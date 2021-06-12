Biden Just Sabotaged His Own Vaccine Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeffrey Klausner, Daniel Yepez
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Getty
Getty

Given the urgency to reach 70 percent vaccination in America by President Joe Biden’s July 4 deadline and the rapid decline in the number of new people getting shots, it is time to shift our strategy and move to plan B: for Bosses.

Plan A—build it and they will come—worked great to reach those most concerned about getting infected and especially those over 65. Now, however, with the continued threat of variant strains and areas of low vaccination coverage in states like Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Arkansas, we have to move to a new plan centered on workplace vaccination requirements.

And the White House needs to get in on the action, rather than ducking ugly fights.

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently updated its guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccination, stating business owners can legally require vaccination for their employees. Further, the EEOC asserts mandating vaccine requirements does not violate any federal laws. Requiring vaccination benefits businesses by reducing employee sick days, giving greater confidence in the safety of business environments for customers or clients, and reducing the strain on local health systems.

Furthermore, requiring vaccination might be the only way to get those less willing or concerned about COVID-19 vaccinated. Historically, vaccination requirements work extremely well for children, college students, the military, health-care workers, laboratory personnel, and travelers to certain countries. With vaccination requirements, more than 90 percent of children are protected against devastating diseases like polio and measles. Through vaccination requirements, smallpox was eradicated from planet Earth.

Depending on the state and to avoid coercion, employers may have to issue exceptions for medical reasons, or personal beliefs. In addition, some employees may be exempt if working remotely, and consideration for existing inequalities in vaccine access among underserved populations is important, including allowing an extended period for compliance.

But the point is that businesses can—and should—be doing everything they can, even if it risks legal blowback, to force people to get their shots. Now.

And politicians can help them.

Some jurisdictions have recently passed health orders requiring employers to track personnel vaccination status. In California, Santa Clara County began requiring employers to track vaccination status for employees. Some companies have mandated vaccine requirements, such as legal services firms. Many universities and colleges are also requiring vaccination for all students, staff, and faculty.

The science is not out anymore. A slew of studies have shown that vaccinating employees dramatically reduces infection, disease, hospitalization, and death due to the novel coronavirus. A CDC study among health-care workers and essential workers found 90 percent protection against infection among those vaccinated. Another study from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center reported only four new infections out of 8,121 employees fully vaccinated.

Here’s Who’s Facing a Nightmare ‘Vaxx Summer’

No, they have not been fully approved yet. But the COVID-19 vaccines in the United States have been rigorously reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during clinical trials and after authorization. They are safe, and the benefits greatly outweigh the risks. Safety is continuously monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the V-safe program, a smartphone-based reporting system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human services also uses VAERS, a reporting system to capture data on any reported adverse health events related to vaccination. Based on those systems and continued monitoring, employers can feel confident that vaccination does not put employees at risk.

Individual businesses and even local government is one thing; another is for the feds to step in.

One strategy might be through government backed incentives similar to Biden’s program of tax credits to offset costs for employers who provide paid time for their workers to get vaccinated. Further tax credits could be given to employers who implement vaccination requirements. Another option might be through a law or new U.S. Department of Labor policy that mandates employers put in place vaccination requirements similar to other Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules that ensure worker safety.

Then again, the Biden administration may not be the place to look for answers.

The recent announcement from Team Biden that federal agencies should not generally require vaccination is unbelievable. That is a huge error and a missed opportunity. Why the federal government, with a workforce of over two million employees and nearly double the number of contractors, would not seek to assure the protection of its own workforce and the public with whom they interact is confounding. That might be one of the biggest public health policy mistakes of the current administration in its response to COVID-19. Not only is it inconsistent with best practices in public health, but it sends a terrible message to other employers.

After all, an important part of the imperative to require workplace vaccination is ethical. Despite the fact that nearly two-thirds or more of American adults have gotten at least one shot, many people, particularly those who live in rural and less resourced areas, are being left behind. It is critical to reach those unvaccinated through the workplace. In the beginning of the pandemic, we neglected the health and safety of essential workers, failing to provide routine testing or require strategies to mitigate the spread of infection, like adequate workplace ventilation. Now is the time to make up for that mistake and make sure workers are vaccinated, not only to protect them and their families, but to accelerate the economic recovery.

The administration markets itself as a force for workers. That means making sure they get their shots, whether employers like it or not.

Jeffrey D. Klausner, MD, MPH, is a former CDC medical officer and Professor of Preventive Medicine and Medicine, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. Daniel Yepez, BS, is a Graduate Student in Epidemiology, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Maher Slams Vaccinated Mask Wearers, Joe Manchin, Harry & Meghan & Talks UFOs With Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Bill Maher is taking on people who plan to still wear masks and socially distance in California after June 15. The host of HBO’s Real Time, who was forced to cancel a couple of shows after testing positive for Covid last month, said, “California, we’re back baby, June 15, maybe we can stop this silly […]

  • U.S. Labor Dept issues emergency COVID-19 rule for healthcare workers

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Labor issued an emergency rule on Thursday for controlling COVID-19 and protecting workers in healthcare settings, but stopped short of extending the rule to other high-risk industries. The rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) aligns with existing non-binding guidance from the agency, but gives workers greater leverage to demand protections and provides for stricter enforcement and fines. The agency also provided non-binding guidance for unvaccinated workers in high-risk settings, such as shifting some of those workers to off-hours, installing physical barriers on assembly lines and staggering breaks.

  • FBI's Wray won't confirm or deny if Trump, aides or Congress members under investigation for Jan. 6 roles

    Wray said he was not aware of any investigation that goes "specifically to" whether former President Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • More than half who said they would turn down Covid vaccine have now had one

    More than 50 per cent of those who said they would definitely not get a Covid vaccine have since had one, a mass study by King's College London and the University of Bristol has found. The research involved almost 5,000 adults aged 18 to 75 who were first asked their views about getting a jab last winter, with the question repeated in the spring. While more than a third were certain they would opt for a vaccine and almost one in five thought it was likely, others were unsure or thought it unlike

  • Biden announces global effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to other countries

    "America will be the arsenal of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19,” President Joe Biden said.

  • Young people are experiencing rare cases of heart inflammation after getting coronavirus vaccines, but doctors say the risk of COVID-19 is far greater

    Doctors said that the risk of getting myocarditis from COVID-19 is far greater than the chance of getting it from the vaccine.

  • Body of man suspected of blowing up three Pennsylvania homes found under rubble

    Three homes, including the suspect's, were completely destroyed, and three others were damaged, police said.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the Group of Seven to agree to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries during its summit starting on Friday, and help inoculate the world by the end of next year. Just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden promised to supercharge the battle against the coronavirus with a donation of 500 million Pfizer shots, Johnson said Britain would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the poorest nations. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday there was no doubt some countries were using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to secure influence, and that Britain did not support so-called "vaccine diplomacy".

  • If You Don’t Want A Baby After 35, That’s Fine––But Don’t Say It’s ‘Too Old’

    There’s a good chance that there are a lot of good baby-making years left in a lot of us after thirty-five, so let’s put this silly time limit to rest.

  • Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s

    ROME (Reuters) -The Italian government said on Friday it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting. Camilla Canepa died on Thursday aged 18 after being given the vaccine on May 25, triggering a media and political outcry over the Anglo-Swedish company's shot being used for adults of all ages despite previously-raised medical concerns. "AstraZeneca will only be used for people over 60," the country's special COVID commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told reporters.

  • At least 12 people injured in overnight shooting in Texas

    At least nine people have been injured in an early morning shooting in Austin, Texas. The Austin Police Department said in a tweet just before 2 a.m. local time that officers were on the scene of a shooting in downtown Austin with “multiple victims with injuries.” The ninth remained near the scene and was being treated there, according to the Austin Police Department.

  • How a Diplomatic Spat Shook Up Biden's First Day in the U.K.

    Both leaders will attend the G7 Summit through the weekend, which brings together seven of the world's largest economies

  • McDonalds customer spits at 1 employee, shoots another during pick-up window argument: Police

    A customer at a McDonalds in Georgia has been arrested after allegedly spitting on one employee and shooting another during an argument that ensued at the pick-up window. The incident occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Devonte Watts of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pulled up to a McDonald’s restaurant located off of U.S. Highway 129 North, about 55 miles northeast of Atlanta, and proceeded to order some food, said the Jefferson Police Department in a statement on social media. At some point, an argument between Watts and the employee receiving his order took place and when the customer pulled up to the pick-up window in his car, authorities say that he then allegedly spat on the employee.

  • AZ Senate candidate poured millions into voting group linked to conspiracy theorists

    Days before the first Republican candidate jumped into next year's Arizona Senate race, he poured millions into an ostensibly nonpartisan voter registration operation affiliated with prominent election fraud conspiracy theorists.Why it matters: GOP candidate Jim Lamon embraces many of these theories, and a drive to register voters with the same inclination has the potential to benefit his candidacy. Lamon also stands to get a substantial tax break from his $2 million effort to turn out conservat

  • Ohio governor opposes anti-vaccination bill after conspiracy theorists claim vaccines 'magnetized' people

    Gov. DeWine came out against a bill that would weaken vaccination laws after false claims at a hearing that coronavirus vaccines "magnetized" people.

  • The 'family photo' of world leaders from Biden's first G7 summit is noticeably different from the one from Trump's first G7

    A side-by-side comparison of Trump and Biden's first G7 summit 'family photos' with world leaders shows the impact of COVID-19.

  • How oil soaring to $100 a barrel could be bad for this boom-bust sector and the economy

    Bond investors fear a return of wildcatting and other risky moves by energy companies if oil prices continue to shoot higher during the COVID recovery.

  • Pandemic relapse spells trouble for India's middle class

    Ram Babu moved from his village to the Indian capital New Delhi in 1980, to clean cars. India’s economy was on the cusp of recovery from the first pandemic shock when a new wave of infections swept the country, infecting millions, killing hundreds of thousands and forcing many people to stay home. Decades of progress in alleviating poverty are imperiled, experts say, and getting growth back on track hinges on the fate of the country’s sprawling middle class.

  • How the Kardashians Changed the Face of Plastic Surgery

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWith tears in their eyes, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family bid farewell to their career-launching reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Thursday night. Of course, it’s not a real goodbye: the women keep their combined 950 million Instagram followers regularly updated on their lives, plus it’s rumored their new deal with Hulu will be reminiscent of their old one on E!Still, it’s the end of an era. Since its premiere

  • US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly. Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Nearly 3.5 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of May 29, down by 258,000 from 3.8 million the week before.