Biden to Issue Executive Order Requiring Background Checks for So-Called ‘Ghost Guns’

President Biden will issue a number of executive orders on gun control on Thursday, Politico reported.

In particular, Biden will direct the administration to require background checks for buyers of “ghost guns,” or homemade guns that lack serial numbers.

Biden will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland when he unveils the orders.

It is unclear what other actions Biden is set to announce. The president may instate regulations on “assault weapons” or implement restrictions on gun purchases for people convicted of domestic violence.

Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons following a mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., in March during which ten people were killed.

“I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference at the time. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.”

Biden made a similar plea on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla.

“I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said.

More from National Review