Biden lambasts Trump’s ‘big lie’ in impassioned defence of voting rights, asking GOP ‘Have you no shame?’

In his most significant remarks on the state of voting rights, as Congress faces a narrow path towards expanding access to the ballot, President Joe Biden condemned a wave of Republican-backed legislation fuelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lies about the 2020 election.

“The big lie is just that. A big lie,” he said in remarks from Philadelphia on 13 July. “You don’t call facts fake and try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship. That’s selfishness.”

He warned about suppressive threats from GOP lawmakers, after dozens of similar bills were filed in nearly every state legislature as part of a coordinated campaign to strip access to mail-in ballots and early voting hours, as well as an effort to move oversight “from independent election administrators … to state legislators and partisan actors.”

“This is election subversion. It’s the most dangerous threat to voting,” he said. “It’s hard to declare how critical this is. It’s simply unconscionable.”

He urged Republican lawmakers to “stand up, for God’s sake,” adding, “have you no shame?”

More follows...

