Biden keeping Afghan evacuation 'plans' under wraps over fears 'terrorists may seek to exploit the situation'

President Joe Biden declined to outline specific plans governing the United States's evacuation from Afghanistan, citing "security reasons," and claimed that terrorist groups might "seek to exploit the situation."

Biden, in televised remarks from the White House Sunday evening, confirmed that U.S. forces are communicating and coordinating with Americans in Kabul to get them to the airport. He went on to state that troops are expanding the security perimeter around Hamid Karzai International Airport to make it easier for people to arrive safely but would not offer details.

"Our first priority in Kabul is getting American citizens out of the country as quickly and as safely as possible," the president stated. "But I will say again today what I've said before — any American who wants to get home will get home."

"We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation," Biden continued. "We're under no illusions about the threat."

As of Sunday, the U.S. had evacuated more than 28,000 Americans, Afghans, and third-country nationals. The president additionally explained how all flights leaving Kabul are landing in third countries before continuing on to America, where anyone without an American passport undergoes a "thorough" background check.

While fielding questions from reporters, the president also raised the possibility that U.S. troops will stay in Kabul beyond his planned Aug. 31 withdrawal date.

"Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there will be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process," he stated. "We'll have that discussion."

