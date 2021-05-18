Biden jokingly threatens to run over a reporter asking about Israel as he test-drives new electric Ford truck

Biden jokingly threatens to run over a reporter asking about Israel as he test-drives new electric Ford truck
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden Ford
President Joe Biden drives the new electric Ford F-150 Lightning at the Ford Dearborn Development Center in Michigan on May 18. Nicholas Kamm/Associated Press

  • Biden joked he would run over a reporter asking about Israel as he test-drove Ford's new truck.

  • "No, you can't - not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it," he said.

  • Biden has faced criticism from Democrats over his approach to recent violence in the Middle East.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

As President Joe Biden on Tuesday test-drove Ford's new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck, he joked that he would run over a reporter asking about Israel.

"Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it's so important?" a reporter said.

"No, you can't - not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I'm only teasing," Biden said, with laughter heard in the background. Then he floored the vehicle and drove away, to the apparent delight of the reporters nearby.

Biden has faced an onslaught of criticism from fellow Democrats in Congress over his approach to recent violence in the Middle East. Israel has pummeled Gaza with airstrikes as Hamas fires thousands of rockets in its direction. Lawmakers critical of Biden's Israel policy have urged the president to show more concern for Palestinian rights.

The Israeli government's airstrikes in Gaza have leveled residential buildings and killed dozens of civilians. Rights groups have accused both sides of war crimes as the death toll rises.

At least 213 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel had died in the fighting as of Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

But Biden has so far refused to explicitly criticize Israel or raise questions about human-rights violations amid the Israeli military's offensive in Gaza. The president has offered steadfast support to Israel, touting its right to self-defense, while bashing Hamas for firing rockets toward civilian areas.

The Biden administration also blocked efforts in the UN Security Council to release a statement calling for a cease-fire and condemning the violence in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the administration for its support in this regard.

"My sincere thanks to the U.S. Administration ... for rightly preventing the unjust U.N. Security Council statement criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza," Gantz said in a tweet on Monday.

Biden has also tiptoed around the issue of a cease-fire.

Amid escalating pressure from top Democrats and the international community, the White House on Monday said the president in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "expressed his support for a ceasefire."

Biden briefly spoke with Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a vocal critic of the president when it comes to Israeli-Palestinian issues, as he arrived in Michigan on Tuesday.

Tlaib, who has family in the West Bank, in a tweet directed at Biden on Monday said, "If you support a cease-fire, then get out of the way of the U.N. Security Council and join other countries in demanding it. Apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu will not listen to anyone asking nicely. He commits war crimes and openly violates international law."

The president lauded Tlaib for her advocacy in remarks on Tuesday at a Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

"I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people," Biden said in comments directed at the Michigan Democrat. "It's from my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you I am going to do everything to see that they are safe on the West Bank. You're a fighter, and God thank you for being a fighter."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

    The US President delivered remarks with the F-150 Lightning creepin' over his shoulder.

  • Harris, Emhoff earned more than Bidens with 7-figure earnings, taxes show

    Both the first and second families’ tax returns reveal losses of income since the successful Biden-Harris White House bid. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff earned more than double what President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden earned in 2020. The first and second families released their tax returns Monday, revealing that Harris and Emhoff earned $1.7 million last year and paid a federal income tax rate of 36.7 percent, the New York Times reports.

  • Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle electric MPV will start at $34,750

    Canoo, hopeful makers of multiple electric vehicles based on a skateboard-style platform that houses the batteries and motors, announced that its Lifestyle Vehicle will start at $34,750 before any incentives. Canoo also plans to sell a Pickup Truck and a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle based on the same EV platform. It's certainly worth noting that Canoo calls these prices estimates with the following footnote: "Targeted price ranges reflect current estimates and are subject to change."

  • Solskjaer addresses Man Utd fans at Old Trafford

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to fans at Old Trafford after they returned to the stadium for the first time after 15 successful but turbulent months for the club.

  • Tallulah Willis Says She 'Punished' Herself for Not Looking Like Mom Demi Moore

    "I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability," Tallulah Willis said of her struggles with body dysmorphia

  • LOOK: Justin Fields predicts his rookie Madden rating

    Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a stab at predicting his rookie Madden rating.

  • Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man Utd match

    Paul Pogba and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

  • Arizona election auditors admit no data was destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith, Lisa Ling unpack Black-Asian divide on ‘RTT’

    “This is a really tough subject,” Pinkett Smith says in a teaser of the newest ‘Red Table Talk’ episode. The next episode of Red Table Talk will provide space for one of many much-needed conversations about tensions between Black and Asian communities. Such candid and complicated discussions have become the signature of the hit Facebook Watch series hosted by the family matriarch, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, multi-hyphenate singer and entertainer, Willow Smith.

  • Psst! Amazon’s secret outlet has major deals — save up to 55 percent

    Amazon’s Outlet Store is the retailer's best-kept secret (until now): Score dirt-cheap discounts on everything from earbuds to water bottles.

  • North Carolina prosecutors show police body camera footage of fatal Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

    Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in April as deputies tried to serve him an arrest warrant on felony drug charges.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • Derek Jeter bags $22.5 million for Tampa mansion he rented to Tom Brady

    In Florida, baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter just sold a 22,000-square-foot mega-mansion that he was renting to quarterback Tom Brady for $22.5 million.

  • Eagles coach Nick Sirianni records the first big win of his coaching career

    Sirianni is wise to communicate with Eagles veterans. By: Reuben Frank

  • Bellator 259 pre-event facts: Cris Cyborg meets Leslie Smith in rare rematch

    Check out all the facts and figures about Bellator 259, which takes place Friday with a Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith title-fight headliner.

  • Cowboys rookie Nahshon Wright clears air with Richard Sherman

    Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright raised some eyebrows — including those of Richard Sherman — after he called himself a “more athletic and agile Richard Sherman.” Sherman expressed his surprise on social media, prompting the Cowboys’ third-round choice to send the veteran free agent a direct message. “I actually reached out to him because after [more]

  • TV Ratings: Debris Takes Its First Dip in 7 Weeks, Cancelled All Rise Rises

    In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s on-the-bubble Debris this Monday drew 2.45 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, adding a few eyeballs while dipping in the demo for the first time in seven weeks, ahead of next week’s season (?) finale. Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (6 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, drawing Monday’s […]

  • I worked out like Jennifer Lopez for a week, and I noticed results right away

    The writer spent seven days following the intense exercises that helped keep J Lo in shape for the Super Bowl halftime show and the movie "Hustlers."

  • Biden's refusal to criticize Israel killing civilians undermines his pledge to prioritize human rights

    Critics are pushing Biden to break from the tradition of unwavering support for Israel as the death toll in Gaza mounts.

  • Biden pushes electric vehicles in U.S. heartland

    "Ok, here we go. Are you ready?" U.S. President Joe Biden took his electric vehicle plan to the test track in Michigan on Tuesday, where he hit the accelerator of Ford’s new electric F-150 lightning truck, during a visit where he touted a plan to invest in American electric automakers. The electric Ford truck – still camouflaged ahead of its official reveal on Wednesday. “This sucker’s quick.” Biden was at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to make the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan, calling for government grants for new battery production facilities. "We're going to set a new pace for electric vehicles." Biden vowed to reverse what he called the Trump administration's "short-sighted" rollback of vehicle emissions standards while pushing for passage of his ambitious $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure bill. “They announced ‘infrastructure week’, and they announced it, and announced it, and announced it, and announced it every week for four years and they didn’t do a damn thing.” Biden argued the United States is falling behind China, which is selling more electric vehicles. "The real question is whether we'll lead or we'll fall behind in the race for the future, or whether we will build these vehicles and the batteries that go in them here in the United States or rely on other countries." The centerpiece of Biden's EV plan is $100 billion in consumer rebates. Biden backs a further $10 billion in new tax credits for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty work vehicles. The White House also wants to encourage new battery production facilities, which are key to ramping up U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing, and to build 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030. Biden is pushing for electric vehicles in the auto industry's heartland, trying to win over auto workers worried that more electric cars and trucks will mean fewer jobs. But Biden faces resistance from congressional Republicans who are set to release a counterproposal to Biden's infrastructure plan this week.