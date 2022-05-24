Biden to issue policing order on George Floyd death anniversary -media reports

Workers begin to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
·1 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order on Wednesday directing federal agencies to revise use-of-force policies as the United States marks the two-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, the Washington Post and other U.S. media reported.

The order, which the Washington Post said Biden would sign on Wednesday, will create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and use grants to encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Floyd, a Black man suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, was killed when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck as three other officers looked on. The incident triggered a wave of protests over racial injustice.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after his conviction on murder charges. One of the three officers pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, incident.

The White House has scheduled a signing ceremony at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (2000 GMT) at which Biden will be joined by members of Floyd's family, civil rights advocates and law enforcement officials, the Washington Post reported, citing two people briefed on the announcement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will be pushed closer to a potential default after the US Treasury said it will let a key sanctions waiver benefitting American investors expire. US banks and individuals will be barred from accepting bond payments from Russia’s government.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban De