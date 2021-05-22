  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden hurries off stage when asked about UFOs

Dartunorro Clark
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The truth may be out there — but President Joe Biden isn’t saying so.

The president ducked a question Friday on "unidentified aerial phenomena" — the subject of renewed interest as the Senate awaits a report from U.S. intelligence agencies on the matter — when a reporter asked him about recent remarks by his former boss.

“President Obama says there is footage and records of objects in the sky — these unidentified aerial phenomena — and he says we don’t know exactly what they are. What do you think?” a reporter asked Biden near the end of a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Biden smiled and responded, “I would ask him again,” before thanking everyone and exiting so quickly he didn’t take his translation earpiece out.

While UFOs have been part of American lore for decades, this moment comes as there has been increased traction in recent years about UFOs after several leaked photos and videos from the U.S. Navy that appeared to show mysterious flying objects in U.S. airspace.

Earlier this week, Obama appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS and admitted, albeit in a humorous context, that the U.S. government cannot exactly explain the videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," he said."We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take it seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

Obama's comments have been taken to add legitimacy to the growing number of reports and the government's awareness of them at high levels.

U.S. intelligence agencies are expected to deliver a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena'' to Congress next month, but the report has been delayed. The news has generated more speculation into how the government has handled sightings of mysterious flying objects — and if there's any worldly explanation for them.

The unclassified report, compiled by the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense, aims to make public what the Pentagon has known about unidentified flying objects and data analyzed from such encounters.

Recommended Stories

  • Defense Department probes 'unidentified aerial phenomena' encounters

    On "This Week," Gio Benitez reports on the government examination, which is set to be delivered to Congress in the coming weeks.

  • Navy videos of potential UFOs should be addressed in 'scientific' way: Steve Ganyard

    ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard and Lue Elizondo, former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, discuss an upcoming Pentagon report on "unidentified aerial phenomena."

  • Kamala Harris reportedly 'tracks' reporters who don't 'appreciate her life experience': The Atlantic

    The Atlantic reported that requests for the vice president to answer questions after events are often "treated as an act of impish aggression."

  • Paving over cicadas: survival threatened by urbanization

    In many areas, the Brood X cicadas that are emerging across a 15-state region are spottier in their prevalence than they were 17 years ago. Some neighborhoods have been inundated with the insects, while others are seeing only a few. Why it matters: The 17-year periodical cicadas are one of nature's wonders, but the patchiness of the emergence, particularly in suburbia, points to one of the key threats to these unique insects: urbanization. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: America's cities have expanded at a rapid rate during the past few decades, with sprawl spreading out far beyond city centers. In Washington, D.C., a 2016 study using satellite data found a rapid expansion in impervious ground cover, such as pavement and buildings, from the mid-1980s through 2010. That trend has likely continued through the present day, says study co-author Xia-Peng Song of Texas Tech University. Much of the growth in the Washington region has occurred along and beyond the Beltway that rings the city, particularly to the west, in Tysons Corner and Springfield, as well as College Park and New Carrollton.Knocking down trees to construct new homes, businesses and parking lots can kill the insects or block their emergence, since immature cicadas feed upon their roots while underground, University of Maryland entomologist Paula M. Shrewsbury tells Axios.What's happening: The two biggest threats to periodical cicadas, which emerge every 13 or 17 years, are urbanization and climate change, Shrewsbury says. "Even if they're close to the end of the [17-year] cycle, they can't get out from underneath the pavement. It's not like they can travel, you know 100 feet or 200 feet and find another way out, that's not happening," Shrewsbury says.There are already two periodical cicada broods that have gone extinct, one in Connecticut and another in Florida, she says, and scientists are keeping close watch on a group in Long Island. Urban development there may be wiping out that population, scientists fear. Climate change also poses a threat to cicadas because warming temperatures could alter the timing of their emergence, or encourage interbreeding between 13-year and 17-year populations. That would reduce the number of cicadas emerging in any given year.And that's a big problem (for the cicadas), since the insect's main defense mechanism against predators is "predator satiation" — meaning there are so many cicadas emerging at once that predators can eat as many as they want, yet many of the insects will still survive long enough to lay their eggs. Cicadas help feed species ranging from various types of small birds to turkeys and squirrels, with their decomposing exoskeletons helping to add nutrients into soils to boost tree growth.Perhaps more importantly, they've been successfully following this unique life cycle for generations, so any trouble now is a warning sign for humans.Our thought bubble: The periodical cicadas are a reminder that we now live in an era known as the "Anthropocene," as human forces are re-shaping the planet. This is harming biodiversity, driving climate change, and having a host of other effects worldwide. What's next: You can track cicadas in your area through the Cicada Safari citizen science app. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Big Candy Is Angry

    At first glance, the Skittles package appears to be just like the one sold in the candy aisle of a supermarket: It has block letters filled in with white, a flowing rainbow and a red candy that replaces the dot above the letter “i.” A closer look reveals some small differences: a background pattern of small, stylized marijuana leaves; a warning label; and numbers that reveal the amount of THC, the intoxicating substance in cannabis, in each piece of candy. The images are included in a lawsuit that the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., owned by the candy behemoth Mars Inc., filed in May against five companies for selling cannabis-infused edibles that look like our old friends Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers. Although the suit focuses on intellectual property rights, the plaintiffs also argue that the copycat products could lead people, particularly children, to mistakenly ingest drugs. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A spokeswoman for Mars Inc. wrote in an email that the company is “deeply disturbed” by the products. America is at an interesting crossroads: one where Big Candy, vilified in the wellness era as a primary source of refined sugar, has become an unlikely sheriff in the Wild West of recreational marijuana consumption roamed by pandemic-stressed adults. In recent years, lawsuits similar to the one filed by Wrigley have been brought by the Hershey Co. (against TinctureBelle for products resembling Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Heath bars, Almond Joy bars and York peppermint patties), Mondelez International (against a company hawking Stoney Patch Kids) and Ferrara Candy Co. (against a store selling Medicated Nerds Rope). These lawsuits have all been settled, with the smaller companies agreeing to halt production and sales of the offending products. Many public health officials fret that without proper regulation, accidental ingestion cases will continue to rise among children as the availability of edibles grows. Some poison control centers have already observed this trend in their data. For example, there were 122 cases of exposure to THC for children under 5 in Washington state in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 85 for the same period in 2019. The most common side effects reported included vomiting, lethargy and chest pain. While many edible companies operating in states where medical or recreational cannabis is legal strive to comply with their local regulations, the illegal market is still thriving. “When companies like these create headlines for doing what we’ve purposely avoided at Wana, I feel anger and frustration,” said Joe Hodas, the chief marketing officer at Wana Brands, a Colorado company that sells cannabis-infused products. A recent review of the websites belonging to defendants in the Wrigley suit turned up cannabis-infused offerings like Stoner Patch Dummies, the Worlds Dankest Gushers, Gasheads Xtremes Sourfuls, Trips Ahoy, Buttafingazzz and Caribo Happy Cola. “The situation has become more and more egregious,” said Christopher Gindlesperger, a spokesman for the National Confectioners Association, a trade organization in Washington, D.C., with 350 members, including Mars Inc., Hershey’s, Ferrara and Mondelez. “The cannabis companies cannot and should not be allowed to tarnish existing brands at will. It creates consumer confusion.” Discreet Little Treats A majority of states now allow the use of medical marijuana (Alabama just joined the list), and 18 of them, including New York, have legalized recreational marijuana as well. Although sales in New York are not expected to begin until 2022 at the earliest, businesses are rushing to grab real estate and prepare for the market’s opening. Some are already selling Delta-8-THC, derived from hemp, in candy form. The spread of legalization has brought more players and consumers into the edibles market. “Edibles are easy. They’re portable. You don’t have to find a space to step aside and smoke,” said Sean Arnold, a founder of Terradigm Consulting, which advises cannabis companies on licensing, infrastructure and product development. Edibles have come a long way from the days of pot brownies, when half a pastry could lead to hours of debilitated function or to nothing at all. “Ten years ago it was the luck of the draw if you bought a brownie,” said Henry Wykowski, a lawyer who has focused on cannabis law for 17 years. “You didn’t know where you would wind up.” Today, licensed manufacturers are required by states to test their products for potency and to label packages with the amount of THC in each dose, and in the entire package. Some edibles companies make products with small amounts of THC, allowing the inexperienced to experiment with dosages. The accessibility of edibles and the discretion they afford has made them the fastest-growing category in cannabis, according to Surfside, a cannabis data-analytics company in New York. Surfside estimates that edibles have outpaced the growth of the rest of the cannabis market by 29% in the last three months compared with the same period in 2020. Wykowski said that transgressions that may have escaped the notice of large corporations like Mars or Hershey’s in the past are on their radar today “because cannabis is big business now.” He teaches a course on cannabis law at the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, and one of the sessions deals with laws around likenesses of other products. “Five or 10 years ago when cannabis was starting to take off, it was a joke to have something like Cap’n Punch, a cereal that’s infused,” Wykowski said. “But the industry has matured, and the people who know what they’re doing no longer engage in that kind of conduct.” Nonetheless, he regularly works with edibles companies that receive cease-and-desist letters from candy corporations. Most of these cases do not reach the courts. “Ninety percent of the time people will look at the letter and stop,” Wykowski said. Most legal cannabis companies strive to follow regulations closely. Lightshade, which runs nine dispensaries in the Denver area, has an eight-person compliance and auditing team led by Charisse Harris. Harris said that there are four checkpoints at which a product is assessed, and that every week, her auditors do random checks in the stores. Some red flags include products that feature any iteration of the word “candy” (for example, “kandy” or “candie”), and ones that do not come in packaging that meets state requirements around child safety, Harris said. “I say no a lot,” she added. Compliance becomes more complicated for companies operating in different states, since there are no federal regulations around cannabis. “In Florida, our packaging is black-and-white, and there are no images,” Hodas said of Wana, which operates in 11 states and in Canada. The gummies are a plain off-white color. In Colorado, on the other hand, the Wana container has a picture of pink watermelon slices and the gummies are a rich coral hue. There are three main aspects of a candy that can be protected by trademark and copyright laws, said Nancy Mertzel, a lawyer who specializes in intellectual property law. Take Hershey’s Kisses. “You have the name Kisses, which is a trademark, the shape of the candy itself, which is both a trademark and trade dress, and the packaging, which is protected by copyright,” Mertzel said. Mertzel said other possible intellectual property protections include patents — for example, Mars has sought patents for its chocolate, which is more resistant to melting than other formulations — and trade-secret laws. The most famous example of a trade secret is the Coca-Cola formula; another is Hellmann’s mayonnaise. The case Wrigley has brought against the cannabis copycats, Mertzel said, is straightforward. “I certainly understand Wrigley’s concerns about having its intellectual property used by a third party, and those concerns are exacerbated when it’s for a product that children really shouldn’t be getting,” Mertzel said. She compared the public health concerns at stake to those that were widely discussed when the tobacco industry used cartoons to target children in the 1960s. Even the Flintstones were in on it, with Fred and Barney promoting Winston cigarettes in an infamous commercial spot. Child-Proofing Cannabis Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency in Michigan, said that preventing youth access to cannabis is one of the primary functions of the program he oversees. And edibles are top of mind. “When we look at accidental consumption, edibles are a primary issue,” Brisbo said. “A young person won’t accidentally smoke a marijuana cigarette.” Gillian Schauer, a public health and policy consultant who has worked with a number of states on cannabis policy issues, said there are two potential concerns with edibles from a public health policy perspective: overconsumption and accidental consumption. Because edibles can take a while to kick in, people sometimes rush to eat more without waiting for the first effects. Some inexperienced users do not know what amount of THC they should consume and are not educated on the potential effects of cannabis. A low-dose amount is considered 1 to 2 milligrams of THC, but effects vary based on many factors, like body weight and how much food the consumer ate that day. Accidental consumption can affect anyone, but, Schauer said, “it has primarily impacted children because they can confuse cannabis edible products with other edible products, because most edibles look like candy or cookies or cake.” She pointed to reports compiled by poison control centers in Colorado and Washington, the two earliest states to legalize recreational cannabis use, in 2012. Between 2014 and 2018, annual calls to the Washington Poison Center about children under 5 being unintentionally exposed to cannabis nearly tripled, rising from 34 to 94. In 2017, Washington state began requiring that all edibles have a logo stating “Not for Kids” (not that this will mean much to a 2-year-old). In Colorado, edibles are the leading method by which children under 5 accidentally consume cannabis. In 2019, in Colorado, 108 people under the age of 19 were accidentally exposed to cannabis. In 2011, the year before the state legalized recreational use, that number was 16. Like Washington, Colorado now requires packaging of edibles to include a warning symbol. The state also bans the use of the word “candy” on any marijuana packaging, and the sale of edibles that look like people, animals or fruit. Schauer said other ways to reduce the risks of accidental ingestion include mandating childproof packaging, requiring that each edible item in a package is individually wrapped, limiting the potency of each individual edible, and educating consumers who live with children on how to store their cannabis products. Making packages that will not catch the eye of a child is important, she said. In Canada, for example, where cannabis is legal, federal law requires packaging to have a uniform color and a smooth texture, and not to have cutout windows, scents, sounds or inserts (among other requirements). Despite the stringency of Canada’s laws, as recently as mid-May, a child was hospitalized in the province of New Brunswick after eating Stoneo cookies that were made to look like Oreos, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. In America, state laws are far less strict; for the most part, they prohibit the inclusion of cartoon characters and make general statements about how the packaging should not appeal to a child. “The risks can be much more limited than we’ve seen them be so far,” Schauer said. Hodas has three children, aged 12, 17 and 19. He has been in the cannabis industry for more than seven years. When he has products at home, he keeps them secure in bags made by StashLogix. It may not slow down a motivated 15-year-old, but it will stop a toddler, he said. “If you have it locked up, and you keep in a place where they can’t reach it or see it, that’s the best way to prevent ingestion,” Hodas said. To parents of a certain age, the situation may bring to mind the 1983 public service announcement “We’re Not Candy,” in which a barbershop quartet of singing pills on television advises children “to have a healthy fear of us.” That the products now under scrutiny are a form of candy, just enhanced — and that no one is watching the same screen anymore — makes it difficult to imagine a marijuana meme so memorable. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Up Close: Moderate Republicans working to undo Trump's influence on party

    In this episode of Up Close, some moderate Republicans are working to undo former President Donald Trump's influence on the party. Plus, Andrew Giuliani makes his case for why he should be the next governor of New York.

  • Lyn St. James Car Collection Featured At Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

    The iconic racing staple has quiet the taste in cars!

  • 19-year-old drowns trying to swim across cove at popular Georgia lake, officials say

    The drowning is the third death on Lake Lanier so far in 2021.

  • We Reunited the Cast of Degrassi —And Drake’s Not Gonna Want to Miss It

    Drake's Degrassi co-stars came together to congratulate the "God's Plan" singer for being named Billboard's Artist of the Decade. Watch the cast's heartwarming walk down memory lane below.

  • 'Pink House' the focus of U.S. abortion fight

    The Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Mississippi, is known locally as the "Pink House" because of it's bubble-gum colored paint job. It's the last abortion provider in the entire state of Mississippi and the frequent site of showdowns between anti-abortion activists and rainbow-vested volunteers who escort staff and patients to the front door.Laurie Bertram Roberts is the executive director of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund."It's an abortion desert. You know, Mississippi only has one clinic left, and it's in Jackson, Mississippi - which is right smack dab in the middle of the state - so that means for most people who aren't in central Mississippi, you're talking about at least a one hour drive - if not three hours."And the future of the "Pink House" and similar clinics in neighboring states, feels threatened like never before. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after just 15 weeks of gestation. The "Pink House" is named in the case. The court's decision was a victory for anti-abortion groups, who have pushed for new abortion restrictions.They're hoping the Supreme Court - with its 6-3 conservative majority - will diminish or overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that enshrined a legal right for a woman to terminate her pregnancy.Eric Scheidler is the Executive Director of the Pro-Life Action League."I hope this signals that there's a real serious intention on the part of the justices to try to, you know, correct some of the damage done since Roe v. Wade in the court's rulings on abortion."Mississippi is one of six states with a single abortion clinic. Three others border Mississippi - Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee - meaning an overturn of Roe could eliminate legal abortion access for millions of women in the U.S. South.And abortion rights groups here and across the country view the pending decision with dread, says Roberts."This case would pave the way for being able to do more severe bans [flash] you know? If your state only has abortion up to six weeks, you effectively don't have abortion."The court is not expected to rule on the case until next year.

  • Starting July 15, Most Parents Will Have an Extra $250 a Month. Here's What to Do With Yours

    In fact, 39 million American households will soon get an extra $250 or $300 per child per month in their bank accounts. The American Rescue Plan Act provided a greatly expanded Child Tax Credit for 2021 -- and changed the rules for how the money would be delivered. When a credit is not refundable, it can reduce your tax bill to $0 but not below, so you'd need to owe the IRS $2,000 or more to claim the full credit.

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of Americans — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • A wild ride for Mickelson and 18 holes away from history

    Phil Mickelson could have done without the thrills Saturday in the PGA Championship. It was all part of a wildly entertaining day at Kiawah Island that ended with Mickelson nearly holing a flop shot that can test the nerves of just about any 50-year-old but him. When he curled in the 4-foot putt for par on the 18th hole, Mickelson became the oldest player with a 54-hole lead in a major since 59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry in 2009.

  • 21 die in Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon in China, including legend Liang Jing

    At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • 19-year-old drowns trying to swim across cove at popular Georgia lake, officials say

    The drowning is the third death on Lake Lanier so far in 2021.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Librarian arrested for bank robbery after allegedly handing teller a note with gun threat

    Children’s librarian failed to steal $100,000 from New York bank, according to local police

  • 2 children only survivors of Italian cable car accident that killed at least 13

    At least 13 people were killed after a mountaintop cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, authorities said. Officials said that two children who were taken from the scene to a hospital in Turin were the only survivors among the car's passengers. The accident occurred near the summit of a mountain overlooking the Piedmont region's Lake Maggiore. At that location, the cables for the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, another spokesman for the Alpine rescue service, Walter Milan said. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and was recently reopened after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. This article has been updated to reflect reports of an increased number of casaulties. More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day