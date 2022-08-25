Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, President Joe Biden will hold a kickoff rally Thursday to boost Democrats’ fortunes 75 days out from the midterm elections.

The event, in the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland, is meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. It comes as Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.

From bipartisan action on gun control, infrastructure and domestic technology manufacturing to Democrats-only efforts to tackle climate change and health care costs, Biden is expected to highlight the achievements of the party's unified but razor-thin control of Washington. And he will try to sharpen the contrast with Republicans, who once seemed poised for sizable victories in November.

Just months ago, as inflation soared, Biden’s poll numbers soured and his agenda stalled, Democrats braced for significant losses. But the intense voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and a productive summer on issues of core concern to Democrats have the party feeling like it is finally on the offensive heading into the Nov. 8 vote, even as the president remains unpopular.

Democrats, said Biden pollster John Anzalone, are “in a better position to compete because Joe Biden put us there.”

“It doesn’t mean that the wind’s at our back,” he added. “But we have more of a breeze than what felt like a gale hurricane in our face.”

Biden’s Thursday event comes a day after the president moved to fulfill a long-delayed campaign pledge to forgive federal student loans for lower- and middle-income borrowers — a move that Democrats believe will animate younger and Black and Latino voters.

Republicans, though, saw their own political advantage in the move, casting it as an unfair giveaway to would-be Democratic voters.

“President Biden’s inflation is crushing working families, and his answer is to give away even more government money to elites with higher salaries,” said Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. “Democrats are literally using working Americans’ money to try to buy themselves some enthusiasm from their political base.”

Biden aides said he would continue to paint Republicans as the “ultra-MAGA” party — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — opposing his agenda and embracing conservative ideological proposals on abortion and Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Democrats have benefited from Republican candidates who won primaries but are struggling in the general campaign. Trump-backed Senate candidates have complicated the GOP’s chances in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, while several Trump-aligned candidates in House races were not always the party’s first choice.

Trump’s grip on the GOP remains strong and has perhaps even become tighter in the aftermath of the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.

JB Poersch, the president of Senate Majority Project, an outside group that is working to elect Democrats to the Senate, said the Republican candidates are “getting caught up in the Trump tornado once again — that is exactly what voters of both parties don’t want.”

Biden's political event, sponsored by the Democratic National Committee, comes as the president and members of his Cabinet are set to embark on what the White House has billed as the “Building a Better America Tour” to promote “the benefits of the President’s accomplishments and the Inflation Reduction Act to the American people and highlight the contrast with Congressional Republicans’ vision.”

It comes as the White House has benefited from a steady decline in gasoline prices, which while still elevated have dropped daily since mid-June.

Months ago, Democratic lawmakers facing tough reelection fights sought to make themselves scarce when Biden came to town, though White House aides said Biden was still an asset to them by elevating issues that resonate with voters and sharpening the distinction with Republicans.

Now allies see the fortunes beginning to change and the president as more of a direct asset to campaigns.

In Maryland, Biden was set to be joined by gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and a host of other officials on the ballot. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is up for reelection, was missing it, according to a spokesperson, because of a long-planned wedding anniversary trip with his wife, but he recorded a video welcoming Biden to his state that would play at the rally.

Cedric Richmond, the former Louisiana congressman and Biden senior adviser who now advises the Democratic National Committee, said if he were a candidate, he’d rush to have Biden at his side.

“I’d get in front of the van and become the drum major and talk about all the accomplishments that have been happened under the leadership of Biden,” Richmond said Wednesday. “You have a president who just keeps his head down and gets the work done and I think voters, as we kick off this campaign season, will see and appreciate that.”

He acknowledged some Democrats might opt against “bringing Washington to their district."

“There are probably a few cases where that may make sense when you don’t even want to be associated with Washington,” Richmond said. “That has nothing to do with the president. That has everything to do with the typical dysfunction of Washington.”

He added, “The important point to stress is you don’t have that dysfunction right now because of President Biden.”

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan forgiveness: Answers to your big questions

    Thousands of dollars in student debt – gone. The big news for borrowers is creating a frenzy for more information.

  • California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

    California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday on the policy, which sets the most aggressive roadmap in the nation for moving away from gas-powered cars. The switch from gas to electric cars will drastically reduce emissions and air pollutants.

  • Los Angeles County courts stymied by shortage of prisoner transport buses: officials

    A shortage of prisoner transport buses is wreaking havoc on the Los Angeles County court system, causing delays and case dismissals, officials told Fox News Digital

  • Trump calls Mitch McConnell a 'pawn for the Democrats' and said he must be replaced as Senate leader after he criticized GOP candidates

    Trump criticized McConnell after the longtime GOP senate leader suggested the Republicans currently running for senate were not "quality" candidates.

  • Uvalde school board fires district chief Pete Arredondo over school shooting response

    Outraged and heartbroken families of Uvalde victims have been demanding accountability after law enforcement took 77 minutes to confront the shooter.

  • Trump news – live: Papers found ‘lying in unsecure places’ in Mar-a-Lago raid as Biden denies advance notice

    Ex-president’s lawyers have waited two weeks to file first legal action since FBI searched his residence for classified documents

  • UK's Johnson pledges more help for Ukraine in last visit to Kyiv as PM

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, promising a further package of military support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 2,000 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

  • Johnson visits Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the Russian invasion

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:38 Despite the threat of missile attacks, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson has come to Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day, making this the third time since the beginning of the full-scale war, which has been going on for six months.

  • Paul Newman’s daughters sue father’s foundation claiming legacy ‘under assault’

    The Hollywood Golden Age actor was renowned for his philanthropy, with all of the after-tax proceeds from Newman’s Own salad dressings and snacks going to charity

  • DeSantis says Fauci caused a lot of ‘damage’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) hammered White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, accusing the nation’s preeminent infectious disease expert of dealing “a lot of damage” to the country and Americans’ livelihoods with his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think he’s done a lot of damage,” DeSantis said on “Fox & Friends.” “I think…

  • Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

    Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump's actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice and that there was no precedent for a prosecution, according to a memo released Wednesday. The nine-page memo, prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by a pair of senior Justice Department officials, offered a legal analysis on whether Trump had criminally obstructed the investigation into potential ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Master of lies Donald Trump deserves to be locked up

    Donald J. Trump is a master of three kinds of lies: Lies. Damned lies. And plausible-sounding prevarications.

  • Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions explained

    President Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of eligible Americans. Here's what you need to know.

  • Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

    A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount that his supporters largely funded wrapped up over the weekend. Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a news release that the recount results should “put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud.”

  • Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies, federal judge rules

    A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care.

  • Several states see surge in women registering to vote following Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Several states where reproduction rights are at risk are seeing a surge in women registering to vote following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, abolishing the constitutional right to abortion. An analysis by TargetSmart Insights, a Democratic political data and data services firm, found that women are out-registering men…

  • Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

    On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia. President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February.

  • Canadian influencer opens up about fatphobia: 'You are worthy of respect'

    "We should treat people with respect regardless of their health status."

  • Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app

    A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex in Parkland, Washington, -- about eight miles south of Tacoma -- according to a statement released on social media by authorities. Police say that the victim told deputies that he had matched with a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish and subsequently decided to drive over to her apartment complex to meet her in person.

  • Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a ‘catalyst’ for recent PGA Tour changes

    On Wednesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed several changes coming next season.