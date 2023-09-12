Biden impeachment talks escalate as Kevin McCarthy set to tell House GOP he backs an inquiry

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·1 min read
WASHINGTON−House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to endorse an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden this week, a source familiar with McCarthy's decision told USA TODAY.The move will be the largest escalation of the House Republican investigation into Biden, who they allege benefited from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. Punchbowl News first reported McCarthy's plans.House Republicans have claimed, without substantial evidence, that Biden financially benefited from his son's foreign dealings.

The latest step comes as McCarthy is trying to rally hardline conservatives in his caucus to support a plan to keep the government − and investigations into the Bidens − funded past Sept. 30.

McCarthy, who had to fight 15 rounds of voting to become speaker in January, is facing pushback and threats to be removed from some Republican members of the House who are still angry he negotiated with Biden to avert a debt limit crisis.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

US President Joe Biden holds a news conference in Hanoi on Sept. 10, 2023, after attending a summit of G20 leaders in India.
