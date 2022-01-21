Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 4, 2021. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program and China’s growing military assertiveness. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea's nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.

The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,” according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Both the U.S. and Japan are also concerned about China's increasing aggression toward Taiwan. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. In recent months, it has stepped up military exercises near the island, frequently sending warplanes near Taiwan's airspace.

Japan remains concerned about China intentions in the South China Sea, where it has stepped up its military presence in recent years, and the East China Sea, where there is a long-running dispute about a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing.

White House officials said the two leaders were also expected to discuss ongoing efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic and the brewing crisis in eastern Europe, where Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine. Biden earlier this week said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to order a further invasion of Ukrainian territory but he did not think Putin wanted an all-out war.

Biden and top aides have sought to rally the support of NATO partners and other allies to respond with harsh sanctions against Russia if it moves forward with military action.

On Thursday, in preparation for the leaders' call, Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart, Akiba Takeo, held their own call to discuss North Korea, China and “the importance of solidarity in signaling to Moscow the strong, united response that would result from any attack” on Ukraine, according to the White House.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also held virtual talks earlier this month with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, where China's military maneuvering and North Korea's nuclear program were discussed.

Friday's virtual meeting will be the first substantial exchange between the leaders since Kishida took office in October. The leaders had a brief conversation on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow in November. Biden was the first leader to call Kishida, on the morning of his first full day in office.

Biden, who has sought to put greater focus on the Indo-Pacific amid China's rise as a world power, had built a warm relationship with Japan's last prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, and is hoping to build a similar rapport with Kishida.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says it may resume nuclear tests, cites 'hostile' US

    North Korea said Wednesday that it was considering resuming nuclear and missile tests, citing a "hostile" United States, according to the country's Korean Central News Agency.The country had self-imposed a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missiles, according to a report from Reuters. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) "to discuss and decide immediate work and important policy issues of...

  • Afghanistan sees severe poverty and economic problems after Taliban takeover

    Afghanistan is facing severe poverty, hunger and economic issues with the Taliban in power. Patrick Hamilton, the head of Delegation to the U.S. and Canada for the International Committee of the Red Cross, talks about what's happening in Afghanistan with Elaine Quijano on CBSN.

  • Teenage boy kills sister and her friend before turning gun on himself in tragic double murder-suicide in Texas

    Harris County Sheriff’s Office identifies three teenagers found dead in home in Crosby as Haley Burns, Kadience Cadena and Hayden Burns

  • Why State College ranks among the country’s best when it comes to LGBTQ community protections

    For the third straight year, State College earned a perfect 100/100 score from the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group. The national average was a 67.

  • Marchers overnight in Juárez demand justice on anniversary of activist's murder

    Friends and activists marched to honor Isabel Cabanillas, a 26-year-old artist and activist murdered in Juárez in January 2020.

  • North Korea suggests it may resume nuclear tests

    North Korea may resume tests of its nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.State media KCNA said Thursday that Pyongyang was considering lifting a self-imposed suspension on those activities. Tension has been rising between the U.S. and North Korea in recent weeks over Pyongyang's unusually-rapid series of short-range missile tests, conducting four so far this year. But North Korea has not tested its nuclear weapons or long-range missiles since 2017, as it started engaging in denuclearisation talks with South Korea and the United States.Before that, ittested a missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.However, Washington's push for fresh sanctions this month was called 'hostile' by Pyongyang.Its powerful politburo of the Workers' Party said the U.S. had reached a 'danger line', citing its continued joint drills with Seoul and its repeated calls for sanctions.The U.S. State Department and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Pyongyang has defended the missile launches as its sovereign right to self-defense, and accused Washington of applying double standards.

  • 'Don't kill us for being different': Feminist, LGBTQ groups protest lesbian couple's murder in Juárez

    Activists said a married lesbian couple murdered in Juárez shows women and LGBTQ people are not safe in the border city.

  • European countries urge Israel to stop construction in East Jerusalem

    The foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain urged Israeli authorities on Wednesday evening to stop the construction of new housing units in East Jerusalem. Earlier in the month, Israeli authorities approved plans for the construction of around 3,500 homes in occupied East Jerusalem, nearly half of which are to be built in the controversial areas of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa. In a statement, the European countries said that the hundreds of new buildings would "constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution," referring to international peace efforts to create a state for Palestinians.

  • N.Korea suggests it may resume nuclear, missile tests; slams 'hostile' U.S

    North Korea will bolster its defences against the United States and consider resuming "all temporally-suspended activities", state news agency KCNA said on Thursday, an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. Tension has been rising over a recent series of North Korean missile tests. A U.S. push for fresh sanctions was followed by heated reaction from Pyongyang, raising the spectre of a return to the period of so-called "fire and fury" threats of 2017.

  • FBI raid on Rep. Henry Cuellar's Texas home, office said to be tied to Azerbaijan

    Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home and campaign office were raided as part of a federal investigation into to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

  • What Putin's Ukraine options look like

    The Biden administration is framing Russian escalation in Ukraine as almost a foregone conclusion, but the Russians are still at the table and Vladimir Putin may be seeking concessions from the West rather than a military confrontation with Kyiv.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva, contended in a speech Thursday from Berlin that Putin's intentions are clear: "He's laying the groundwork for an invasion becaus

  • Security cooperation, China to dominate Biden's talks with Japan's Kishida

    TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States and Japan will contend with China's growing might, North Korea's missiles and Russia's aims in Ukraine when they hold their first substantial talks since Fumio Kishida became Japanese prime minister in October. The online meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Kishida, scheduled for Friday Washington time, will build on this month's so-called "two-plus-two" discussions when their defense and foreign ministers pledged to work together against efforts to destabilize the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Air Force Thunderbirds train at Spaceport America. Check out the view from the in-jet camera.

    It's the first time the Thunderbirds are using the southern New Mexico spaceport. about an hour north of Las Cruces. for their winter training mission.

  • Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.

  • Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

    President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections. The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction. Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward.

  • China daily local confirmed COVID cases fall to nearly two-month low

    China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, after a national strategy to quickly curb flare-ups forced worst-hit cities to lock down affected communities and cut business activity. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Thursday, official data showed, down from 43 a day earlier. This marks the fourth consecutive day of decline in local symptomatic cases, with the lowest daily case load since Nov. 29.

  • One of China’s Busiest Ports Jammed by Covid, Global Ship Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesContainers are stacking up at the already backed-up Shenzhen port in C

  • China's zero-COVID policy has some asking how Winter Games can go on during omicron surge

    China has taken a draconian approach to combatting COVID, but will it be enough with thousands entering for Beijing Olympics.

  • UAE says missiles, drones used in deadly Houthi attack, some intercepted

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement used cruise missiles and ballistic missiles alongside drones in Monday's deadly strike on the United Arab Emirates, which intercepted part of the attack, the Gulf state's ambassador to the United States said. It is the first time the UAE, which rarely discusses its security in public, has said missiles were used in the assault that killed three civilians in Abu Dhabi, and the first time it has claimed to have intercepted some of the weapons. The Houthis said they fired four Quds cruise missiles at an oil refinery in Musaffah district and the airport in Abu Dhabi, a Zulfiqar ballistic missile at Dubai airport and several drones at those and other sites.

  • Satellite images show Russian troops near Ukraine border

    The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, a buildup the West says is preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance.U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday (January 19) that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."Russian officials have repeatedly denied planning to invade.