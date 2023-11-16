Biden: Israel occupying Gaza would be a 'big mistake'

STORY: Biden said he had told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached.

"I made it clear to Israel that I think it's a big mistake to for them to occupy Gaza," he said.

Biden said Hamas was committing war crimes by having its military headquarters under a hospital, repeating a statement made a White House spokesperson on Tuesday, and he was confident about the U.S. intelligence supporting that "fact."

He said Israel had gone into Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, with a limited number of troops with guns, and was not carpet-bombing the site.

Israel on Wednesday said its troops found Hamas weapons and combat gear in Al Shifa hospital during a search on Wednesday. Hamas dismissed the announcement as "lies."