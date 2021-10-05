Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance in a phone call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tom Hogue)

