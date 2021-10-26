Biden to join U.S.-ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden departs for New Jersey
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Brunnstrom, Ain and Bandial
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Brunnstrom, Ain and Bandial

WASHINGTON/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will join Southeast Asian leaders for a virtual summit on Tuesday, the first time in four years that Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc seen as key to countering an increasingly assertive China.

The United States has not met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the presidential level since Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, attended an ASEAN-U.S. meeting in Manila in 2017. During that time, U.S. relations with China deteriorated, becoming their worst in decades.

A day after the ASEAN summit, Biden will participate in the broader East Asia Summit, which brings together ASEAN and other nations in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior U.S. administration official said.

"The President's participation in these summits demonstrates our commitment to the region and to a free-and-open Indo-Pacific and to supporting the security and prosperity of our partners," the U.S. official said.

Analysts say Biden's meeting with the 10-nation bloc reflects his administration's efforts to engage allies and partners in a collective effort to push back against China.

U.S. officials have, however, avoided specific mention of China in the run-up to the meetings as they work to set up a virtual summit between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year.

The White House said Biden will announce plans to provide up to $102 million to expand the U.S. strategic partnership with ASEAN, which is currently chaired by Brunei, with funding going towards health, climate, economic and education programs.

Biden is also expected to assure ASEAN that a recent U.S. focus on engagement with India, Japan and Australia in the so-called Quad grouping and a deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines are not intended to supplant ASEAN's central regional role.

Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia at the White House National Security Council, stressed last week that Washington does not see the Quad as "an Asian NATO" and that it was not intended to compete with ASEAN.

He said Washington had an interest in working with ASEAN to ensure supply-chain resilience, on climate, and to address "common challenges on maritime issues" - an apparent reference to China's broad claims in the disputed South China Sea.

While planning to provide a modest sum to promote trade with ASEAN, Biden has given no sign of any plan to return to a regional trade framework Trump withdrew from in 2017.

Analysts said ASEAN leaders would be anxious to hear how Washington plans to engage further on trade, investment and infrastructure and of any U.S. plans to step up provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the region, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

An Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of an economic element in U.S. regional engagement was a major gap at a time when countries were expanding economic ties with China.

Kagan said it was critical for the credibility of the Quad that it deliver on a pledge it made in March to supply a billion COVID-19 vaccines to Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

That plan stalled after India, the world's largest vaccine producer, banned exports in April amid a massive domestic COVID outbreak.

The ASEAN meetings will take place without Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew a civilian government on Feb. 1 - a rare exclusion for a grouping usually known for non-interference.

Kagan called ASEAN's move to exclude the Myanmar leader a significant step but said more needed to be done to address the challenges that country is facing.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to join ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

    WASHINGTON/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, the first time in four years Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China. The U.S. embassy in Brunei told Reuters Biden will lead the U.S. delegation for the ASEAN-United States summit, part of a series of ASEAN leaders' meetings this week. The White House said Biden would discuss the "enduring" U.S. commitment to ASEAN's central role in regional affairs and new initiatives to strengthen the U.S. strategic partnership with the bloc, "as we work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic, address the climate crisis, promote economic growth, and address a range of other regional challenges and opportunities."

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Monday an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said. The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Weather Data Adds a Little Demand for Start of November

    The outlook remains bullish for this winter, but the timing of the next major rally depends on when the first lingering cold blast hits the forecasts.

  • Intel CEO on relationship with Apple: 'My job is to win them back'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance anchor & Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger discussed the fact that Apple is no longer using Intel's chips in its MacBooks. Intel plans to deliver chips that are better than the ones that Apple can make on its own.

  • Russia's coronavirus deaths mark another high

    The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week. The national coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the most since the start of the pandemic. Russia registered 36,446 new daily coronavirus cases, slightly fewer compared to the past few days.

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Farmers are getting paid to fight climate change by cultivating a new cash crop: carbon

    Even as the science and policy are shaking out, many hope that carbon markets can provide income for farmers and reduce the effects of climate change.

  • Biden rejects Trump's latest claims of executive privilege over documents

    The White House on Monday rejected two more of former President Trump's claims of executive privilege over documents that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot requested, CNN first reported.Why it matters: Trump's legal team is seeking to block some of the panel's requests for records by invoking executive privilege, which can allow presidents and their aides to sidestep congressional scrutiny. The Biden administration has maintained that it will evaluate on a case-by-

  • Third-quarter profits to sparkle for shale producers without hedges

    With oil and gas prices at multi-year highs, U.S. shale producers are poised to deliver the strongest earnings since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, so long as they didn't lock in sales tied to much lower prices. Sky-high oil and gas prices will fill energy companies' bottom line, rewarding investors who hung on through the pandemic. The biggest oil and gas producers kick off results this week, with reports from EQT Corp and Hess Corp. Continental Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources and EOG Resources will report the week after.

  • These cars are targets for catalytic converter theft, Fort Worth Police say

    “If they want it, they’re gonna get it.”

  • IS claims deadly bombing in Ugandan capital

    The Islamic State (IS) group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a restaurant in Uganda at the weekend that police called an 'act of domestic terrorism'.

  • ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

    Southeast Asian leaders are holding their annual meeting this week without Myanmar’s top general, who seized power in February and shattered hopes for one of Asia’s most dramatic democratic transitions, and was excluded for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence. Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The talks will be joined by U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of China and Russia, and are expected to spotlight Myanmar’s worsening crisis and the pandemic as well as security and economic issues.

  • Thousands stranded as Afghan-Pakistan border crossing stays closed

    Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles waited at one of the main crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday as the border closed again after a brief opening the day before, despite promises that it would reopen, traders said. The Chaman border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries after Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, links with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar, and is regularly used by thousands of labourers and traders from both countries. The crossing, a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government in Afghanistan, has been closed for about three weeks, despite repeated protests by truckers and others stuck waiting at the border.

  • Biden to tap telecom trio for NTIA, FCC posts

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to name Alan Davidson as head of the telecom arm of the Commerce Department, Jessica Rosenworcel as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission and Gigi Sohn as a commissioner at the FCC, according to a person familiar with the process.Why it matters: Internet availability and affordability has been a key policy priority for the White House, but the administration lagged in tapping people for the agency posts that oversee the issues.Stay on top

  • China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a statement from China's commerce ministry. Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern," the U.S. Treasury later said in a short separate statement, which did not elaborate on the concerns but added that Yellen looked forward to future discussions with Liu.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • U.S. billionaire tax proposal seems to unite Democrats - but will it work?

    A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require roughly 700 U.S. billionaires to pay taxes annually when their stocks and some other assets increase in value, according to people familiar with the matter. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats hope the plan would raise as much as $250 billion to help pay for expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change.

  • In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks

    A group of recyclers in the Philippines is trying to ease the country's worsening plastic waste crisis by turning bottles, single-use sachets and snack food wrappers that clog rivers and spoil beaches into building materials. The Plastic Flamingo, or "The Plaf", as they are commonly known, collect the waste, shred it and then mould it into posts and planks called "eco-lumber" that can be used for fencing, decking or even to make disaster-relief shelters. Having collected over 100 tonnes of plastic waste to date, the social enterprise is doing its bit to address a local problem that has global ramifications.

  • Remote-sensing reveals details of ancient Olmec site in Mexico

    Aerial remote-sensing of a large region of Mexico has revealed hundreds of ancient Mesoamerican ceremonial centers, including a large one at an important site for the ancient Olmec culture that is known for its colossal stone heads. The remote-sensing method, called lidar, pinpointed 478 ceremonial centers in areas that were home to the ancient Olmec and Maya cultures dating to roughly 1100-400 BC, researchers said on Monday. The study was the largest such survey involving ancient Mesoamerica, covering all of the state of Tabasco, southern Veracruz and bits of Chiapas, Campeche and Oaxaca.

  • Why does India’s Hindu right-wing hate the Urdu language so much?

    The Persian loanwords “jashn” and “rivaj” would, in fact, be seen as common Hindi words with the only explicit “Urdu” element being the genitive marker “-e-” rather than the postposition “ka” (which is shared by both Hindi and Urdu). Due to these incredible similarities—Hindi and Urdu share almost all of their grammar and most of their day-to-day vocabulary—most linguists would often classify Hindi and Urdu as literary registers of the same language (the Khari Boli of medieval Delhi).