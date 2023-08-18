Biden ignites outrage with latest Hawaii comments, Fox News Power Rankings and more top headlines
CATCHING HEAT – Biden angers Americans with refusal to offer details about his trip to Hawaii: 'Buffoon'. Continue reading …
MAKE OR BREAK: Fox News Power Rankings analyze the outsiders fighting tooth and nail in the 2024 race. Continue reading …
REDACTED – Police force uses unique argument to keep nearly all its officers’ names secret Continue reading …
TAX RELIEF – Hunter Biden misdemeanor charges dismissed by judge following plea deal breakdown. Continue reading …
CONSERVATIVE 'CONVERSATION' - They may not be at the top of the polls, but these candidates are still gaining ground. Continue reading…
'GOD IS REAL' – Vivek Ramaswamy shares 10 commandments of 2024 campaign, Continue reading …
TRUMP ON KUDLOW – Trump flames Biden's economy, attacks on 'MAGA' supporters. Continue reading …
SOUR PEACHES – State senator moves forward with plan to impeach Fulton Co. DA over Trump charges. Continue reading …
RACE TO WATCH – Former Navy SEAL seeking to unseat 3-term Democrat gains momentum. Continue reading …
'SPREADING LIES' – The government should regulate AI-powered political campaign ads, professor says. Continue reading …
MAN VS BEAR – High school to spend $200,000 changing mascot while parents complain ‘school is in disrepair.’ Continue reading …
PLAYING SECOND FIDDLE – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reveals whether she's consider Trump's veep spot. Continue reading …
'POPE OF FILTH' – Oscars Museum to host Drag Queen Story Hour event honoring John Waters. Continue reading …
'HELPING HIM' – Liberals pleaded with to 'stop with the progressive hero worship' of Trump prosecutors. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS: Brian Kilmeade reveals how he spends vacations and why he's optimistic about America. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Real crime pays. Continue reading …
RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY – Classroom has become battleground of parents versus cultural Marxists, guest host for Jesse Watters tells viewers. See video …
SEAN HANNITY – Biden is likely trying to hide these communications from prying eyes. Continue reading …
GREG GUTFELD – 'Cultural dementia' seems to come over the Democrat media whenever their causes go south. Continue reading …
CAROL ROTH – As AI gains, who owns your thoughts and your soul? Continue reading …
DAN GAINOR – The Rich Men North of Richmond can't understand how poor life is for many of us. Continue reading …
NICOLE SAPHIER, M.D. – Liberals pleaded with to 'stop with the progressive hero worship' of Trump prosecutors. Continue reading …
POWER TRIP – Ford's CEO admits to a 'reality check' during F-150 Lightning Route 66 road trip. Continue reading …
UNDER THE SEA – Meet the American who launched modern submarines, John Philip Holland, 'brilliant' self-taught engineer. Continue reading …
BOOK BAN – Teachers turn to AI to comply with new parental rights law. Continue reading …
TECH TOUCHDOWN – Fantasy football meets artificial intelligence as Gridiron AI’s technology helps fans quarterback their team. Continue reading …
VIRAL SMILES: These 5 toy poodles — pampered and pretty — are lighting up the internet with their unusual grins. See video …
WATCH: How the left is 'weaponizing' every weather event. See video …
WATCH: New Jersey mother in battle over parents' rights in New Jersey: 'It's sad.' See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
