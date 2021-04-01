Biden introduced his infrastructure plan. How does he plan to get it through Congress?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden called his infrastructure plan "bold" on Wednesday and insisted the massive piece of legislation is necessary.

"Put simply, these are investments we have to make," he said during a speech in Pittsburgh. "Put another way, we can't afford not to."

The White House has billed the sweeping proposal, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, as a domestic investment not seen in the U.S. since the construction of the interstate highways in the 1950s and the Space Race a decade later.

The $2 trillion plan aims to rebuild the nation's aging infrastructure, support electric vehicles and clean energy, and boost access to caregivers and their pay.

More: Biden to propose $2 trillion infrastructure, jobs plan funded by corporate tax hike

Now that Biden's unveiled his infrastructure bill, it faces the grueling process of chugging its way through both chambers of Congress.

"We'd like to see progress by Memorial Day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. "We'd like to see the package approved by the summer."

How will Biden pass it? Here's what's next for a legislative push and its chances of making its way back to the president's desk:

What's the timeline in the House?

House Democrats are expected to push for a vote on the massive plan in a couple of months.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Democratic Caucus on Monday that her goal is to pass the massive legislation by the Fourth of July, per sources familiar.

But she admitted that it could realistically slip later into July.

And while Democrats hold a majority in the House — 219-211 — it is a slim one.

With an eight-vote margin, Democrats can only afford to lose three votes from their side of the aisle to pass the infrastructure plan if no Republicans support it.

What about the gridlocked Senate?

Unlike other pieces of legislation the House has passed but are currently piling up in the Senate, the infrastructure plan may have to take a different route to Biden's desk.

Usually, the Senate needs 60 votes to surpass the filibuster, meaning 10 Republicans need to join every Democrat and the independents who caucus with Democrats to pass legislation.

But Schumer aides hinted that the Senate Majority Leader is eyeing using a budget process to pass Biden's infrastructure plan with a simple majority, or 51 votes.

More: Fight over filibuster heats up as Democrats and Republicans clash over voting rights

Budget reconciliation allows them to skip the major procedural roadblocks on items related to the budget.

The Senate is tied 50-50, and Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to break the tie.

Congress used budget reconciliation to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March without any Republican votes.

However, it has specific constraints on what can be in the legislation. It can also turn into a grueling process, such as the two voting marathons in the Senate during which any senator can force a vote on an amendment.

These "vote-a-ramas" can go on for hours, requiring senators to be on the Senate floor. The most recent vote-a-rama, during the passage of the American Rescue Plan lasted nearly 24 hours.

Schumer aides have been talking to the Senate's parliamentarian about whether they again can use the 2021 budget resolution. Senators usually just use one opportunity to pass a budget resolution for fiscal year, and this was the same used for the stimulus package.

Leadership is arguing they can use a provision in the Congressional Budget Act to offer a "concurrent resolution" — which would grant Democrats another chance at reconciliation instructions.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y,. wants to maximize the options and expand on multiple pathways to advance Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda if Republicans attempt to block legislation, according to aides.

What's in Biden's the infrastructure plan?

The American Jobs Plan would allocate $621 billion to transportation infrastructure and resilience, including the repair and construction of roads, bridges, transit and rail service.

That includes $115 billion to modernize 20,000 miles of roads, fix the 10 most "economically significant" bridges in the USA and repair 10,000 smaller bridges in poor condition.

More: Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure and jobs. These 4 charts show where the money would go.

An additional $213 billion in the plan would go toward retrofitting and building more than 2 million affordable homes and commercial properties, and $111 billion would replace all the nation's lead pipes and service lines and upgrade drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.

Aiming to make the country more competitive against China and other nations, the plan would pump $180 billion into research and development in technology and climate science.

This includes $50 billion for the National Science Foundation to invest in new technology, $40 billion to upgrade outdated research labs, $35 billion to build technology to address the climate crisis and $10 billion for research centers at historically Black colleges and universities.

To pay for the sweeping package, Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations to pay for the eight-year spending package. He proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% – raising the level set in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts – and overhauling how the United States taxes multinational corporations by increasing the minimum tax on U.S. corporations to 21%.

Under the tax hikes and other changes – eliminating tax loopholes for intellectual property and denying companies deductions for offshoring jobs, for example – the White House projects the eight years of spending would be fully paid in 15 years and reduce deficits in the years after.

Will it get bipartisan support?

Biden faces a giant test politically in finding Republican support in Congress for the package, though infrastructure generally has widespread bipartisan support.

Before Biden even offered specifics of his aims to fix the nation's roads, bridges and railways, Republicans in Congress panned it, claiming it goes too far beyond traditional infrastructure spending and comparing its climate aspects to the Green New Deal.

Republicans also balked at raising taxes — long a sticking point for Republicans to get behind big-ticket Democratic programs.

More: Biden is pitching a big infrastructure plan, but Republicans already panned it as going too far

Despite the resistance from the start, Biden said Wednesday he is "going to bring Republicans into the Oval Office; listen to them, what they have to say; and be open to other ideas. We’ll have a good-faith negotiation with any Republican who wants to help get this done. But we have to get it done."

During his speech, Biden touted times in history "infrastructure had been a bipartisan undertaking, many times led by Republicans."

"And I don’t think you’ll find a Republican today in the House or Senate — maybe I’m wrong, gentlemen — who doesn’t think we have to improve our infrastructure. They know China and other countries are eating our lunch. So there’s no reason why it can’t be bipartisan again."

The Republican blowback prompted White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain to pledge Thursday they are prepared to move forward without GOP support if both sides cannot reach a deal.

Biden convened his first Cabinet meeting of his administration Thursday and deputized key Cabinet members, including the Labor, Transportation and Housing secretaries, to begin working with Congress and start explaining his jobs plan to the American public.

Reaction to the plan

Reaction to the infrastructure plan has varied, mostly guided by partisan politics.

Biden touted the legislation, saying, “If we act now, in 50 years people will look back and say this was the moment America won the future.”

A Democratic aide from a frontline office told USA TODAY that reaction from moderates in the caucus was "good" but noted they have a long road ahead without strict deadlines "pushing us to pass something fast."

"Moderates ran on infrastructure, so we are all for a robust investment," the aide said. But the "devil is in the details," and the House needs to quickly hammer these out before they can gage solid feelings regarding it in terms of voting.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on the Budget, called the plan visionary and praised it for modernizing "our failing infrastructure," creating "good-paying jobs" and taking on "climate change with the urgency this crisis demand."

"With this proposal, we can transform our country and create a better future for all American families," he said.

Progressives also applauded the plan, but challenged the Biden administration to go even bigger.

Appearing on MSNBC Wednesday night after Biden's speech, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said the $2.5 trillion is a starting point for progressives in the House and is encouraging, but she called for $10 trillion over 10 years.

She continued she has "serious concerns it is not enough to realize the very inspiring vision that Biden has advanced."

Republicans have made it clear they are interested in an infrastructure plan, but say it needs to be smaller and more focused.

Several have accused the White House of ignoring Republican input.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told USA TODAY that he knows "we need to update our infrastructure" but this plan "must be targeted towards road and bridges, and not used as a vehicle for irrelevant liberal policies that raise taxes on America's job creators and their families."

Braun said Biden is refusing "to work with Republicans, yet again" and instead using a " 'my way or the highway' approach towards running Washington."

Similarly, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tweeted that an "evenly split" Senate and a "bare Democratic House majority are hardly a mandate to 'go it alone.' "

"The President should live up to the bipartisanship he preached in his inaugural address."

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No.3 House Republican, tweeted the package should "be a nonstarter in Congress" and "would result in the largest tax increase in American history to pay for Green New Deal spending."

"This apparently is not going to be an infrastructure package," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who spoke to Biden Tuesday, said shortly after its release. The Republican called it a Trojan horse for borrowed money, debt and tax increases on "the most productive parts of our economy."

He slammed it as a "major missed opportunity."

Thursday, McConnell went a step further, saying the plan "is not going to get support from our side."

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the lead Republican on one of the panels working on infrastructure legislation, said there are ongoing negotiations but panned Biden's plan a "clear attempt to transform the economy by advancing progressive priorities."

Contributing: Joey Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden infrastructure plan: How he plans to get it through Congress

Recommended Stories

  • Lauren Graham Says Streaming Keeps Gilmore Girls 'Alive': It's 'Way More Popular' Now

    The actress originally starred on Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007

  • Thunder Bridge Acquisition: A Pure-Play Autotech Vendor With Massive Growth Potential

    The EV (electric vehicle) sector and semiconductor industry are closely correlated, as chips are an important component in EV systems. Indie Semiconductor stands at the intersection between the two industries, providing the fast-growing autotech segment with next-gen semiconductor and software solutions. The company is soon to go public via a SPAC merger with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (THBR). The company remains under the radar for now, but two Street analysts have taken note and are bullish on the company’s prospects. One is Roth Capital’s Suji Desilva. “We believe recent automotive semiconductor consolidation has created very strong market opportunity for a pure-play advanced autotech vendor such as Indie,” the 5-star analyst said. “The company is levered to advanced autotech upgrades in high growth segments such as connectivity/user experience, automotive safety and vehicle electrification, in our view.” Indie already has a proven track record, and to-date has shipped over 100 million units to Tier-1 automotive clients around the world. Via multiple program wins and gaining a place on 12 Tier-1 auto-approved vendor lists (AVLs), the company has reached a $20 million revenue run-rate. Over the next 7 years, the company expects a “strategic backlog” to generate over $2 billion and Desilva believes revenue will increase at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 85% over the next half decade. Indie also expects the industry to exhibit significant growth. The company estimates the addressable market in CY20 stood at around $16 billion and believes over the next five years it will expand at a CAGR of ~20% to reach $38 billion by CY25. Accordingly, Desilva rates THBR a Buy, and sticks to a $20 price target on the shares. Investors are looking at upside of 78% from current levels. (To watch Desilva’s track record, click here) Another analyst singing indie’s praises is Benchmark’s Ruben Roy. The analyst believes over the next ten years, the automotive market will be “one of the key growth drivers for the semiconductor market.” Although indie is up against much bigger global semiconductor companies, Roy believes it is well-positioned to compete. “We believe that the combination of system-level hardware and software expertise, coupled with the proven ability to rapidly design customer specific devices has enabled the Company to establish a strong foothold in the competitive automotive markets,” the 5-star analyst opined. “With more than 100 million units shipped in a relatively short time span when compared to larger competitors, indie has demonstrated strong customer traction.” The analyst says indie’s technology portfolio should enable “many shots on goal,” and notes that as mixed-signal semiconductor designs get increasingly challenging, indie’s core mixed-signal expertise will come into play. Roy has a Buy rating for THBR shares backed by a $17 price target. The potential 12-month gains here come in at 52%. (To watch Roy’s track record, click here) Currently the two analysts’ reviews are the only ones on record. Cumulatively, they add up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating, while the average price target stands at $18.5. Should the figure be met, the shares will be changing hands for ~65% premium a year from now. (See THBR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Justice Department working with tribes on missing persons

    Valenda Morigeau, Charlo’s aunt, reported her missing to the Missoula Police Department in the days after her disappearance. “You would think that there would be more urgency to go find the person that is missing,” Morigeau said. Charlo’s case brought the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women to the fore in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes.

  • 'Rush to judgment'?: Costly Suez Canal calamity fuels support for Indian crew of Ever Given

    Investigators intensified efforts to determine why the Ever Given ran ground amid concerns the ship's crew could be blamed for the costly incident.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • Macron's 'Waterloo'? French president comes under attack for lockdown U-turn

    French President Emmanuel Macron's order for a third COVID-19 lockdown, having insisted for weeks on keeping the country open against the advice of scientists, has exposed him to criticism from rivals with an eye on next year's election. The lockdown was needed to dampen a deadly third wave of infections that risked spiralling out of control while France ramped up its vaccination campaign, Macron told the nation in a televised address on Wednesday evening. In locking the country down, the former investment banker abandoned a two-month gamble that he could steer France through this surge without the tough stay-at-home orders and school closures imposed in some other European nations this year.

  • The Louvre just put its entire 480,000 piece art collection online for free

    The French museum has set up a free-to-access online platform, which showcases the museum's entire art collection of more than 480,000 pieces.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.

  • After hack, officials draw attention to supply chain threats

    The U.S. government is working to draw attention to supply chain vulnerabilities, an issue that received particular attention late last year after suspected Russian hackers gained access to federal agencies and private corporations by sneaking malicious code into widely used software. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center warned Thursday that foreign hackers are increasingly targeting vendors and suppliers that work with the government to compromise their products in an effort to steal intellectual property and carry out espionage. The NCSC said it is working with other agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to raise awareness of the supply chain issue.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

    So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure planMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is selling for $1.6 million, and it's ready for a real-life Johnny Rose to renovate it

    The real-life Rosebud Motel from "Schitt's Creek" is a 10-room, renovation-ready motel in the woods about an hour outside of Toronto.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California shooting that killed 4 - officials

    (Reuters) -One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday. "It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference. The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.

  • Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.

  • I made cinnamon rolls using 3 celebrity-chef recipes, and the best one blew me away

    I followed recipes from Alton Brown, Sandra Lee, and Ree Drummond to see which famous chef would help me make the best cinnamon rolls for breakfast.