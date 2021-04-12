Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

(Independent)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon.

Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

Mike Elliott tweeted that he appreciated the president reaching out to offer his administration’s support. The administration has also been in touch with the governor and local law enforcement.

Ms Psaki told reporters that the protests in Minnesota over the police killing of Mr Wright are “a reminder of the pain, the anger, the trauma, the exhaustion, that many communities across the country have felt as we see these incidents continue to occur”.

Asked about the status of a campaign promise of a police commission, Ms Psaki said that the administration has been in very close contact for several months with civil rights activists and the law enforcement community about what would be most effective moving forward.

The best path forward in the eyes of the White House is to pass the George Floyd Policing Act that has a great deal of the policy changes and necessary reforms that the administration would like to see in place.

Rather than pursuing a commission, the focus will be on moving legislation forward.

