Biden to have infrastructure plan 'by the grace of God'
ABC News' Rachel Scott reports on the critical week for Democrats to strike a deal on the infrastructure bill, and visits bridges and roads in disrepair in Mississippi.
A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.
The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.
The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.
ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox
Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office
GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona encouraged two protest organizers to plan rallies on Jan. 6 by offering pardons from former President Donald Trump, the planners told Rolling Stone.
Chen Ing-wen strides up to a rocky outcrop some 3 km (1.9 miles) from China's coast on Taiwan-controlled Kinmen island and demonstrates how as a soldier he used to shoot from there at Chinese trawlers that got too close. "It was just to scare them - but they weren't scared," said Chen, 50, who did his military service on Kinmen from 1991 to 1993. Sitting on the front line between Taiwan and China, Kinmen is the last place where the two engaged in major fighting, in 1958 at the height of the Cold War, and where memories of war are burned into minds decades later - large model soldiers point guns at China from some old bunkers.
Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA federal judge has dealt conservative figure James O’Keefe a legal blow, ruling that his group’s undercover operations against a Democratic consulting firm can fairly be described at an upcoming million-dollar trial as “political spying.”Making matters worse for the right-wing star, the judge cited O’Keefe’s own book as evidence against him.In 2016, Allison Maass, an operative for O’Keefe’s Project Veritas group, took an internship at Democratic fir
Two pro-Trump rally organizers told Rolling Stone that they told Mark Meadows they were concerned that the "Save America" protest could turn violent.
An angry man slapped the new governor of an Iranian province in an unusual security lapse.
President Biden coughed into his hand following a Monday speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public while not wearing a mask.
Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via ReutersA former top intelligence officer with Saudi Arabia’s elite intelligence team says he fears for his life because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants him dead and will use his “Tiger Squad” of henchmen to do it. In a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Saad Aljabri, who was an adviser to former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, described bin Salman as a “psychopath with no empathy,” who “doesn’t feel emotion.”He told CBS
U.S. retail giants Home Depot and Best Buy have pulled the Chinese video surveillance technology makers Lorex and Ezviz from their stores over links to human rights abuses. In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it's "committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention." Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed.
Former Bill Clinton campaign manager and Democratic strategist James Carville sent a tartly worded fundraising email to supporters of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday, telling them, “I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin.”
Rather than bolster the security of Americans, expanding NATO increases the risk of the United States being drawn into a war with Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was greeted with choreographed dancing and a presentation of flowers by employees on her first day back in the office in Shenzhen, China.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of W
Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big domestic policy bill, aiming for votes in Congress as soon as this week — though that is far from certain. Democrats are working intensely to try again to wrap up talks, scaling back what had been what had been a sweeping $3.5 trillion plan so the president can spotlight his administration’s achievements to world leaders at two overseas summits on the economy and climate change that get underway later this week.
"Quite honestly, I didn't see the full extent of" January 6 "until the impeachment trial," Sen. Ron Johnson told Insider.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — For decades, when Hewitt Sawyers drove past the monument of the Confederate soldier standing tall in his city’s public square, he felt the weight of slavery’s long shadow. Sawyers, 73, had attended a segregated school in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville. He read from torn books passed down from the local white high school. The courthouse offered a “colored” water fountain, and the movie theater did not welcome him on the lower floor. As Confederate monuments across t
Heightened tensions with Taiwan has the world wondering where President Xi Jinping sees China on the world stage.