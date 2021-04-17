As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

In this April 15, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Voters who served in the military have long leaned toward Republicans. But there are signs that Biden may have cut into that advantage last year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THOMAS BEAUMONT
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Patrick Proctor Brown says the war in Afghanistan was lost within a year of its start. The suburban Milwaukee lawyer, who was an infantry captain in Iraq, said the trillions of dollars spent and the thousands of lives lost, including a lieutenant he trained with, make it “a tragedy.”

"And the Taliban will be back in power in a year," said Brown, 35, who also studied diplomacy at Norwich, a military university in Vermont. "It’s insane.”

Brown supports President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and by voting for the Democrat, he represents a subtle but potent shift in the voting behavior of some in the military.

Voters who served in the military have long leaned toward Republicans. But there are signs that Biden may have cut into that advantage last year. Biden carried several counties with large military communities — as well as the most concentrated military congressional district last year — that former President Donald Trump and previous Republican presidential nominees counted on for decades.

Veteran groups and pollsters attribute Biden's gains to a handful of factors, including an increase in female, Black, Latino and college-educated service members, all keys to the Democratic coalition.

But strategists also point to the stark contrast in Biden's and Trump's approaches to the military. Biden, the father of an Iraq War veteran, often closes his speeches with a short prayer for U.S. troops. Trump, meanwhile, was quick to praise veterans in public, but also made Islamophobic attacks on the parents of a U.S. soldier killed in Iraq — a Gold Star family — and made comments mocking American war dead.

The contrast raises the question of whether Democrats' fledgling momentum with military voters is more than a momentary anti-Trump blip. It also heaps pressure on Biden to fulfill policy promises and perfect the political outreach to veterans getting underway.

“This president has got to end these wars," said Jon Soltz, a former Army tank captain who formed the Democratic-leaning VoteVets.org in 2006. "He’s got to fulfill some of these promises. There’s a war-weariness in the military."

Results from around the country last year suggest Biden has an edge with some military voters unlike his recent predecessors.

Among several military-leaning spots on the national map, Biden carried Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which contains the most active duty and veteran service members in the country. It includes the world's largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk, and is home to more than 110,000 active and retired service members. Trump won the district in 2016, as did Republicans Mitt Romney in 2012 and John McCain in 2008.

Biden also flipped New Hampshire's Rockingham County, home of Portsmouth and the U.S. Navy's oldest continuously operating shipyard. He was also the first Democrat ever to carry Riley County, Kansas. It's the home of Kansas State University, but also Fort Riley Army base, where the National Bio Defense research has drawn an educated and racially and ethnically diverse military workforce.

“In all of the data we saw, Biden was doing better with veterans and active duty,” than previous Democratic nominees going back decades, said Celinda Lake, one of the Biden campaign's two main pollsters. “And the campaign was very active in targeting veterans, including talking about his son being a veteran of the current engagements, and that resonated with active military and veterans.”

Early in the 2020 campaign, aides recognized the former vice president's unique profile as a potential commander in chief. Having been to Iraq and Afghanistan dozens of times as vice president and, before that, a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he also is the father of an Iraq War veteran, his late son Beau.

“We ran commander in chief ads in Iowa because we thought the country needed it,” said Greg Schultz, Biden's campaign manager through the early 2020 primaries and caucuses. “But it was also a signal to military veterans and their families that Biden gets it.”

The Afghanistan decision is a priority for many on active duty and especially post-9/11 veterans like Brown, though there are others who served there who may think the U.S. is abandoning Afghans they worked with or who feel the sacrifices of the more than 3,500 U.S. troops who died there were in vain.

The move is a longtime promise of Biden, who advocated it as vice president, though it never happened during the eight years of the Obama administration.

"It is the responsibility of the Afghans to take care of their own security,” Biden said during a 2012 vice presidential debate, pledging that the U.S. would be gone in two years. “We’ve been in this war for over a decade.”

There's no sign that veterans' views on the war differ dramatically from other Americans'. A July 2019 Pew Research Poll found 58% of veterans said the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting, nearly identical to the general public's view at 59%.

VoteVets is taking actions to keep Biden's momentum from slowing. The group has hired Schultz, Biden's former campaign manager, as a consultant to help build a veteran voter database to improve outreach.

Beyond Trump's insensitive remarks about some troops and their families, his decisions to abruptly withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, which left Kurdish allies unprotected, angered some military leaders. In an extraordinary rebuke after the 2020 election, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned against involving the military in pursuing Trump's false claims of election fraud, calling any such move “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.”

Likewise, the Trump administration's Pentagon policy barred transgender people from joining the military, while Trump was seen as doing little to distance himself from far-right racist groups at a time when the military has become more diverse.

Unless Biden runs against Trump in 2024, Republicans could likely recoup some of those military voters, said Peter Feaver, a Duke University professor and former special adviser to President George W. Bush's National Security Council.

“From a military voter point of view, it is Trumpism more than Republicanism that is off-putting,” Feaver said. “The more Trump recedes from view, the greater the attention on the problems within the Democratic coalition on national security and defense issues will be."

VoteVets' Soltz sees the Afghanistan decision as one that his group can cite as it promotes support for Biden in the years leading up to the next presidential election, especially as the administration moves to confront Russia and China, considered more direct threats to U.S. security.

“There is an intellectual conversation at the highest level of the military about meeting tomorrow's demands that aren't yesterday's,” Soltz said. “And Afghanistan is a yesterday.”

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Chief Keel is wrong about medical marijuana | Op-Ed

    SLED Chief Mark Keel’s opinion piece on S.C.’s medical marijuana bill is wrong — the bill is about medicine, says S.C. Senator Tom Davis.

  • Parents of gay teen who died by suicide file lawsuit against district

    The parents of Nigel Shelby have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an Alabama school district after the teenager died in April 2019. Read More: OPINION: Nigel Shelby loved everybody, so why couldn’t everybody just love him back? NBC News reported attorneys for the family said school staff violated Title VI, which prohibits intentional discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin, and Title IX, which prohibits public schools from ignoring harassment based on gender stereotyping.

  • Henry Cavill Broke Down the Scary Hamstring Injury He Suffered on Set

    He also shared the recovery plan he's been doing to help his body heal.

  • A Black deaf woman says her kids are 'traumatized' after she was handcuffed in front of them and they were told by police to interpret commands to their mother

    Police questioned Andrea "Dre" Hollingsworth, and told her 11-year-old daughters to interpret commands to their mother while she was detained.

  • McConnell’s stance on Afghanistan brings shame to Kentucky, the nation

    President Biden announced that he would withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. The country overwhelmingly supports this decision. We have been their for 20 years. We have spent $2 trillion in Afghanistan. We have lost over 2,300 troops; there are thousands more who have returned home with both physical and mental wounds. The number of civilians killed is in the thousands and we’ve turned millions into refugees.

  • Eva Longoria Shows Off The Results Of Her Mini Trampoline Workouts In New Swimsuit Pic

    She bounced her way to toned legs!

  • The #1 Reason Why You Need to Wash Organic Produce, New Report Says

    When you go to the grocery store to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, which of the two do you often buy: conventional or organic?Organic foods often come at a premium price, so many Americans find conventional produce to be the most affordable and accessible option. While organic is often advertised as the better option of the two, a new report suggests that the label doesn't necessarily imply it's the safest option.RELATED: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowThe Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an agency that leads international efforts to end hunger, recently published a new report Organic Foods: Are They Safer that puts into question whether the organic label guarantees food safety.Why buy organic?As the abstract of the report points out that, in the eyes of consumers, organic agriculture is often viewed as a healthier, safer, and more environmentally conscious way of producing food. While this is most often the case, the FAO addresses one key piece of information that you may not think about."The 'organic' certification actually indicates products that are produced in accordance with certain standards throughout the production, handling, processing and marketing stages, and which aim at a different set of benefits: better incomes for small-scale farmers and increased food security, environmental benefits such as improved soil and water quality and biodiversity preservation, and improved animal welfare," as stated in the report. "Therefore, while organic agriculture may relate to a set of different improved practices, the term organic in and of itself is not a guarantee of food safety."From a holistic standpoint, organic is the better way to go, as this form of agriculture benefits both social and environmental aspects of food systems. However, as the report says, to say organic farms do not use pesticides is an inaccurate statement. Instead of potentially harmful, synthetic pesticides, organic agriculture instead relies on "crop rotations, composting, and biological pest control to maintain soil productivity, supply plant nutrients, and control insects, weeds, and other pests."This is still considered a step above conventional agriculture practices. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which contains the Dirty Dozen list, aka the top 12 fruits and vegetables that contain the most pesticides. While the EWG says eating more fruits and vegetables—whether conventional or organic—is better than consuming less (and, instead, opting for processed foods), they still recommend buying organic if your wallet allows."It is also important to reduce your exposure to pesticides because pesticides have been linked to a variety of health harms, like cancer, hormone disruption, and damaging children's developing brains. Switching to organic produce is an effective way to reduce your pesticide exposure," Thomas Galligan, Ph.D., and EWG toxicologist recently told us.The main takeaway?Here's what you need to take away from this report: Continue to thoroughly rinse and scrub fruits and vegetables, no matter if they're organic or conventional. Just because a produce item has an organic label doesn't automatically mean the food is safe to eat without a proper wash, which often just requires your hands and warm water. The FDA provides seven helpful tips for cleaning fruits and vegetables so that you avoid ingesting bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness.For more, be sure to check out 15 Cleanest Foods on Grocery Store Shelves, According to an Expert.

  • Democrats Criticize Joe Biden Over Low Refugee Admissions Announcement

    Biden is going back on a campaign promise by maintaining Trump's policy on refugee admissions into the United States.

  • 35 Easy Summer Hairstyles to Help You Keep Cool on the Hottest Days

    Summer is almost here! You’ve got your favorite sunscreen on lock and your trusty deodorant on...

  • It’s Past Time to Leave Afghanistan

    The reasons for staying in Afghanistan don’t add up. And Joe Biden should have held to Trump’s agreement and pulled our troops out by May 1. Hawks make both idealist and realist arguments for staying in Afghanistan. On the idealist side, they argue that U.S. forces supporting the Afghan national government are the reason that more girls are attending school in Afghanistan than ever, which will have positive run-on social effects for decades. U.S. troops are the reason that girls in Kabul who don’t wear a burka are not defaced with acid. America is a force for good in the world, and when we retreat, the Taliban will end all this. By committing to an unconditional withdrawal by September 11, the U.S. undercuts its demand for the Taliban to give up more in ongoing peace talks. On whether the Afghan national government has any functional state capacity for governance beyond what is provided by 3,500 U.S. troops, thousands of NATO troops, and 10,000 or so paid contractors, hawks say little. Long gone are the emotional vows by President Bush or General McChrystal that our security depended on Afghanistan becoming a liberal democracy. The nearly modern city-state around Kabul really is the best that can be achieved in Western eyes. That’s as much as King Amanullah I achieved a century ago. But the rural and mountain areas still belong to the tribes. And while it is an imposition, the political Islam of the Taliban can adapt itself to a tribal society better than any political paradigm offered by the United States. Perhaps a few centuries of Christian missionary work in Afghanistan, to break up the systems of cousin marriage, as the Church once did in Germania a millennium ago, would do the trick. I doubt that Democrats are as far-sighted and committed as this. On the other side, hawks sometimes make a case grounded in the geopolitics of Central Asia, one that treats the benefits to Kabul’s residents as ancillary. Sometimes this is found in the need to prevent the Taliban from making Afghanistan a safe haven for terrorists, a noble goal. But just as often, hawks frankly admit that the aims of our presence in Afghanistan are no longer just smashing up al-Qaeda and punishing the Taliban — goals that were arguably achieved 18 years ago. Instead we remain in Afghanistan because Bagram Air Base is good to have. Potential conflicts with Iran, Russia, or China require holding on to this bit of real estate. The cost of doing so is low. Perhaps $20 billion a year. No American troops have died in a year. This argument is more likely to appeal to Cold Warriors who care about China but are otherwise reluctant about nation building. But, it also doesn’t quite add up. There are many parts of the Afghan countryside where the Taliban acts with impunity even now, and could set up a safe haven for al-Qaeda. (Frankly, if you want the best training al-Qaeda can offer, Idlib province in Syria, filled with former and potential future U.S. clients, is probably a better bet.) Smashing the Taliban’s capacity to host or train terrorists would require something much more dramatic than an ongoing presence in Kabul. It would require something like regime change in Pakistan, the U.S.’s traditional vassal in the region, which sponsors the Taliban, and which hosted Osama bin Laden for years. The little danger for American troops in Afghanistan, especially the zero deaths over the past year, is partly attributable to the agreement the U.S. signed with the Taliban last year, which promised our withdrawal by May 1 of this year. Biden has already dithered enough to exceed that, and we do not know how the Taliban will respond to us breaking our end of the agreement. The Afghan government is likely to fall after we leave. Our own agreement to leave, signed last year, anticipates some kind of resettlement in Afghanistan after our withdrawal and even commits the United States to work with “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” which is diplomatic-speak for recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate part of the Afghan government. This recognition can be premised on the U.S. ability to continue monitoring the countryside for terrorist activity by air, as we do in many other countries without permission. Biden has almost certainly made the situation worse. He could have come into office and said that Trump had tied his hands. This would have had a strong element of truth to it. By hemming and hawing, he allowed many in the foreign policy blob to argue for breaking the agreement and staying in Afghanistan indefinitely for humanitarian reasons. Now he is breaking the U.S. agreement but committing to leave by September 11 anyway. By choosing to break the deal and run, he risks a much more disorderly withdrawal and even a Saigon-style humiliation. The chosen date potentially gives a public-relations win to Islamist terrorists, and to Biden’s critics at home. Still, the case for demanding “conditions” before withdrawal can similarly grant the initiative to our opponents and rivals. The case for staying is even weaker. The U.S. has more important theaters in which to engage major rivals such as China. We do not have the ability to transform Afghan’s traditional society outside of Kabul, and we do not have the willingness to uproot the Taliban. So in the end, the case for staying is a case to wait for more mission creep. We will hold on to the asset until it presents more attractive liabilities! We’ve been adding new reasons to stay in Afghanistan for 15 years. It’s past time to stop.

  • Public fight erupts between top Republicans over bill that would benefit some lawmakers

    A senior lawmaker says the House speaker pressured her to advance tax breaks she thinks are bad policy.

  • Larry Kudlow: Americans being 'paid to stay home,' discouraging some from seeking work

    FOX Business host reacts on ‘America’s Newsroom’ to business owner blaming unemployment benefits for closure.

  • Lady Gaga's Gucci Film Blasted by Fashion Label's Family Heirs: 'We Are Truly Disappointed'

    Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the Gucci heir Maurizio who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder him

  • At least eight dead in Indianapolis shooting

    Police say at least eight people have been killed and several others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indiana, before taking his own life.The incident occurred late Thursday night at a FedEx operations center near Indianapolis International airport.Genae Cook is with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department:"It is very heartbreaking and, you know, Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should have to see."Details are still coming in. A FedEx spokesman says the company was, quote, "deeply shocked and saddened" by the loss, but didn't clarify if all those killed were FedEx employees.At least 30 people have been killed in mass shooting incidents around the country in just the last month.

  • 20 years in Afghanistan: Was it worth it?

    The BBC's Frank Gardner asks the awkward question about a war with an astronomical human cost.

  • Former archbishop’s aide faces questions over ‘missing’ £300,000

    An aide to the former Archbishop of Canterbury faces questions from the charity watchdog over allegations that proceeds from the sale of a £300,000 church property “disappeared”. The Charity Commission is assessing allegations that two leading bishops “beguiled” elderly congregants to sign over their status as trustees of church properties for “precisely nothing”. It is claimed that proceeds from the sale of property meant for the benefit of local congregations have allegedly “disappeared without an audit trail”. The commission is examining complaints from trustees over possible irregularities in charity accounts overseen by the Bishop Primus and Bishop of the Northern Diocese, the Rt Rev Dr John Fenwick – a former adviser to Lord Carey, the previous Archbishop of Canterbury – and the Bishop of the Southern Diocese, the Rt Rev Paul Hunt. West Midlands Police said it was reviewing an allegation of fraud to establish if any offences may have been committed. Bishop Fenwick leads the Free Church of England, a splinter group from the Church of England that was forged in the mid 19th century. He is supported in his role by Bishop Hunt. It is alleged that Bishop Fenwick assured congregants that £300,000 from the sale of St Stephen’s Church in Middlesbrough was being held in the FCE Central Trust. However, the complainants say the company’s records do not show any record of the money being deposited. The commission has received allegations that the transfer of property from congregants to the trust has happened because “frail, elderly” trustees are “being persuaded that it will relieve them of the stresses of trusteeship and safeguard the future of the property”. The watchdog is also assessing claims that the trust was registering local churches’ land and buildings in its name without ever paying for them, nor reflecting their value in the accounts. “Perhaps [this is] because Bishop Fenwick has been persuading befuddled, elderly and weary local church trustees to sign over their properties to Central Trust for precisely nothing,” one complainant alleged. The commission is also assessing an allegation that around £30,000 “disappeared without an audit trail” from the bank account of Emmanuel Free Church of England, Morecambe, in 2017. The FCE Central Trust responded on behalf of both bishops, saying it “vigorously refutes the allegations”. “If they are indeed the subject of Charity Commission and police investigations (though the Trust has been contacted by neither) then it would be inappropriate to comment further,” it said. Bishop Fenwick said St Stephen’s Church was sold after consultation with the congregation because it was “found to be in a dangerous state of repair”. He said a portion of the proceeds of the sale were used to hire a minister – for £24,000 per year, plus accommodation costs and expenses – in the hope of “reviving the congregation” in April 2018. After two years, “there had been no significant growth in the size of the congregation”, and the minister was made redundant in February 2021.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Florida nurse facing charges over threats to kill Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps, from Miami, allegedly shared the death threats with her husband who is serving time in jail

  • 'A nicer version of Trump': Ron DeSantis is sized up by GOP donors ahead of potential 2024 presidential bid

    DeSantis, who was a congressman before narrowly winning the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race, has quickly become a visible national GOP figure.