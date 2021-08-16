Biden ignores questions and retreats to Camp David after Afghanistan address

President Joe Biden turned his back and walked away to reporters shouting questions after he delivered a speech to the nation Monday on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

After his roughly 18-minute speech, during which the president defended his decision to end the 20-year war-fighting mission in Afghanistan, his office released a public schedule update showing Biden would fly out from the White House and return to Camp David.

Biden spent the weekend at the Maryland retreat and has been kept apprised of the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul on Sunday and the United States sent back thousands of troops to assist with frantic evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from the airport in the capital.

At Camp David, Biden will be effectively shielded from the media, a fact his critics seized on in the days leading up to the president's speech.

Biden's top spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, was also "out of the office" this week, according to an auto-reply to any emails sent to her account Sunday evening.

However, she was spotted in the room at the White House on Monday when Biden delivered his speech.

