Biden inks executive orders dealing with immigration, including child separation

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden signed three executive orders on immigration. Talking about all such orders he has signed since coming into office, Biden said, “I’m not making new law, I’m eliminating bad policy.”

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Today, I'm going to sign a few executive orders to strengthen our immigration system, building on the executive actions I took on day one to protect DREAMers and to end the Muslim ban and to better manage our borders. And that's what these three different executive orders are about.

And I want to make it clear-- there's a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed. I'm not making new law. I'm eliminating bad policy. What I'm doing is taking on the issues that-- 99% of them-- that the president, the last president of the United States, issued executive orders I felt were very counterproductive to our security, counterproductive to who we are as a country, particularly in the area of immigration.

This is about how America is safer, stronger, more prosperous when we have a fair, orderly, and humane legal immigration system. And, with the first action today, we're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families and their mothers and fathers at the border and with no plan, none whatsoever, to reunify the children who are still in custody and their parents.

The second action addresses the root causes of our migration to our southern border. And the third action, the third order I'm going to be signing, orders a full review of the previous administration's harmful and counterproductive immigration policies basically across the board.