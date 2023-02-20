Biden in Kyiv, pledges $450 million more in ammo; Putin faces 'people's court': Live Ukraine updates

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Japan announced a generous financial aid package, and a “people’s court” put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for the crime of aggression Monday as the war with Ukraine approached the one-year mark with no end in sight.

Biden also pledged $450 million in additional weaponry for Ukraine.

"Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. He was just plain wrong," Biden tweeted. "One year later, here we stand together – united with the people of Ukraine."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he made a decisive move because of “strong concern that Ukraine may be tomorrow's East Asia.”

The "people's court" in The Hague, Netherlands, has no legal powers. But prosecutors said they will present evidence that Putin committed the crime of aggression by unleashing a devastating war that has killed thousands and left towns and cities in ruins.

Developments:

►Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become more stable, and energy imports are nearing zero, the state energy utility Ukrenergo announced. The company cited favorable weather and the gradual increase in daylight hours.

►Starting in October, Ukrenergo's key network facilities suffered extensive damage from Russian missile and drone attacks, meaning the company will need significant resources and time for complete restoration.

►Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he believes the West will transfer combat aircraft to Kyiv within one or two months. Biden and other Western leaders have thus far rejected Ukraine's pleas for aircraft.

►King Charles III met with Ukrainian troops undergoing five weeks of basic training in Wiltshire, England.

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits being trained by British and international partner forces on February 20, 2023 in Wiltshire, England.

BIDEN' GUEST APPEARANCE:President Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

Blinken details latest US weaponry headed for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized the 32nd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. The $450 million package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is already using against Russian forces, as well as more Javelins, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars.

"In addition, I am authorizing an additional $10 million to support our ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance to keep Ukraine’s energy infrastructure up and running in the face of Russia’s relentless missile and drone attacks," Blinken said.

Zelenskyy ecstatic as Biden makes pilgrimage: 'Welcome to Kyiv!'

Several European leaders have visited Kyiv since the war began, but Biden's trip could be unprecedented. There are few, if any, examples of U.S. presidents traveling to an active war zone where there is no U.S. troop presence.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv!" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky wrote on his official Telegram channel. "Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

It was Biden's first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its war a year ago this week. It came ahead of a three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine's neighbor and most committed ally. It was also symbolic because it comes as Ukraine has been intensely lobbying the U.S. for more weapons to help it fight back against Russia's latest offensive.

Biden announced half a billion dollars of additional security assistance to Ukraine and said that more details would be released in the coming days and that additional sanctions on Russia will be announced this week. Read more here.

– Kim Hjelmgaard and Rebecca Morin

Russia dismisses Biden's visit with Zelenskyy

The Kremlin downplayed Biden's visit with Zelenskyy. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and former president, said Biden “pledged allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the meeting called to mind Georgia's former president, Mikheil Saakashvili, now in a Georgia prison, saying that U.S.-backed politician "is paying a steep price to be remembered in the West." Zakharova also mentioned struggling, U.S.-backed, former Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"This is what awaits all those who have sold their souls to the Americans," she said. "Damned by their own people, needed by no one, forced to spend lavishly the money earned in America – from betraying their countries – on American lawyers."

Biden to visit Poland on Tuesday

President Joe Biden is marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a trip to Poland to again assure Europe and the world that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Biden is scheduled to arrive Tuesday for his second visit in less than a year. The trip comes as Russia has started what is expected to be a fierce spring assault in Ukraine and as polls show support softening among the American public for providing Ukraine with weaponry and direct assistance.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said Biden's remarks will be directed at Americans, the Polish people and other allies – "And I suspect you'll hear him messaging Mr. Putin as well and the Russian people." Read more here.

– Michael Collins and Joey Garrison

WAR WEARY?: As Americans' views on providing weapons to Ukraine soften, Biden plans to mark Russia invasion anniversary

Mercy Corps seeks access in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine

The global humanitarian aid agency Mercy Corps urged the Biden administration, EU and U.N. to broker a deal securing access to Ukraine territories now held by Russia. The nongovernmental organization says 4 million people in Ukraine are trapped behind front lines while aid deliveries face "insurmountable" barriers.

“Any solution for aid agencies to access these areas would be fragile," said Michael Young, Mercy Corps country director for Ukraine. "But it must be attempted if the international goodwill toward the Ukrainian people is not to fail."

Japan to mark war anniversary with Group of Seven summit, Zelenskyy

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced $5.5 billion in financial aid for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war Friday by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukrainians are suffering and need help to rebuild their daily lives and the infrastructure badly damaged by Russian attacks. As this year’s president of G-7, Kishida said he will host an online summit to be joined by Zelenskyy on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

8 MILLION REFUGEES:They counted the days until they could return to Ukraine. Now, they're not sure they'll go back

Fate of 8 million Ukrainian refugees unclear one year into war

One year after Russia’s invasion sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, more than 8 million refugees remain scattered in Europe, the U.S. and beyond. As the conflict they fled grinds on, their new roots grow deeper. Amid new jobs, languages and lives hangs a consequential question: not just when to go home, but whether to go back at all.

How many ultimately return to Ukraine is a question with important ramifications for refugees, including those with temporary immigration status; for host countries that see tensions as new residents add to their workforce but strain their housing and schools; and for Ukraine's capacity to rebuild its country and economy.

“The longer it lasts, the greater chance that people really start to envision and build up a life (outside of Ukraine) and not go back,” said Hanne Beirens, who heads the Migration Policy Institute of Europe. Read more here.

– Chris Kenning

