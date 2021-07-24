Biden job approval rating drops to 50% in Gallup poll, his lowest to date, though he remains in positive territory

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has dropped to 50%, a new low.

However, some erosion was expected and Biden still has a positive favorability rating.

Biden's first-quarter job approval rating averaged 56%, while his second-quarter average was 53.3%.

Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

President Joe Biden's job approval rating has dropped to 50%, a new low, down from 56%, according to the most recent Gallup opinion poll.

The drop of 6 percentage points from the June poll to the latest poll was reflected in the latest survey of 1,007 adults taken between July 6 and July 21.

In the most recent poll, 45% of respondents disapproved of Biden's job performance, while 5% did not express an opinion.

Biden's approval decline comes as the nation seems to have hit a wall in increasing vaccination rates, along with the growing unease about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and concerns about inflation.

In Washington, the Senate has made enormous progress on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the legislation has not cleared the chamber yet, and Democrats also hope to push through a separate party-line $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill through the budget reconciliation process.

While Biden still enjoys overwhelming support among Democrats, at 90% approval, his approval rating among Independents dropped to 48% in the latest poll, the first time it has dropped below 50% with the latter group since taking office in January.

Read more: Inside the push to get Trump back on social media now that his favorite sites have banned him

Biden's support among Republicans sat at 12%.

Despite the decline in support, Biden still remains in positive territory, and "it's common for presidents to see about a 3-point decrease in their average job approval ratings between their first and second quarters," according to a Gallup report.

Biden's first quarter job approval rating averaged 56%.

Story continues

His second quarter average approval rating was 53.3%, which is higher than both former President Bill Clinton (44%) and former President Donald Trump (38.8%), per Gallup data.

However, the president's second quarter average was below that of former President Barack Obama (62%) and former President George W. Bush (55.8%).

From the 1950s to the 1980s, presidents often boasted higher approval ratings than what currently exists today, the result of less stringent political polarization - former Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy both averaged approval ratings exceeding 70% during their second quarters, according to Gallup.

Biden posted his highest Gallup job approval rating to date with 57% support in late January and early February, as well as in April.

Read the original article on Business Insider