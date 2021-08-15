Biden to Increase Food Stamp Benefits by Most in Program History

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to announce the biggest long-term increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving Americans more money to buy groceries and adding billions of dollars in costs to the government.

Average benefits in October will go up by more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels for the 42 million people in the program, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity before an announcement planned for Monday.

The increase means that average monthly benefits will rise $36 per person from $121, according to the official. The New York Times earlier reported the planned change.

Anti-hunger advocates have said the government subsidy is inadequate. The Agriculture Department is increasing the payments by revising the list of foods used to estimate the cost of a nutritious diet. Congressional approval isn’t needed for the change.

President Joe Biden has been seeking to increase government assistance to low- and middle-income Americans amid a pandemic in which many lost their jobs. Republicans have said Biden’s economic plan is fueling inflation and serves as a disincentive for people to work.

The move on food stamps is a sharp reversal from the Trump administration, which tried to limit eligibility for food aid, though the proposed restrictions were overturned by courts.

Food stamps, formally known as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, once enjoyed broad bipartisan support. They’ve evolved into a partisan flashpoint in recent years, as conservatives fought to shrink the program. House Republicans tried to impose cuts in 2013 and 2018, the last two times the program was reauthorized as part of the five-year Farm Bill.

