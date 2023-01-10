Biden ignores reporter question about classified documents for second day in a row

President Joe Biden ignored questions for the second day in a row about the classified documents from his time as vice president found at the offices of the DC think tank bearing his name.

The files found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in the US Capital included information regarding Ukraine, Iran, and the UK, CNN reported.

The boxes where the files were located also held personal family information, such as details about the funeral of Beau Biden, the president’s late son who died from brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015.

Mr Biden was attending the Three Amigos summit in Mexico City along with the leaders of Canada and Mexico on Tuesday when he was asked about the documents during a sitdown in front of the press with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Mr President, did you mishandle classified documents?” a reporter yelled at Mr Biden, who smiled and stayed quiet.

More follows...