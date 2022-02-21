Biden to impose sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

The White House said President Biden will soon impose sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent.

The big picture: The U.S. and European Union sharply condemned the announcement by Putin, calling it a violation of international law and a major blow to the peace process in eastern Ukraine. Many fear it could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.

Kremlin recognition of the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent” requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 21, 2022

Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday to condemn Putin's action and discuss "how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps," according to a readout from the White House.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet he spoke with Biden about Russia's move and planned to speak with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What they're saying:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement: "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," she added.Foreign Secretary Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the action "represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The U.S. would "continue to coordinate with Ukraine and our Allies and partners to take appropriate steps in response to this unprovoked and unacceptable action by Russia," Blinken added.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a statement that Russia's action is "a violation" of Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty" and "inconsistent" with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted, "Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Johnson said at a press conference earlier Monday that the move "is plainly in breach of international law. It's a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. It is a repudiation of the Minsk process."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that Russia's action "further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement that "[t]his step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements. The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act."

"The Union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," they added.

