Biden’s Iran envoy benched amid investigation, security clearance suspension: reports

Rob Malley, a U.S. special envoy for Iran, has been placed on leave due to a security clearance suspension earlier this year which resulted in an investigation.

A U.S. official told CNN Thursday that his clearance was suspended after the State Department conducted an investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents. While Malley remained at his post amid the investigation, he was barred from accessing classified information, the official added.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller confirmed that Malley was benched, adding that Abram Paley will serve as the acting special envoy to Iran for the U.S., according to CNN.

“Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area,” Miller told the news outlet.

Malley, who was appointed to his position two years ago, confirmed that his security clearance is under review, noting in a statement that he expects the investigation to be “resolved favorably and soon.”

“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” Malley told CNN.

The move comes as Malley, who was a prominent player in working to secure the release of detained Americans in Iran, has remained excluded from the ongoing Iran nuclear deal talks.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for additional comment.

Department officials last year said that reviving the nuclear deal with Iran, which was nixed under former President Trump in 2018, was not their main focus. This came as protests between Iranian authorities and residents intensified following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s Morality Police, CNN reported.

Republican lawmakers recently warned the Biden administration about pursuing an agreement with Iran that would provide sanctions relief without approval from Congress.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.