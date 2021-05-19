Biden increases pressure on Israel for a cease-fire, calling for a 'significant de-escalation today'

John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about the Colorado shootings in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

  • Biden is ramping up pressure on Israel for a cease-fire.

  • The president called for "a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

  • Biden has faced criticism in Washington over his position on a cease-fire.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ramped up pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a cease-fire in the recent fighting with Hamas, according to a White House readout of a call between the two leaders.

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," the White House said.

The readout added that Biden conveyed to Netanyahu that "he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

Israel has rebuffed calls for a cease-fire as the death toll mounts. The president's call with the Israeli leader on Wednesday came after Netanyahu in a briefing to foreign ambassadors said there was no "timeframe" on the Gaza offensive.

"We're not standing with a stopwatch. We want to achieve the goals of the operation. Previous operations lasted a long time so it is not possible to set a timeframe," Netanyahu said, per Barak Ravid, an Israel-based reporter.

Biden has faced criticism from some Democrats in Washington over his administration's position on a cease-fire thus far. The Biden administration initially avoided any explicit or imminent push for a cease-fire, while blocking efforts in the UN Security Council to issue a statement condemning the violence in Gaza.

After 10 days of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, at least 219 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children, per BBC News. Hamas rocket attacks have killed at least 12 in Israel, including two children.

The international community has been pushing hard for a cease-fire. France has backed an effort for a UN Security Council resolution to that effect, the Associated Press reported.

"The shooting must stop," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement. "The time has come for a cease-fire."

