Biden hosts second Pacific island summit amid growing tensions in Far East

President Joe Biden (center) hosted the first Pacific Island summit one year ago, which was attended by Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama (left) and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right). File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host the second annual summit of Pacific island nations at the White House beginning Monday in an effort to strengthen U.S. engagement in the Far East amid rising tensions with China and North Korea.

The president will welcome leaders from Australia, New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue, however, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will skip the summit after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Sato Kilman was also not set to attend as he faced a no-confidence vote in the nation's parliament.

But it was Sogavare's absence that was especially notable as his country signed an agreement with China in July that laid the groundwork for their strategic cooperation on a range of security and law enforcement efforts.

Instead, Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele will attend in place of Sogavare, who said he had urgent government matters to attend to at home.

Administration officials said they were "disappointed" that Sogavare had "chosen not to come to this very special" two-day summit, while the other attendees got together Sunday for a Baltimore Ravens game, where they were recognized as "American friends in the Indo-Pacific."

Biden and the remaining leaders planned to sit down with administration officials and lawmakers in Congress Monday to discuss the growing military threat posed by Beijing as well as North Korea's expanding nuclear program.

The president formed the bloc one year ago in response to China turning more aggressive toward its neighbors in the region while taking steps to expand communist influence far beyond its borders.

Previously, Biden pledged $810 million to support major industries and strengthen defense in the island nations where the United States was seeking new security agreements.

The summit would serve as "an opportunity for the president to strengthen ties with the Pacific Islands and discuss how we address complex global challenges like tackling the existential threat of climate change, advancing economic growth and promoting sustainable development," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Sunday press briefing.

In his speech to the U.N. last week, Biden said the United States would not seek conflict with China but would "push back on aggression and intimidation" by America's biggest trading partner.

Biden viewed the summit as a way to strategically reengage with the entire Pacific region as Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang have stiffened their alliance amid the war in Ukraine, the White House said.

"There's also no question that there is some role that the [China] has played in all this," administration officials said. "No question that its assertiveness and influence, including in this region, has been a factor that requires us to sustain our strategic focus."

"But what we're really focused on doing is showing our Pacific Island friends that the United States, working with like-minded partners, can provide viable alternatives that will work for Pacific island nation," they added.

The meeting comes on the heels of the Quad meeting on Saturday, in which the foreign ministers of the United States, Australia, India and Japan called for stronger security cooperation between Pacific nations in an effort to deter a potential weapons deal between Russia and North Korea.

Washington has been pushing for closer cooperation among its allies in the Pacific region after Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to take steps toward "reunification" with Taiwan during his third term, which began in March.

In response, the Biden administration has stepped up trilateral defense and intelligence-sharing efforts in recent months, with Biden signing strategic agreements with several Asian nations while shoring up military installations in the South China Sea and elsewhere.

In July, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tonga to dedicate a new U.S. embassy and reaffirm relations with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also vowed to make "stronger military offensives" against the United States, while backing up the threat by continuing to test-fire missiles in the region.

Earlier this month, Kim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting concerns in Washington over a possible deal in which Russia would get ammunition to fight Ukraine in exchange for sending satellite technology and other weapons to Pyongyang.