.

  • Poll workers wanted: Ashland County Board of Elections seeks help for May 3 primary

    The Ashland County Board of Elections needs a minimum of 156 poll workers.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for April 19, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Hillicon Valley — NATO cyber summit kicks off

    NATO began its annual cyber defense simulation this week amid looming Russian cyber threats. Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft removed their mask mandates for all rides in the U.S. following a court decision striking down federal rules. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to…

  • Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

    Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China's biggest city eased, while the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast of Chinese economic growth and warned the global flow of industrial goods might be disrupted. Meanwhile, the IMF reduced its forecast of Chinese growth this year to 4.4% from 4.8% due to the shutdowns of Shanghai and other industrial centers. China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.

  • Readers comment on supporting LGBTQ family members, recent vandalism and more

    Readers comment on supporting LGBTQ family members, recent vandalism and more

  • Israeli settlers march in West Bank amid wave of unrest

    Thousands of Israelis marched to a dismantled settlement deep in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and called for it to be rebuilt in a show of strength amid a wave of Israeli-Palestinian unrest and fears of further escalation. The army blocked roads to facilitate the march led by hard-line Jewish settlers and prevent Palestinians from reaching the area. Clashes broke out, with Israeli soldiers firing rubber bullets and tear gas at Palestinian youths hurling stones and burning tires.

  • Russian Missile Strikes, Destroys Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Four staff were wounded in the attack that destroyed Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

  • First-ever defense talks between US, EU near amid Ukraine war

    Mission impossible? Washington wants in on the EU's growing defense ecosystem without exacerbating an already glaring power imbalance.

  • Ukraine volunteers detained by Russia recall horrors: 'It was like a nightmare come to life'

    Two Ukraine volunteers who say they spent three weeks in Russian captivity are now opening up about their harrowing experience, describing the beatings and conditions they allegedly suffered as like a “nightmare come to life”.

  • Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

    Japan formally revoked Russia's “most favored nation” trade status Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of the Russian military's widespread atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s trade status is Japan's latest move against Moscow and was part of a list of sanctions measures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced last month that also included a decision to expel eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. The revocation of Russia’s trade status by Japan's Parliament, combined with other sanctions collectively imposed by other countries, is expected to intensify pressure on Russia, but the moves could also prompt reprisals from Moscow.

  • U.S. Index Futures Trim Losses as Treasuries Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures trimmed losses and European stocks extended gains as a rally in Treasuries signaled calming nerves over inflation. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsContracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gauges were little ch

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Britain prepares to send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine

    Good morning. Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defences along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.

  • Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 at Fenway with just 3 hits

    Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.

  • Revealed: How the Queen locked herself away after Prince Philip’s funeral

    The Queen returned to Windsor Castle and shut herself alone in her sitting room following the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has emerged.

  • U.S. seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The United States seeks to seize a superyacht that is suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch and is docked in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, according to an application for a restraining order filed on Tuesday by Fiji's public prosecutor. The luxury vessel the Amadea is widely believed to be owned by Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who has been sanctioned by the United States and European Union.