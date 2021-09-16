Biden: We are at an inflection point right now
Sep.16 -- President Joe Biden put pressure on Congress to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the country is at an inflection point and the economy does not work for everyone as it should.
President Joe Biden touted his domestic spending plans in Colorado by warning about climate change, while highlighting his clean-energy proposals. (Sept. 14)
The governor of Wyoming announced on Wednesday that he would be fighting against President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate, calling it an "egregious example of federal government overreach."
The draft of a new family code for Cuba released Wednesday proposes allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt as well as giving children greater participation in decisions that affect them. The preliminary draft, which must be approved by Cuba’s parliament then go to a grassroots plebiscite, comes almost three years after the island’s communist government backed away from enshrining gay marriage protections in its new constitution in the face of opposition. Evangelical groups objected to the constitutional proposal to eliminate the description of marriage as a union of a man and woman, and change it to the union of “two people ... with absolutely equal rights and obligations.”
The U.S. and UK will aid Australia’s ambitions for a nuclear-powered submarine fleet as part of a new trilateral security partnership that leaders of the three counties are set to announce Wednesday.
The Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. The first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades.The latest: SpaceX has completed fueling the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, streamed live via SpaceX, remains on schedule for liftoff at 8:02 p.m. ET. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.
Inspiration4 might be a better candidate to demonstrate how space tourism connects to a space economy that’s more than luxury adventure. Jared Isaacman, a guy who founded a billion-dollar company as a 16 year-old?
HPD's homicide division is now involved in the search, where Texas Equusearch Director Tim Miller said foul play is likely involved.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind the top U.S. military officer, Mark Milley, a day after a new book said he went around civilian leaders to place secret calls to his Chinese counterpart over concerns about then-President Donald Trump. Milley's office pushed back against the report in the book, saying the calls he made as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff were coordinated within the Pentagon and across the U.S. government. According to excerpts of the book, Milley secretly called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army twice in the final months of the Trump administration to say the U.S. government was stable.
Calling the U.S. at an "inflection point," President Joe Biden on Thursday pressed lawmakers to adopt his sweeping economic plans and called on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay their "fair share" in taxes.
SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew is set to take various items into space and then auction them off to raise money for a children's hospital.
Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.
Ford announced today that the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is officially in the pre-production stage of development. The first pre-production trucks are leaving the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center now, and fully-baked production trucks are currently scheduled to be delivered to customers next spring. In combination with this announcement, Ford is also announcing additional investment in three Michigan facilities to increase its production capacity of the F-150 Lightning.
By the end of August, the share of job postings on Indeed.com mentioning vaccination requirements rose 242% from the same point in July
I wake up as the loudspeaker outside my window starts the community broadcast at 7 a.m. I try to recall the date. Vietnam’s pandemic lockdown has been so long I’ve lost my sense of time. This is the ninth I’ve been stuck in Vung Tau, a seaside resort more than 1,500 kilometers (900 miles) from my home in Hanoi.