Biden Floats Using Covid Aid for Hiring Cops Amid Gun Crime

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will launch a comprehensive plan to curb gun crimes, amid a nationwide spike in violent crime that poses a political challenge for the White House.

Biden will speak about the recent spike in shootings, armed robberies and assaults in a speech on Wednesday, according to officials familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the announcement. The new strategy would allow states and municipalities to tap into coronavirus relief funds to hire police officers under certain circumstances.

The president also plans to pursue other measures -- some through executive action -- such as toughening rules for gun dealers, expanding summer programs for teenagers and helping people released from prison find jobs, officials said.

Biden’s effort comes amid an increase in violent crime, a trend that could stymie his push for Congress to pass a bipartisan police overhaul. Large cities have seen a 30% increase in murders and an 8% rise in gun-related assaults in 2020, according to the officials, who pointed to pandemic-related isolation and loose gun laws as having fueled the spike.

Polls signal growing unease over crime, a potential liability for Biden and Democrats in next year’s midterm elections. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released in May found that nearly 50% of respondents said crime is a very big problem in the U.S. About 36% of respondents at least somewhat approved of Biden’s handling of crime, while 44% at least somewhat disapproved.

Republicans have criticized the president for being soft on crime, saying he has not done enough to repel calls by some on the left to defund police departments. Biden has repeatedly said he does not favor defunding the the police.

The perception that Democrats are too cavalier about public safety led to the passage of the 1994 crime bill, which Biden supported as a senator. Biden came under fire during the 2020 campaign over his backing of the law, which civil-rights activists have decried as hitting Black and Brown Americans disproportionately hard.

Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland will also lead a meeting Wednesday at the White House on crime prevention. Among those scheduled to attend are: New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Police Chief Murphy Paul; and the mayors of Baltimore and Miami-Dade County.

The announcement is an opportunity for Biden to put his stamp on the debate over criminal justice. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden’s strategy on community safety goes hand-in-hand with the effort by allies to reach a deal on a police overhaul.

‘Bully Pulpit’

“Yes, there needs to be reforms of police systems across the country; the president is a firm believer in that,” she said. “But there are also steps he can take, as president of the United States, to help address and hopefully reduce that crime. A big part of that, in his view, is putting in place gun safety measures, using -- even as Congress is not moving forward currently -- using the bully pulpit, but also using levers at his disposal, as president.”

Cities across the U.S. have experienced increases in violent crime, a trend that Biden’s White House says has been unfolding for years.

The plan that the president will discuss on Wednesday has five pillars, the officials said:

Stem the flow of firearms, including by enacting a zero-tolerance program for gun dealers who “willfully violate the law” and launching teams to slow the trafficking of guns between citiesBolster funding for law enforcement, including by directing the Treasury Department to allow communities experiencing a surge in gun violence to use their money from the American Rescue Plan’s $350 billion state and local government funding to hire law enforcement officials or pay overtime for community policing strategiesLaunch a task force of 14 cities to support community violence intervention programs, which could also tap into Covid aid fundsExpand summer programs and job availability for teens and young adultsDo more to help people released from prison get jobs

Some progressive Democrats have also amplified calls to “defund the police,” or redirect money from law enforcement to other community programs. That movement has prompted Republican attacks, which Biden has tried to deflect by instead calling for more money for targeted policing programs.

Biden had hoped for a deal on a police reform bill by late May. Senator Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who has been heavily involved in the talks, said he thinks it’s “June or bust” to get an agreement.

Psaki argued that Biden can move to quell crime without roiling the police reform talks. “Communities across the country who advocate and support police reform, they don’t see it as a mutually exclusive issue; neither does the president,” she said.

