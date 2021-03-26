Biden invites Xi, Putin and other leaders to virtual White House climate summit in April

Andrew Freedman
·2 min read
President Biden has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to join other world leaders at a virtual White House climate summit April 22-23.

Why it matters: The White House intends to showcase its climate policies and spur more ambitious actions from other nations as the world remains off course to achieve the global warming goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The big picture: Having China, currently by far the world's biggest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, represented at the meeting is crucial for making progress on this issue. Russia is also a major emitter and a significant producer of fossil fuels that contribute to global warming.

  • The Biden administration is aiming to reset U.S. climate diplomacy, having moved to rejoin the Paris agreement via executive order on his first day in office. Former President Trump had exited that agreement and frequently dismissed the existence and seriousness of human-caused climate change.

  • Others invited to the summit include the leaders of Japan, India and the European Union.

What they're saying: "In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition," the White House said in a statement Friday.

Between the lines: The White House is aiming to showcase its own ambitious climate goals at the summit by proposing new emissions reduction targets shortly before the meeting.

  • The administration has an overall goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but climate scientists and advocates have called for steep reductions to be made prior to 2030 in order to meet the 2050 goal and hold warming to no more than 1.5. degrees Celsius (or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.

  • In recent weeks, for example, special climate envoy John Kerry has told other countries, including China, that more must be done to reduce emissions by 2030.

Be smart: While the emissions targets discussed at this meeting won't be binding, it will be aimed at building momentum for climate diplomacy ahead of the next major round of U.N. climate talks scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

What to watch: The summit will be streamed live for the public.

  • Cash-strapped Sudan clears overdue payments to World Bank

    The Sudanese government said Friday it cleared all of its overdue payments to the World Bank, a move that gives the highly-indebted country access to new types of international financing for the first time in decades. This development allows Sudan to resume normal relations with the World Bank after nearly 30 years of suspension, according to a statement released by Sudan's Cabinet. The World Bank said that by clearing its debts, Sudan will have access to nearly $2 billion in grants for poverty reduction and sustainable development.

  • Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

    The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92% did so via the Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea, as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats. Arrivals in the Canaries, considered part of the Schengen area, increased by 750% last year.

  • Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger

    Celebrating Montenegrin independence on May 21, 2006. Diminar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesTiny Montenegro has long been different from its neighbors in the former Yugoslavia. After a decade of bloody civil wars that included ethnic cleansing and acts of genocide, Yugoslavia in the 1990s split violently along ethnic lines into six different independent republics. But Montenegro escaped the worst of the war and for years remained with Serbia – its dominant, Russian-allied neighbor – as part of the “rump Yugoslavia.” In 2006, Montenegrins voted for independence and separated from Serbia peacefully. Montenegro became a stable and inclusive democracy. It is a mountainous, postage-stamp sized country of 640,000 on the eastern Adriatic Sea. Rather than maintain the Slavic ethnic identity of Serbia, Montenegro made room for all kinds of people. It was home to Montenegrins – who are Orthodox, Muslim, Catholic and atheist – yes, but also Bosniaks, Albanians, Roman-Catholic Croats and Serbs. Montenegro also has a Jewish community. Montenegro’s post-independence leaders in the socialist party worked to build a broad civil society that recognized the many identities of its citizens. Many refugees from the Balkan wars sought safety in Montenegro. Its political system favored neither majorities nor minorities, a value system inherited from Yugoslavia. In 2017, Montenegro joined NATO, the transatlantic security alliance, against Russia’s wishes. It wants to join the European Union. Montenegro’s Balkan success story – and its very national identity – is now in danger after a right-wing coalition aligned with Serbia and Russia took power in December. A language grows and struggles A fight over the Montenegrin language is symbolic of the broader political fight playing out in Montenegro. All the former Yugoslavian republics – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia – share a mutually intelligible language, previously called Serbo-Croatian. The differences among them are comparable to the varieties of English spoken by Americans, Australians, British and South Africans. Since Yugoslavia broke up, each new Balkan nation has used language to create a common political and cultural identity for itself, establishing each language with its distinctive style and standardizing its usage. As my research and others’ show, some were more successful in that effort than others. Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian are now well established as national languages, used in schools, the press, business and government. Montenegrin, however, remains contested. It is embraced by citizens who stand for an inclusive, multi-ethnic Montenegrin society. But those who view Montenegro as fundamentally an extension of the Serbian state consider Montenegrin merely a dialect of Serbian. According to a leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, “Montenegrin does not exist.” Montenegro’s new coalition government seems to side with the Serbs on the language question. In March the new minister of education, science, culture and sports, Vesna Bratić – who identifies as a Serbian nationalist – threatened to close the Faculty of Montenegrin Language and Literature in the old royal capital of Cetinje and has blocked its funding since January. The institute has led efforts to standardize the Montenegrin language and foster scholarship about Montenegrin literature and culture. In a young country still forging its national identity, erasing the Montenegrin language that has bound its people together is akin to eliminating the Montenegrin identity. A nation falls apart Multi-ethnic Montenegro has so far achieved stability through a balancing act that recalled how Yugoslavian premiere Josip Broz Tito ran multi-ethnic Yugoslavia for much of the last century. Yugoslavia, founded in 1918, was dominated by Slavic-speaking Serbs, Croats and Slovenes but was home to many Hungarians and Albanians, among other non-Slavic minorities. It was also divided religiously, between Roman Catholicism – the faith of Slovenians and Croatians – and the Eastern Orthodox Christianity of Serbians, Montenegrins and Macedonians. After the Second World War, Marshal Tito and his Partisans – having driven out Nazi occupiers – led Yugoslavia under socialist rule. For four decades, Tito maintained order and quelled rivalry within Yugoslavia with an iron fist and by careful balancing of conflicting claims for cultural dominance. From the Yugoslavian capital, Belgrade, Tito promoted a one-party system and ideology fostering “brotherhood and unity” among Yugoslavia’s many disparate traditions and communities. Wartime leaders Tito, right, and Winston Churchill, in Split, Yugoslavia, in 1960. Keystone France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images That delicate balance broke down after Tito’s death in 1980. Wars erupted in Yugoslavia along national, ethnic and religious lines. Serbian and Croatian paramilitaries seeking to carve out ethnically pure states carried out ethnic cleansing operations against their rivals in each others’ territories and elsewhere. Bosnia and Herzegovina – fragmented among Catholics, Muslims and Eastern Orthodox – witnessed the gravest atrocities. Refugees from Kosovo cross the mountains on foot to reach Montenegro in 1999. David Brauchli/Sygma via Getty Images History repeats itself Montenegro now seems to be at risk of a similar unraveling with its long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists out of power. While rhetorically supporting Montenegro’s NATO and EU membership, Montenegro’s new political leadership is ideologically aligned with Serbia and Russia. Many Montenegrins are appalled by their young democracy’s unexpected twist of fate. They fear Serbian cultural hegemony will negate their progress in nation-building and move Montenegro away from European values – and toward Russia. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the struggle over Montenegro’s future closely. Russia has traditional cultural and religious ties to Montenegro, and having Montenegro in Putin’s “portfolio” would give Russia access to a Mediterranean port. Montenegro’s ambassador to Russia meets Vladimir Putin in 2018. The two countries have longstanding ties. Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images Some Montenegrins even worry that violent ethnic conflict could begin again anew. For them, the Balkan wars are still a fresh memory. And they’ve seen several democracies in Eastern Europe – Poland and Hungary chief among them – come under autocratic rule. The West learned the hard way 25 years ago that conflict in the former Balkans can end in tragedy. Will this history repeat itself in Montenegro?This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marc L. Greenberg, University of Kansas. Read more:Srebrenica, 25 years later: Lessons from the massacre that ended the Bosnian conflict and unmasked a genocideFrom Macedonia to America: Civics lessons from the former Yugoslavia Marc L. Greenberg has served as a volunteer expert international advisor to the Democratic Alliance of Montenegro, a political group.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is media access at the border an issue?

    Access to government-run facilities housing young immigrants on the border with Mexico has caused one of the first tussles between news organizations and the two-month-old administration of Joe Biden. “This is sort of the default that government agencies go to when things are unflattering,” says Freddy Martinez, policy analyst for Open the Government, an organization that argues for government transparency. News organizations say they have repeatedly sought access and been blocked.

  • Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

    President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the U.S. hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press. The president is seeking to revive a U.S.-convened forum of the world’s major economies on climate that George W. Bush and Barack Obama both used and Donald Trump let languish.

  • 'Power for Power': North Korea Returns to a Show of Force

    SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea issued warnings for more than a week. It swore that the Biden administration would pay a “price,” accused it of raising “a stink” on the Korean Peninsula and called Washington’s effort to open a channel of communication a “trick,” vowing to deal with the United States “power for power.” Now, it appears that North Korea is done talking. On Thursday it delivered its latest warning by launching two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast — the first such test by the country in a year and its first significant provocation against the United States under President Joe Biden. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times North Korea confirmed the test Friday, saying that its military hit a target 373 miles away with a newly developed tactical guided missile that used solid fuel and could perform “gliding and pull-up” maneuvers in low-altitude flight. It indicated that the new missile was a modified version of one of the three solid-fuel ballistic missiles that it has tested since 2019. The new solid-fuel missiles, which are on mobile launchers, are easier to transport and hide, take less time to prepare to launch and are harder to intercept because of their maneuverability, missile experts said. The North said its new missile would be a potent deterrent to South Korean and U.S. troops. The launch, which defied the U.N. Security Council’s ban on ballistic missile tests by North Korea, reflected a country resorting again to shows of force, raising tensions to gain leverage as the Biden administration finalizes its North Korea policy review. The test was also seen as a signal to Washington that Pyongyang will carry out more provocative tests, involving longer-range missiles, if it decides that Biden’s policies are unreasonable. “North Korea uses weapons tests strategically, both to make needed improvements to its weapons and to garner global attention,” said Jean H. Lee, a North Korea expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. “With the United States hinting that it will seek to tighten the sanctions regime, North Korea will be looking to expand its arsenal by ramping up testing.” The Biden administration has been reviewing whether to deal with North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats with more sanctions, a new round of dialogue or a mix of both. As the policy review continues — and the possibility that the Biden administration will abandon the summit diplomacy of former President Donald Trump grows — North Korea appears to be “returning to a familiar pattern of using provocations to raise tensions,” Lee said. The North’s maneuvers leave the Biden administration with a difficult choice. Even if it engages North Korea with another round of negotiations, there is no guarantee that the country will give up its nuclear arsenal, which has continued to expand in recent years. In October, North Korea displayed what appeared to be its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile during a nighttime military parade in Pyongyang. North Korean hackers stole $316.4 million from 2019 to November 2020, attacking financial institutions and virtual currency exchanges to raise money for its weapons programs, according to U.N. diplomats familiar with the matter. U.S. officials fear that North Korea would simply use more talks to buy time to perfect its nuclear capabilities. But more pressure from the United States is bound to prompt North Korea to attempt more provocative missile launches, and possibly push the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war, as it did in 2017. The regime in Pyongyang, which sees its leader, Kim Jong Un, as a godlike figure, responds strongly to any possible slight from the United States. The ballistic missile test Thursday came a day after senior U.S. officials dismissed an earlier North Korean missile test as “normal military activity.” That test, which occurred Sunday, involved two short-range cruise missiles. Biden said it created “no new wrinkle.” “This latest North Korean missile launch is most likely a reaction to U.S. President Joe Biden’s downplaying and seeming to laugh off their weekend missile tests,” said Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the National Interest in Washington. “The Kim regime, just like during the Trump years, will react to even the slightest of what they feel are any sort of loss of face or disparaging comments coming out of Washington.” North Korea conducted its last major weapons tests in late 2017, when it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that it said was powerful enough to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States. It then abstained from missile tests as Kim engaged in diplomacy with Trump. After a Kim-Trump summit collapsed without a deal in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019, North Korea resumed a series of short-range ballistic missile tests from May 2019 until March of last year, when the tests were halted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump dismissed those short-range tests, touting North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests as one of his biggest foreign policy achievements. As details of the Biden administration’s North Korea policy are made available in the coming weeks, North Korea is likely to continue raising tensions, analysts said. Kim “will keep it up through graduated escalation, culminating in an emphatic show of force,” potentially including the flight test of a new, bigger but untested ICBM that North Korea rolled out during a military parade last October, said Lee Sung-yoon, a North Korea expert at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. At a party meeting in January, Kim vowed to further advance his country’s nuclear capabilities, declaring that it would build new solid-fuel ICBMs and make its nuclear warheads lighter and more precise. He called establishing a nuclear force in North Korea “a strategic and predominant goal” against adversaries. Kim also said his foreign policy would focus on “containing and subduing” the United States, “our foremost principal enemy.” He stressed that its North Korea policy “will never change, whoever comes into power in the U.S.” And in recent days North Korea has made its annoyance with the Biden administration abundantly clear. Last week, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and his spokeswoman in relations with Washington and Seoul, accused the United States and South Korea of raising “a stink” on the Korean Peninsula with their annual military drills. North Korea also said it felt no need to respond to recent attempts by the Biden administration to establish dialogue, dismissing them as a “delaying-time trick.” On Friday, after a North Korean businessman was extradited from Malaysia to face trial in a U.S. court on charges of money laundering and violating international sanctions, North Korea warned that Washington would pay “a due price.” The series of statements left officials and analysts wondering what would be next. With its missile test Thursday, “North Korea was following up on Kim Yo Jong’s warning,” said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute, a think tank near Seoul. Analysts are closely watching Washington to see whether Biden’s approach to North Korea will move away from the more direct engagement favored by Trump and toward former President Barack Obama’s “strategic patience,” which meant gradually escalating sanctions. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Seoul last week, he said that the policy review included both “pressure options and potential for future diplomacy,” and that it would be completed in close coordination with South Korea and Japan. He also called on China to use its vast economic influence on North Korea to help roll back its nuclear weapons program. U.S. officials frequently complain that China has failed to crack down on North Korean sanctions evasions that occur in Chinese territorial waters. They have also said that China was probably helping North Korea with the cybertheft it has used to fund its nuclear program in recent years. But the missile test Thursday showed that China’s influence on North Korea remained “limited,” Cheong said. “North Korea believes that if the United States tries to impose sanctions, China will provide cover for it,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights

    Democrats are renewing their efforts to muscle through the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, setting up a fight with Republicans that could bring partisan tensions to a climax in the evenly split Senate and become a defining issue for President Joe Biden. Democrats and Republicans both see the legislation, which touches on nearly every aspect of the electoral process, as fundamental to their parties’ political futures. The Senate bill, similar to a version passed by the House earlier this month, could shape election outcomes for years to come, striking down hurdles to voting, requiring more disclosure from political donors, restricting partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and bolstering election security and ethics laws.

  • Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

    A senior Saudi official denied on Thursday he had threatened to harm the human rights expert who led the U.N. investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the United Nations backed the expert's account of the threat. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. expert on summary killings, has said that a Saudi official threatened at a Jan. 2020 meeting in Geneva that she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder.

  • U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

    The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washington's sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the country's legitimate president. Venezuela had planned to request the formation of a WTO panel to rule on whether sanctions the United States imposed in 2018 and 2019 breached global trading rules. The United States asked for the request to be removed, which Venezuela refused to do, prompting the trade body to suspend a meeting about this and other trade matters at the start, a Geneva-based trade official said.

  • Brussels warns UK needs vaccine imports from EU to hit second jab targets

    The UK needs European Union imports to ensure 26 million Britons can have their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders before their summit on Thursday. The European Commission president ordered briefings of ambassadors to highlight the UK's dependency on supplies from the Continent before Thursday's summit, where divided leaders are expected to withhold explicit backing for a ban amid fears it could spark a vaccines trade war. The European Council, forced online because of the third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, is being held as new trade rules come into force which allow Brussels to target countries, like Britain, with higher vaccination rates than the EU. The commission has already threatened to block the export of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines from the company's Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. It wants the UK to forego its first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two British plants so they can supply the bloc. The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain are fearful that any ban could lead to retaliation from Britain, which exports raw materials to the EU’s Pfizer plant in Belgium.

  • Biden slams Georgia voting law as 'an atrocity'

    Biden has described the law, which the state's Republican-dominated legislature approved this week, as a 21st century version of the so-called Jim Crow laws once used to suppress the vote of African Americans.Georgia on Thursday enacted broad voting restrictions championed by Republicans that activists said aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate.As soon as Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the law, voting rights activists vowed to challenge it. The provisions add a new ID requirement for absentee ballots and limit ballot drop boxes.The Georgia law will make it a misdemeanor crime to give food or drinks to voters waiting in long lines. It also will set up a fraud hotline, forbid local county elections offices from taking breaks while counting ballots and shorten the runoff election cycle from nine weeks to four weeks. It will allow the state election board the power to replace local county election boards and permit challenges to voting eligibility.

  • U.S. regulators inch toward pet-insurance rules as Sir Purrs A Lot ails

    U.S. insurance regulators are close to creating a legal standard for pet insurance that would address long-standing consumer complaints that insurers rarely pay up when their furry friends are not well. A National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) committee is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss fine-print provisions about several controversial issues. The committee is preparing for NAIC's national meeting in April, where regulators from all 50 states will congregate to discuss top-of-mind issues.

  • U.S. pledges to slash solar energy costs by 60% in a decade

    For the U.S. power grid to run entirely on clean energy within 15 years, a key pillar of President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, solar energy will need to be installed as much as five times faster than it is today, DOE said. To get there, the agency committed to spending $128 million on technologies including perovskite solar cells, which are regarded as a promising cheap alternative to the silicon cells that dominate the market. Funds will also support research on cadmium telluride and concentrating solar technologies.