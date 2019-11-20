Biden just sent out a post-debate email hours before the debate starts

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting a little ahead of himself.

Hours before the fifth Democratic debate was set to begin, Biden's campaign on Wednesday sent out a fundraising email obviously not intended for release until the debate ended. The message hit inboxes roughly eight hours early.

"I'm leaving the fifth Democratic debate now," read the very first sentence of this email, sent long before the debate even started. "I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important." Well, he made clear why sending prepared emails at a time that actually makes sense is so important, at least.









Looks like Biden’s campaign has accidentally sent a post-debate fundraising email out early. It suggests he may target Warren again tonight.



“We need more than plans... We need to reach across the aisle and demand that our leaders do what’s right.” pic.twitter.com/7YSvzy1bGm



— Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) November 20, 2019

Spoiler alert: expect some more slams on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from Biden this evening, something supporters were presumably supposed to have already seen before they read, "we need more than plans" in his email

With the White House having accidentally sent talking points to Democrats at least two times in recent months, should Biden defeat President Trump in 2020, the White House tradition of totally incompetent email use may continue for years to come.

