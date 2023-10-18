Biden in Israel Says Hospital Blast Appears Done by ‘Other Team’

Jennifer Jacobs and Justin Sink
·4 min read
1
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- President suggested Israel was not responsible for a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that left hundreds dead and spiked tensions across the Middle East.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I’m deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen that appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister shortly after arriving in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

https://t.co/VniX2G78M8 pic.twitter.com/6c3HTu4Gbc

— Bloomberg (@business) October 18, 2023

Biden added that there were “a lot of people out there not sure” about who was responsible, and that the leaders had work to do to convince skeptics who believed Israel was to blame.

The deadly incident has prompted one of the biggest tests of Biden’s presidency, threatening to derail his efforts to contain the war between Israel and Hamas in the hours before his arrival.

The two sides have traded accusations over the explosion, with Hamas blaming an Israeli air raid and Israel pointing to a video of what its military said was a malfunctioning rocket shot by Palestinian militants. Outrage over the incident led to the cancellation of a planned summit between Biden and Arab leaders following his visit to Israel.

The US president had hoped to use his trip to secure additional humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians, aiming to convince other regional powers — including Iran — to avoid escalating the conflict. But instead the focus has largely shifted to demonstrating support for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas — which is categorized as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. That assault killed an estimated 1,400 people and saw at least around 200 taken hostage.

“For the people of Israel, there’s only one thing better than having a true friend like you standing with Israel, and that is having you standing in Israel,” Netanyahu said. “Your visit here is the first visit of an American president in Israel at a time of war.”

Later, the American president is expected to meet with Israeli victims’ families, including relatives of those being held hostage in Gaza. He is then scheduled to make public remarks on the conflict and confer with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Biden’s visit to Israel, which enjoys broad bipartisan support in the US, and to a war zone provides a clear political opportunity for the 80-year-old president, who has sought to combat concern over his age and competence by wielding US influence abroad. Yet Biden must balance that show of support with growing anger over the hospital explosion.

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli military responded to Hamas’s attack earlier this month with mass airstrikes. It’s widely expected to be planning a ground assault soon, with Netanyahu vowing to totally destroy Hamas as an organization.

Biden’s Mideast Mission Unraveling as Arab Leaders Shun Summit

In response to the hospital explosion, the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, called off a summit with Biden that was meant to take place later on Wednesday. Jordan was going to host it in its capital, Amman.

Arab leaders, Turkey and Hamas blamed the blast on Israel. Israel’s military said Palestinian militants from Islamic Jihad were responsible because a missile they fired malfunctioned and landed on Gazan territory.

The blast caused large protests around Israeli and American embassies across the Arab world, as well as in the West Bank.

US officials said Biden would speak by telephone with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi by telephone after leaving Israel.

Fears of Escalation

The episode and furious reaction threatened to draw other regional players into the conflict against Israel, dashing an initial goal of Biden’s trip.

Hamas is backed by Iran, as are some other militant groups in the region including Hezbollah. Tensions on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, have soared in the past 10 days. Israeli troops and Hezbollah have regularly exchanged fire.

The US has pressed Egypt, without success to date, to allow some civilians, including US citizens, to pass from Gaza into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing. Egypt has responded by saying Israel should take in any people allowed to leave Gaza.

White House aides said that despite the heightened tensions, they remained optimistic that Biden could work with Israelis, Egyptians, and Palestinians to improve the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

White House Eyes $100 Billion Ukraine, Israel and Border Ask

Before Biden’s trip was announced — and before the hospital explosion — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Netanyahu had agreed to jointly develop a plan to get aid into Gaza without benefiting Hamas, and to limit civilian casualties.

--With assistance from Adveith Nair.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Web Summit derailed by founder's public fight with those supporting Israel in Hamas war

    Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit.

  • John Oliver addresses Israel-Hamas war in somber 'Last Week Tonight' opener: 'Peace is not optional'

    Pleading for restraint over revenge, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.

  • Israel-Hamas conflict leaves more than 3,000 dead, including 27 U.S. citizens: Full coverage

    At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.

  • This week in Bidenomics: The president comes alive

    The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?

  • YouTube warned by EU official to keep a close eye on Israel-Hamas war content

    EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.

  • Meta says it's prioritizing livestreaming checks during Israel-Hamas war

    Following a content moderation warning from European Union regulators earlier this week, Meta has published an overview of how its responding to risks on its social media platforms stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Its blog post covers what it frames as "ongoing efforts", with some existing policies and tools for users rehashed. Under this change Meta says it will be removing content that "clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation".

  • Meta responds to EU misinformation concerns regarding Israel-Hamas conflict

    The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.

  • EU also warns Meta over illegal content, disinfo targeting Israel-Hamas war

    The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.

  • As misinfo circulates on X amid the Israel-Hamas war, reporters look to other platforms

    In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.

  • Hacktivism erupts in response to Hamas-Israel war

    Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.

  • Israel looks to roll out SpaceX Starlink internet amid war with Hamas

    Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X.  “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”

  • X now requires community fact checks to include sources

    X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.

  • 2024 Honda Pilot Review: Well-rounded with a few stand-out features

    The 2024 Honda Pilot is a top-recommended three-row family crossover. It's well-rounded and boasts a novel, deal-making second-row seat.

  • BMW becomes the latest car maker to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard

    The change should go into effect in early 2025.

  • IRS will start piloting its free TurboTax alternative in 2024

    The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.

  • Gaza's humanitarian crisis, as seen in photos

    The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.

  • Zygon helps startups avoid data breaches from SaaS providers

    According to an email from Shadow CEO Eric Sèle, the hacker managed to download this data from a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider’s API. This is just a recent example in a long list of data breaches that have affected companies of all sizes. This new French startup reviews all the SaaS applications used by your team — and it doesn’t just focus on official services as it can identify shadow SaaS services that some teams have been quietly using without telling the IT department.

  • Controversial NFL star Adrian Peterson out of 'DWTS,' and fans take a victory lap

    Former NFL player Adrian Peterson is shown the door on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

  • Penn State vs. Ohio State preview, Brock Bowers injury & possible collective bargaining for student athletes

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.

  • The Biden administration is giving $7 billion to develop hydrogen energy. Why some environmentalists are unhappy.

    President Biden on Friday afternoon announced the selection of seven regional hubs for manufacturing hydrogen, a cleaner energy source than fossil fuels. But here's why environmentalists aren’t all cheering.