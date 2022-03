Reuters

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council will no longer vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine as Russia's U.N. envoy accused Western countries of a campaign of "unprecedented pressure" against the measure. Diplomats said the Russian move would have failed with most of the 15-member council likely to abstain from a vote on the draft resolution because it did not address accountability or acknowledge Russia's invasion of its neighbor nor did it push for an end to the fighting or a withdrawal of Russian troops. "Many colleagues from many delegations tell us about unprecedented pressure by Western partners, that their arms are being twisted, including blackmail and threats," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.